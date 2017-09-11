Uniti: A Win-Win Situation

Uniti (UNIT) is a REIT focused on the acquisition and construction of communications infrastructure such as fiber, wireless towers and ground leases. It owns over 4.8M fiber strand miles and 676 towers.

Source: Uniti presentation

A key customer for Uniti continues to be Windstream (WIN). Uniti was spun out off Windstream in 2015, and while it has diversified away from it as quickly as feasible, it still depends upon it for 70% of its revenue. The share price of Uniti has shown a very high rolling correlation to that of Windstream.

Source: Stockcharts.com

When Uniti is looked as a REIT without its large dependence on Windstream, it appears incredibly cheap, trading at just 8X adjusted funds from operations (AFFO). However, this is not a free lunch as 70% revenue from one customer will be an issue if that tenant goes under. After analyzing the situation, we decided to invest for the following reasons.

1) Windstream has excellent rent coverage

A ratio of 3.0X (even assuming the synergies are very partially realized) for rent coverage is extremely high.

For comparison, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.'s, (OHI) entire portfolio has its EBITDAR at 1.3X and people cannot get enough of writing bullish articles on it. New Senior (SNR) is another which has rent overage at a low 1.2X on the entire portfolio. Of course, neither of them have a single tenant at 70% of revenues, but the coverage itself is really quite substantial.

2) No near-term pressing maturities for Windstream

While we would not go as far as using the word "attractive" to describe Windstream's debt profile (whatever qualities may be lacking in the C-suite... optimism isn't one of them), it does have the chance to execute its plan for the next few years before running into serious debt maturities.

3) It really boils down to what is "maintenance capex"

Windstream's debt leverage ratio is not too high when viewed through the traditional lens.

Source: Windstream financials

Looking at the recent capex trends, we see that capex is the reason that free cash flow (FCF) is so meagre.

The back half of 2017 should be a bit lower and have an additional $353 million of adjusted capex based on the midpoint of guidance. From an investing standpoint, this is the most critical question. Do you believe this slide?

Source: Windstream Q2-2017 presentation

If you believe that sooner or later, or rather when push comes to shove, Windstream can maintain its customer base and infrastructure with $350 million annualized capex, then the risk to Windstream and Uniti is zero. If Windstream can start doing this in 2019, it will generate over $500 million of FCF, enough to seriously put a dent in its debt maturities. If strategic capex is pretty much going to be a reoccurring issue and can never really be decreased significantly, Windstream will likely run into a bankruptcy wall in 2021. Examining the numbers, we think that Windstream should be able to deliver at least $300 million of FCF, assuming it can keep its base business stable.

4) Uniti still holds all the cards

Even a Windstream bankruptcy, in which case the debt holders would become the new equity holders, would protect Uniti to an extreme degree. There is absolutely no recovery possible for the debt holders in the absence of Uniti's network. If the new equity holders want to default on Uniti, they might as well exchange their new shares for confetti. The master lease agreement between Uniti and Windstream protects Uniti from selective defaults in locations that Windstream's new bosses might deem unworthy of their time. We see zero chance of a default and an extremely small chance of concessions by Uniti on the lease. Uniti, for example, could take a 20-25% decrease in lease payments in exchange for equity in the new company. In any case, we like our odds here and the valuation has already discounted multiple fold what we consider the worst case scenario.

Conclusion

We think Windstream can avoid bankruptcy as long as it starts spending only real maintenance capex numbers soon. Companies that have to spend a lot to actually maintain their infrastructure over and above what they claim is maintenance capex will ultimately turn out to be pathetic investments. This was the same reason that we thought AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) made a really stupid acquisition by WGL Holdings (WGL), a company that produces no free cash flow after its perennially high capex.

Even in case of a bankruptcy of Windstream, we think Uniti will do very well and the new equity holders will have to work within the lease parameters to extract their first cent out of the company. We are actually very optimistic on the prospects of the fiber network owned by Uniti, and we think that while newer technologies might emerge, fiber will still be the backbone for the next 2 decades at least. We see the fear of new technologies displacing the existing network akin to the fear that electric vehicles will replace the existing gasoline fleet any time soon. We recently opened a new position in Uniti by selling the Feb 2018 $20 puts at an average price of $4.10 each. On our scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," I would rate Uniti a 7.

Note: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long through shorting the $20 Feb 2018 puts