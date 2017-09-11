Is Kellogg Still A Widow And Orphan Stock?

Shares appear overvalued at almost 22 times free cash flow; investors with a low risk tolerance should wait for a better entry point to initiate a new position.

Kellogg Company (K) has long been considered a widow and orphan stock, providing a lifetime of steady income with relatively little risk. Kellogg achieved this status by having iconic brands, such as Rice Krispies and Frosted Flakes, that were staples of the American breakfast. With consumer preferences trending away from processed foods and added sugars, investors looking for stable dividend income may question if Kellogg still represents a low risk investment.

Historical Performance

Kellogg's stock performance and dividend history over the last three decades point to a company that fits the bill of providing low risk income with steady growth. Kellogg's shares have grown at a compounded annual rate of 4.9% over the last 30 years. The annual dividend has increased from $0.3225 per share in 1987 to a projected $2.12 for 2017, equating to just under 6.5% compounded annual growth.

K data by YCharts

Where Is The Growth?

Kellogg's shares have been essentially flat since the middle of 2013, the last period in which the company experienced revenue growth over a trailing-twelve-month time frame. The multi-year decline in revenue comes despite spending $117 million to acquire Bisco Misr and $450 million for a 50% stake in Multipro in 2015 as well as $429 million to purchase Parati in 2016.

All of these recent acquisitions have been in foreign markets. On page 43 of their 2016 10-k, Kellogg stated that $240 million of their $280 million in cash and cash equivalents was held in international jurisdictions. With a debt to EBITDA ratio of over 4.5, the company has already pushed their leverage to the high end of what many analysts would consider to be sustainable. Given these facts, Kellogg is unlikely to carry out a major acquisition in the U.S. to help reverse the revenue decline.

K Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Kellogg spent $182 million on research and development efforts in 2016, down from $199 million in 2014. In comparison, General Mills, Inc. (GIS) spent $218 million on R&D in fiscal year 2017 and Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) spent $16.3 million in fiscal year 2016. It appears that Kellogg's R&D spend has positioned the company to at least maintain their share of a declining market, but there is no indication that they are establishing a new platform that will help address current market trends.

Focus On Costs

Kellogg's profit margins have declined from over 9% to ~6% in the last decade. The company has an ongoing efficiency program, Project K, that is targeting cost savings in the supply chain and business services. The project is expected to cost $1.1 billion in after-tax expenses when fully implemented and Kellogg anticipates $425-475 million in cost savings annually, starting in 2018. The company also implemented zero-based budgeting in their North American business in 2015 in order to curb spending. Although profit margins are not back to previous levels, there has been consistent improvement in the last year.

K Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

The focus on operational discipline has helped Kellogg to maintain consistent operating cash flow in the last five years, even with declining sales. Although the percentage growth has slowed in recent years, the company has continued to increase dividend payments. The dividend payout ratio currently stands at 93%, and dividend payments have actually exceeded net income in recent years. Kellogg will have to deliver on their cost saving projections for 2018 and find revenue growth if they want to continue to raise dividend payments in the future.

K Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

Value

With quarterly dividend payments of $0.54, Kellogg's shares have a current dividend yield of 3.16%. Kellogg also has an active share repurchase plan that has reduced the outstanding diluted shares by 1.7% over the last two years. Shares currently trade at 21.8 times free cash flow, which is near their three-year average. However, the valuation seems pricey given the lack of growth in recent years.

K Price to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Conclusions

Kellogg has turned to cost containment in an effort to counteract declining revenues. While they have been able to stabilize operating cash flows, dividend increases have been slowing on a percentage basis. Kellogg still provides a steady income for investors, but the business challenges and high payout ratio have taken away the worry-free aspect of the investment. At almost 22 times cash flow, the current share price seems high given the near-term prospects of the company.

Please consider following my work by clicking on the orange "Follow" button at the top of the article if you found this work to be useful.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to stimulate discussion and further research and should not be considered to be investment advice.