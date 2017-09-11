Teva: The Turning Point

In our dividend investment strategies, we generally look for high-quality companies with sustainable payouts that are being neglected or shunned by the majority of the market. This contrarian viewpoint is often misunderstood by those with a more traditional approach to the space, and it typically involves buying stocks that are susceptible to volatility given the severity of the news stories that are causing the declines in the first place. One company that currently falls into this category is Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA), which fell off a cliff in the month of August after the company announced a 75% reduction in its dividend payouts. This is massive news given the company's reputation as a huge dividend payer within the industry. And many investors are wondering whether or not it is even possible for the company to reverse the negative sentiment and return to prominence. Our view is that this will take time but is not outside the realm of possibility once the dust settles and investors adjust to the "new normal" that should characterize the company's operations going forward. These losses create buying opportunities for new investors who can stomach potential volatility in the quarters ahead.

Any chart perspective in TEVA is going to look ugly, and at current levels, we are looking at YTD losses of more than 57%. Of course, there has been good reason for the selling pressure. There was nothing but bad news in TEVA's second-quarter earnings release; adjusted profits came in at $1.02 per share (versus the $1.25 per share in adjusted earnings for the same period in 2016). TEVA also reduced full-year sales forecasts by over $1 billion in terms of the middle figures, and full-year earnings per share were cut to a $4.30 to $4.50 range ($4.90 to $5.30 was the range seen previously). TEVA's acquisition of Actavis makes the company the world's largest producer of generic drugs, but there are key industry factors which make this distinction much less attractive in actual practice.

All told, it is not entirely surprising to see the series of analyst downgrades for TEVA that have been seen over the last several weeks. Companies producing generic drugs are seeing rising competition, and this has put pressure on the pricing power and margins these companies can realistically command. We expect these trends to continue for the next several quarters, and these are trends that could impact TEVA more than it will for many of its competitors. That said, it should be noted that the analyst downgrades are not as negative as they might appear on the surface. We are not seeing outright "sell" recommendations, and so there is some consensus with respect to the fact that the company itself has not seen a deterioration that as drastic as what is implied by the underlying share prices.

Many dividend investors have been scared off by the dividend reduction news. But even in its current state, TEVA's dividend yield (1.86%) is still well above the averages seen in healthcare (0.65%). When we are dealing with a beaten stock like TEVA, it is important to view the payouts in these terms given the fact that there is broad upside potential for capital appreciation once the company is able to convince the market that it has settled its debt issues.

The monthly chart in TEVA is absolutely terrifying if you are an investor that has been long from the highs at the end of 2015. Stories like these give us the reasons why asset diversification is so important. But if you are an investor with no current position on the stock, this is a scenario that looks much more like a long-term opportunity. Ultimately, we are looking to bring our average costs on the position closer to 13.50. But when we are dealing with price moves that are this extreme, it goes without saying that we may be forced to give up some accuracy in the positioning in order to start building exposure. We have started scaling into the stock with reduced trade sizes at current levels, and will continue to add all the way down through any approach toward the 13 handle.

