Dividend Stock: Coca-Cola In Spotlight

Coca-Cola (KO) can be considered as a core holding with an extremely reliable source of income. However, their biggest issue is currently that the current free cash flow (FCF) does not warrant for major dividend increases in the near term.

From an investor point of view, one of the main reasons to invest in a stock is to receive dividends from it. The other purpose is to achieve capital gains. However, if you want to live off from your portfolio, it is far safer to rely on dividends than on capital gains. Historically, paid dividends have been much more stable than capital gains. Dividends paid on aggregate by S&P 500 companies on a per share basis have almost always grown during a five-year period. In addition, it is as well rather easy to estimate how much dividends a specific blue-chip company will be paying in the near term.

Predicting share price movements is impossible without inside information. Furthermore, as the mood of the markets can change swiftly from optimistic to pessimistic, you will eventually end up selling a bigger portion of your portfolio when the markets are down. This is a problematic strategy because when the markets start rebounding, you have less capital invested; i.e., this type of a strategy resembles very much with 'sell low, buy high.'

When I am looking for possible candidates to my income portfolio, I usually focus on five different metrics: dividend history, free cash flow history, payout ratio, margins and current valuation. If a company can pass each of these metrics, I will add the stock to my watch list and consider purchasing it when I have enough cash available.

Dividend per share history

As dividend is the main source of income I am looking for, a stable and growing dividend per share is a strict requirement. Small bumps in the dividend history are fine as long as the dividend has grown during three-year periods. Dividend cuts signal that the business model might not be that robust after all. From the below figure, you can clearly see that Coca-Cola has an impressive dividend record to bolster with. This can be explained with defensive business model and growing and strong FCF.

Verdict: Pass

Source: author generated from SEC filings

Free cash flow

Main Street usually focuses mainly on net income which has its problems. One of the issues is the current GAAP and IFRS standards which make it possible to add irrelevant transactions affecting the bottom line, such as depreciation and amortization and write-offs. Cash flow is a much better metric as it provides a clear picture about what is happening with cash at the moment. Dividends, investments, acquisitions, share buybacks and debt repayments are paid from cash flow, not from net income. From the below image you can see that Coca-Cola has started to struggle a bit recently to grow its FCF.

The current business transformation should most likely provide more support for FCF growth. The refranchising operation should free up capital, increase margins and FCF and hence make it possible to keep growing the dividend again. The current bottling operations have been a major revenue stream for Coca-Cola, but it has operated pretty much at zero margin. The proceeds and freed-up capital can be used for core operations from now on. In addition, a weaker dollar should finally start to provide a tailwind for the company, as in recent years foreign currency has had a negative EPS impact of more than 20%. The anti-sugar attitude should not be an issue as the company is already putting more focus on 'less-sugar' products. All in all, the management is optimistic about the future and so am I.

Verdict: Pass

Source: author generated from SEC filings

Payout history

As dividends are paid out from free cash flow, one should take a deeper look as well on the payout ratio. The payout ratio is dividend divided by FCF. The lower the value, the safer the dividend is. As Coca-Cola has had minor issues recently with declining FCF, the payout has been growing to unsustainable levels. However, considering the fact that the company has available cash related items worth more than $5 per share and that the FCF should start growing again, the payout ratio should be coming down in the near term. Still, dividend growth can be expected to slow significantly during the next few years.

Verdict: Fail

Source: author generated from SEC filings

Margins

High margins usually signal that a company possesses a moat. This is especially true if the company has industry leading margins. This is why I consider it beneficial to look at what kind of margins a company has been able to produce in recent years. Especially interesting is return on assets (RoA) because it includes goodwill and intangible assets. Anything above 10% can be considered exceptional. Many US based companies have their balance sheets filled with these because of exorbitant prices paid from acquired companies. Coca-Cola's RoA has been on the decline since 2006. This is mainly caused by the bottling operations which are capital-intensive. After the company's restructuring is complete, the RoA should increase significantly due to lower capital expenditures and lighter balance sheet.

Verdict: Pass

Source: author generated from SEC filings

Current valuation

From a valuation point of view, I usually look at only two ratios. The first being P/FCF and second dividend yield. As dividends are paid from cash flow, it determines the maximum sustainable dividend yield. For instance, a P/FCF of 25 means that the maximum dividend yield is 4% (100/25). Therefore, a lower P/FCF ratio goes hand in hand with a higher dividend yield. Of course, a growing company cannot distribute all of its earnings as dividends because it has to put some of its earnings back to investments to fund growth projects. Coca-Cola's P/FCF is currently 30.1 and dividend yield 3.2%. I look for anything below 20 and above 3%, respectively. However, if the optimism of Coca-Cola's management is warranted and FCF starts to grow again at an accelerated pace, the P/FCF should start to decrease soon. Therefore, I would not be too worried but it is still too high for my taste.

Verdict: Fail

Summary

Coca-Cola is able to pass three of my investment criteria. The biggest issue the company is facing is stagnating FCF. Even though a cautious investor would wait until FCF starts to grow again, I would still say that considering Coca-Cola's strong track record and the mega trend of increasing middle income in developing countries (and a taste for sugary drinks), I would strongly consider adding Coca-Cola to my own portfolio as a core holding.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.