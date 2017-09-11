Further Thoughts On UTG's Rights Offering

Undecided On UTG's Rights Offering? Here's More Background.

I want to take this opportunity to follow up on a couple of things regarding the on rights offering for shareholders of the Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG), which I outlined in Some Thoughts On UTG's Rights Offering on Friday. First, let's clear up something that has apparently been a point of uncertainty to some on the pricing of the rights, and second, let's take a look at the history of the previous two rights offerings by UTG.

What Is the Pricing Formula?

What I said on Friday regarding price was, “Pricing for exercising UTG's rights will be equal to 95% of the net asset value or market price of the common shares, whichever is lower, on the October 4 expiration date.” This comes directly from UTG’s announcement: “The subscription price... will be determined based upon a formula equal to 95% of the reported net asset value or market price per common share, whichever is lower.”

Some, myself included, read that as saying the price will be (95% of NAV) or (95% of market price) whichever is lower. But the referents of the “or” in that sentence are ambiguous, aren't they? Others are reading it as "(95% of NAV) or (market price) whichever is lower." Which is it? Since market price is lower than NAV, it clearly can make an important difference.

My plan was to call UTG on Monday and see if I can sort that out. But, being the impatient soul I am I asked, “what happened last time?” Well, last time, UTG used exactly the same wording. Later, when they announced the results, it was clear that the first reading was the correct one: ”The subscription price of $23.99 per share was established on the Expiration Date, which represented 95% of the reported market price per share, based on the average of the last reported sales price of a common share on the NYSE MKT for the five trading days preceding the Expiration Date.” (emphasis added). In the interest of clarity, I'd suggest UTG put that 95% in front of both NAV and market price next time around.

What Happened in 2012 And 2015?

Let’s turn now to the history of the previous two rights offerings. In last Friday’s set of comments, joel menkes, who was a shareholder at the time of those actions, offered insights into how those played out. He suggested everyone “check the action of the share prices for both the last rights offering[s].” I decided that was good advice and have done just that.

I went to Business Wire’s history on UTG and found key dates for the 2012 and 2015 offerings. For 2012, I found no record of a preliminary announcement such as we had for UTG in 2017 (June 19) and 2015 (October 6). The three offerings were authorized on June 27, 2012, November 9, 2015 and August 10, 2017. The first two expired on August 10, 2012 and December 11, 2015. The current one is set to expire on October 4, 2017.

Here are the details of prices for each of those dates.

The pattern in 2015 showed a decline in share price from the announcement date through the expiration date and some recovery over the subsequent two months. But after the two months, recovery still fell well short of the fund’s price on the announcement date.

The following charts show price (as total return to account for distributions) around the time of each offering. I’ve used the SPDR Select Utility ETF (XLU) to give a sense of market movements in the utility sector at the time, although it is not a completely parallel benchmark (correlation = 0.61).

In 2012 and 2015, there were sharp drops for UTG relative to the price behavior of XLU from the times of the announced rights offerings through their expirations.

This year UTG did drop following the first announcement but unlike the previous years, that drop was consistent with the movements of XLU. The authorization announcement is concurrent with another decline in UTG’s price. The fund has given up some ground both in absolute terms and, in the last few days, relative to XLU. But here again, not as deeply as occurred in 2015. For the current period, it’s not as clear as it may have been in 2015 that these losses are closely tied to the pending rights announcement.

So, Should I Exercise My Rights?

Will the price decline even more after the rights are expired? The two years' data give us no clue. In 2012, the price continued to fall. In 2015, the expiry date marked a bottom.

But, it is important to realize that the price charts do not take into consideration that the rights offerings provide shareholders the opportunity to purchase shares at 95% of market or NAV, whichever is lower. In 2012 and 2015, the fund was at a discount, so market price was lower. Current pricing has UTG’s market price at a -0.93% discount to NAV; if that remains the case, we’ll once again be using 95% of the five-day average market price as the pricing standard (which is why I became so concerned about the ambiguity in the price formula's language).

Here's what the returns looked like for newly acquired shares from the 2012 and 2015 rights offerings.

These results do not take the value of the transferable rights into consideration because I had no way to ferret out those numbers, and even if I could have found the information, I’d have no idea what date’s pricing to use. But, based on what we’re seeing this week, it’s probably not unreasonable to tick those gains down by a third or so based on what a shareholder could have received by selling the rights.

If we do that, two months after acquiring the new shares, they would have gained about 8% in 2015 and a bit more than 4% in 2012. Not a bad return. You think a third is too high? too low? Plug in your own best guess. Even at half, which I doubt we'll see, it's still a good deal.

To my eye, this presents a much more appealing picture of the past results than the absolute price action did for anyone planning to exercise their rights. Past performance is obviously not a predictor of what will happen this year, but I’d still rather see that there were positive outcomes in the past for actions comparable to those I’m considering today. Bottom line: Nothing I’m seeing here is dissuading me from my plan to exercise my rights.

I do have a comment on timing, however.

Let me express a generalizable opinion here. I’ve seen in the comments that several readers have already notified their brokers to exercise their rights. I plan to wait until the final days. “Why wait?” you may ask. One of the primary principles of game theory is to not make a decision before the decision is required. Things can change.

If there is no reward for early decision, and in this case there is none, there is only risk, however small, that conditions may change unfavorably. Now, I will say that whenever I dig out this line, the love of my life tells me that it's nothing more than another justification for my near-pathological procrastination. There may be something to that, but I’m sticking to it anyway.

Finally, in perusing the Business Wire history on the past offerings, I noticed that UTG had a conference call ten days prior to the expiration of the 2015 offering. We do not know yet if they will be doing the same this time around, but it would be helpful if they do. In 2015, the press release was dated a week before the conference call, so if they stick to the same calendar pattern, it should be announced sometime around Sept 18. If I hear anything, I’ll let you know probably within a note in the comment section of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional and nothing I write here should be taken as professional advice. Readers should realize that my writings and thoughts here are my research notebook. Everyone's personal situation is unique. It is the role of finance professionals to provide advice in the contexts of an individual's personal situation. What may be right for my investment goals and risk tolerances may well be quite wrong for someone else. Do your own due diligence or consult with professionals on your own needs, objectives and tax circumstances before you invest.