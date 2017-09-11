Monthly Review Of DivGro: August 2017

Welcome to the August review of DivGro, my portfolio of dividend growth stocks! The goal of these monthly reviews is to share updates to my portfolio and to provide a summary of dividends collected.

DivGro's projected annual dividend income (PADI) increased to $15,353, which means I can expect to receive $1,279 in dividend income per month, on average, in perpetuity. Of course, with a statement like that, I'm assuming that nothing will change! In actual fact, as a dividend growth investor, I expect the companies I've invested in to continue to pay and to increase dividends!

Also, until I retire, I hope to continue to reinvest the dividends I collect... so DivGro's PADI should continue to grow through dividend growth and through compounding. August was another quiet month for trading activity. I added 200 shares to my existing position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) due to an option assignment. This buy increased my CSCO holding to 500 shares and DivGro's PADI by $232.

August was quite lean as far as dividend raises are concerned. Only two stocks in my portfolio announced dividend increases. Main Street Capital (MAIN) announced a modest increase of 2.7%, while Altria Group (MO) increased its dividend by 8.2%. These increases translate to $42 in extra dividends every year.

August Highlights

Generating a growing dividend income stream is the main goal of DivGro. I review my dividend income regularly and consider factors that could affect future dividend payments. In the month of August, I recorded dividend income totaling $923. Sixteen different DivGro stocks paid dividends. The year-over-year increase for August is 17%. Including this month's total, I've collected dividend income of $10,258 this year.

Projected annual dividend income (PADI) is the total dividend income I expect to receive in the next 12 months. Two stocks announced dividend increases and I recorded one buy. These activities added $274 to DivGro's PADI, which now stands at $15,353.

Following is a chart showing DivGro's projected monthly dividend income (red line) against monthly dividends received:

Lining up dividend income by month is informative and shows year-over-year progress nicely:

Because dividend payments are not distributed equally across months, I like to look at a rolling 12-month average of dividends received (the orange bars) plotted against a rolling 12-month average of DivGro's projected monthly dividend income, or PMDI (the blue, staggered line):

The chart really shows the benefits of investing in dividend growth stocks, reinvesting dividends, and regularly adding new capital to the portfolio.

Transactions

In August, I added 200 shares to CSCO, an existing position. I now own 500 CSCO shares.

Dividend Changes

The following stocks announced dividend increases:

• Altria Group – increase of 8.2%

• Main Street Capital – increase of 2.7%

Dividends Received

I received dividends from 16 different stocks this month, for a total of $923 in dividend income:

• Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) – income of $63.00

• AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) – income of $128.00

• CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) – income of $20.00

• General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) – income of $29.40

• Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) – income of $17.00

• Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) – income of $33.75

• Main Street Capital – income of $83.25

• National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) – income of $71.25

• Realty Income (NYSE:O) – income of $10.58

• Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) – income of $192.00

• Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) – income of $68.96

• Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) – income of $19.14

• Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) – income of $25.00

• AT&T (NYSE:T) – income of $82.81

• United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) – income of $20.75

• Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) – income of $57.75

Markets

Even though I'm no longer comparing DivGro's performance to market indices, it's useful to understand the environment we're investing in:

In August, the DOW gained 0.26%, the S&P 500 gained 0.05%, and the Nasdaq gained 1.27%. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.12%. Below are charts showing the market activity of these indices in August, courtesy of Google Finance. (Click on the charts to see detail). Each chart shows a 20-period exponential moving average (in red).

Portfolio Statistics

Based on the total capital invested and the portfolio's current market value, DivGro has delivered a simple return of about 37% since inception. In comparison, DivGro's IRR (internal rate of return) is 14.9%. (IRR takes into account the timing and size of deposits since inception, so it is a better measure of portfolio performance).

I track the yield on cost (YoC) for individual stocks, as well as an average YoC for my portfolio. DivGro's average YoC increased from 3.78% last month to 3.79% this month.

Another interesting statistic is percentage payback, which relates dividend income to the amount of capital invested. DivGro's average percentage payback is 9.60%, up from last month's 9.52%.

Finally, DivGro's projected annual yield is at 4.57%, up from last month's value of 4.50%. I calculate projected annual yield by dividing PADI ($15,353) by the total amount invested.

Looking Ahead

In July, I started publishing guest posts on DivGro. After an initial surge in submissions, the rate has dropped off quite a bit. I'm hoping to publish one or two guest posts per month, so please visit my Guest Posts page and consider submitting an article! The page includes some ideas for articles in each of three possible categories: Dividend Growth and Value Investing, Financial Independence and Frugal Living, and Using Options to Boost Dividend Income. I hope to hear from you soon!

September is a quarter-ending month, which is great for dividends! I'm looking forward to another great month!

Please see my Performance page for various visuals summarizing DivGro's performance.

This article is a summary of my August 2017 monthly review of DivGro, which first appeared on my blog on September 8. Interested readers can click on the link for more details, including a spreadsheet of my entire portfolio.

Thanks for reading! If you like this article and would like to read similar ones in future, please click the Follow link at the top of this article.