Green Bancorp: Failing Energy Loans, Inadequate Loss Reserves

Green Bancorp’s loan loss reserves only cover 39% of their non-performing loans (vs. 97% average for all banks).

Business Overview

Green Bancorp is a Texas bank serving the Houston and Dallas Metropolitan areas with 22 full service branches. They provide commercial and private banking services and have $3.1B in loans outstanding: 62% Real Estate and 38% Commercial and Industrial. Market cap is $744M (based on $20 close on 9/8/17).

Green Bancorp’s loan loss reserves only cover 39% of their non-performing loans (vs. 97.5% average for all banks). Non-performing loans are loans that are over 90 days late, plus loans that are already in non-accrual status. Per the FDIC definition, non-accrual loans meet one of the 3 criteria below.

Maintained on a cash basis because of deterioration in the financial condition of the borrower. For which payment in full of principal or interest is not expected. Upon which principal or interest has been in default for a period of 90 days or more, unless the asset is both well secured and in the process of collection.

At the end of the 2nd quarter, Green Bancorp had $32M in loan loss reserves covering only 39% of the $83M in non-performing loans.

Reserves of 39% are much lower than similar Texas/Houston banks have:

They are also lower than the 97.5% average across all commercial banks per the 2nd Quarter FDIC Bank Report.

Failing legacy energy loans will most likely be a near total loss. The vast majority of Green Bancorp’s allowance for loan losses is driven by failing energy loans – as outlined by Chief Credit Officer Donald Perschbacher on the 2Q 2017 Earnings Call. With oil prices most likely down for an extended period of time, it is highly unlikely that interest and principle will ever be paid on these loans. Note that Green Bancorp is predicting that the allowance for loan losses will be between $5M and $7M for the rest of 2017 - Or $2.5M to $3.5M per quarter, which is a significant increase over the $1.5M in the 2nd quarter.

Per the 2nd Quarter Earnings Release Presentation, energy loans have been declining and account for a small percentage of the loans held for investment (2.3%), but they still represent a much higher value ($70M) than Green Bancorp’s loan loss reserve ($32M).

Earnings have been inflated due to huge reductions in quarterly loan loss reserves. The 250% increase in 2nd quarter earnings per share was driven primarily by a reduction in loan loss allowance – the reduction in loan loss allowance increased net income by $9.5M, more than the $9.3M total increase in net income.

The inflation in earnings seen in 2Q 2017 is not sustainable. The loan loss reserve needs to be increased to address the non-performing loans. If the loan loss reserve is increased to cover 70% of non-performing loans, net income would decrease $17M. Fair value of the stock with the appropriate level of loan loss reserves is $14, a 30% decline from the current price.

