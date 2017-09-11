Why It's A Good Time To Get Into Exxon Mobil

Trading about $14 below what it was 5 years ago, the stock is not likely to fall much further.

Impact of Hurricane Harvey isn't as big of a factor for the company as many think.

For Exxon Mobil (XOM), eyes are on the potential impact of Hurricane Harvey on its downstream business in the short term, which many believe could put more downward pressure on the price of the stock.

Representing less than 10 percent of the company's overall earnings, the size and diversification of the company will be able to handily offset the temporary loss of 560,000 barrels per day in production for the area affected by the storm.

Most, if not all, of the bad news is already priced into the stock, so it's not probable that it will go through any more deep drops in value under these market conditions. It is down about $14 per share from 5 years ago, and in the near future should start to enjoy support for its share price on a consistent basis.

That should come about from its solid margins in its downstream business, while it develops its upstream South American assets, which are projected by the company to generate double-digit profits if oil were to trade at $40 per barrel.

With a strong balance sheet, AAA credit rating, and a payout ratio of about 108.6, it will be able to continue to boost dividends in my opinion, although the payout ratio will test that conclusion if it goes much higher and unforeseen events occur that disrupt its growth guidance.

Hurricane Harvey

Much has been made by some analysts concerning the potential impact Hurricane Harvey will have on the performance of Exxon in this quarter, but the reality is downstream accounted for less than 10 percent of Exxon's earnings so far in 2017, and for that reason should have only minimal impact on profits.

Exxon CEO and Chairman Darren Woods said this:

It's very difficult to predict exactly when all those units will be back up and we'll be back on our full load. But we're making good progress. We're hoping to get some units started up later this week, and then it will be one unit after another.

He said all the units should be operational within the "next several weeks." The Baytown refinery produces about 363,000 barrels per day. Overall production in the region is 560,000 barrels per day.

Exxon will take a slight hit on revenue and earnings from the disruption, but that shouldn't have too much of an impact on the performance of the company. Much of that is already priced in.

This is one of the strengths of it being a diversified, large company.

Refinery margins

A recent upgrade from UBS for Exxon cited margins as a key reason for its downstream business to remain strong, pointing to solid demand.

UBS analyst Jon Rigby said this:

We expect oil prices to slowly recover and robust demand to keep downstream margins healthy. In that context, it seems less likely to us that shares will fall materially further.

Although the share price is down by about $14 from five years ago when it traded around $92 per share, Rigby still sees it at a premium level, but one that is in "line with historic norms."

Even so, the share price is at about a two-year low, which to me presents a good place to enter or add to a position. My reasoning is there are no known surprises that remain, and over time, the price of oil should gradually increase, which will support the share price of Exxon. So far this year, the company is down by 11 percent.

What remains to be seen now is whether or not the boost in the price of oil because of Harvey will retain some legs, or if it'll revert back to its trading range once things get back to normal.

For now, refinery margin will remain strong, and even if the price of oil drops, it should still do well. Strong demand is the primary catalyst there. This should help support the share price going forward, which is why it's not likely it will plunge much lower than it now is trading at.

Upstream over next three years

There's a lot to like about Exxon's upstream business in the years ahead, as it works at developing its U.S. shale assets, and its drilling in South America reveals significant reserves.

In the second quarter, Exxon drilled a second test well at Payara and a fourth at Liza. Both of them yielded more oil than the company had been looking for, which resulted in Exxon revising its outlook for Stabroek, a 6.6 million acre area, saying it now holds from 2.3 billion and 2.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent. With more exploratory drilling scheduled, it's a certainty those numbers will continue to rise.

The company has a goal of producing oil in the field by 2020, which it projects will produce returns in the double digits if oil were to only manage to trade at $40 per barrel.

Executives said it's not going to hold back on spending on projects as a result of Henry, so there will be no consequences to the company's plans concerning that issue.

Conclusion

With a strong balance sheet, wide refinery margins, and low-cost oil fields being developed to boost its upstream business, Exxon looks like it should perform very well over the next several years.

The company isn't as financially strong as it was before the price of oil plummeted, but it's still very solid, and enjoys a great credit rating and the ability to increase cash flow for a long time.

With the low breakeven point of its upstream business, along with wide margins in its downstream unit, Exxon should be able to return to growth, even if the price of oil remains level. The only thing I see disrupting that thesis is if the price of oil drops for a prolonged period of time. This is one of the reasons the market is concerned about how OPEC and others participating in the production cuts will exit the deal. It would bring a lot of oil to the market, which would without a doubt drive down prices.

The only question there is how much global oil demand has increased by that time, and how much it'll offset rising supply and boost exports.

As for its dividend, I don't see anything in the near future that will keep it from continuing to increase it. Yes, its payout ratio is stretching its bounds at 108.6 percent, but it's still far below BP's (NYSE:BP) 140 percent payout ratio and Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) 139 percent.

Taking all this into account, I think Exxon is a buy right now, with only downward pressure on the price of oil having the possibility of interfering with the share price starting to find support.

