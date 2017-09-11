Kroger's Crash: It Doesn't Make Much Sense

I think it’s official, folks. Mr. Market seems to really hate Kroger (KR). On September 8th, after reporting financial results for its latest quarter, shares of the firm dropped to close down more than 7%. This was despite reporting earnings that were in line with forecasts and sales that were $110 million above what analysts anticipated and was driven, it seems, by a mix of margin fears combined with growth concerns moving forward. In what follows, I will look at Kroger and give my thoughts on why the move lower was likely irrational and what it should mean for long-term investors moving forward.

Let’s look at the news first

My goal here is not to rehash earnings or sales. You can get that information pretty much anywhere. Beyond the headline news items, though, there were some developments that need to be considered. For instance, management stated that, moving forward, they will no longer provide guidance for the company except for the current fiscal year’s outlook.

In general, I am in favor or companies not providing too much guidance because I believe it creates, at times, unrealistic expectations should the situation change. That said, when a company abruptly moves from offering earnings guidance of between 8% per year and 11% per year to offering nothing beyond the current year, it’s bound to create uncertainty. Another concern here likely stems from the fact that management decreased its capex expectations for this year and next. This year, management now intends to spend between $3 billion and $3.3 billion on growth, down from between $3.2 billion and $3.5 billion earlier this year. Total capex this year and next will be lower by around $600 million, which means lower growth than what would have been seen.

It should be mentioned, I think, that management did cite improved growth as a reason for lower guidance, but when you pair that up with lower spending, it doesn’t seem to make much sense to me. I know that instead of spending so much, management intends to continue its share repurchase program and dividends, but it also wants to focus on improving its credit situation (so potentially lowering debt or at least ensuring that it doesn’t grow as much as it otherwise would). These aren’t necessarily bad tradeoffs, but it’s clear the market doesn’t like the changes.

In an article I wrote on June 28th of this year, I made the case that share buybacks from Kroger make sense. This is actually a huge deal for me because I don’t like buybacks that much and I hate dividends. I see those types of capital allocation to generally be suboptimal at the least and value-destroying at the worst. However, given Kroger’s track record, I believe that at least the buybacks are logical and management has not disappointed. During the last four quarters, the retailer has bought back $1.7 billion worth of its stock, has spent $448 million on dividends, and has allocated an impressive $3.1 billion toward growth. This excludes their purchase of ModernHEALTH for $390 million as well.

I think the market has this one wrong

While I personally would prefer that Kroger’s management team focus on growth as opposed to buybacks as a rule of thumb, the fact of the matter is that shares of the business look incredibly cheap right now. If, for instance, you look at the chart below, you can see the retailer’s price/earnings ratio compared to rivals like Wal-Mart (WMT), Costco Wholesale (COST), and Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM). While none of these are perfect comparables (it’s sometimes impossible to find a perfect comparable), they are probably close enough to get some information from.

Based on the data provided, using forward earnings, Kroger is trading at a multiple of about 10.7. As a value investor, I find this quite appealing and it’s far better than its rivals. Wal-Mart, for instance, is going for 18.1 times earnings while Costco can be purchased for about 24.5 times earnings. In the middle, we have Sprouts, which is trading for 22.1 times earnings. I would classify Wal-Mart’s trading multiple as being appropriate for a market leader with a strong competitive advantage over its peers, while the other two retailers have multiples appropriate for growth plays.

While this is illustrative of the cost disparity between these four firms, historical performance is also important because it gives us an idea regarding what kind of growth might be possible in the future. If you look at the chart below, you will see the revenue growth, earnings per share growth, and operating cash flow growth of each retailer over the past five years. What we can see here is that from a sales perspective, Kroger has done about as well as Costco and far better than Wal-Mart. The same applies for earnings per share growth, while Kroger has far outpaced the performance of Wal-Mart and Costco when it comes to operating cash flow growth.

I want to talk for a moment about Sprouts separately. By a large margin, the company is significantly smaller than the other rivals listed here. Kroger, the next largest firm above Sprouts with a market cap of $18.90 billion, is around 6 times larger than Sprouts. The super small size of Sprouts, combined with the fact that the company went public just a few years ago (raising in excess of $300 million), means that it can grow more easily than its peers, and given its performance during the time frame shown here, I don’t necessarily think its high price/earnings ratio is unreasonable. For growth investors, it may be a viable prospect to consider.

Returning to Kroger, I have two things to address. First, with the lower capital spending, I do think that Kroger’s best days of growth are behind it, but even if the business were to grow at 1% or 2% per year, I think that its share price would be attractive. This is especially true if management continues to buy back shares at current prices. Personally, I would love to see the dividend slashed entirely and that cash allocated toward buybacks or growth, but I don’t think the market would take too kindly to that.

The last point I wanted to make is that some investors are afraid of contracting margins at Kroger. This has some merit. In fact, in the second quarter of its current fiscal year, the retailer’s cost of goods sold came in at 78.3% of sales, up from 77.9% of sales a year earlier. That said, its operating and general costs fell from 16.8% of sales down to 16.4%, meaning that when you add the two up, they are a wash. Net income did shrink year over year, falling from around $383 million down to $353 million, but that was driven by interest expense climbing from 0.4% of sales to 0.5%, and by its income tax expense growing by 0.1% on a net basis. Excluding these modest changes, margins would have been approximately the same and net income would have grown by $25.19 million year over year, with earnings per share up 12.5% over the same time frame due to share buybacks.

This doesn’t mean, though, that Kroger doesn’t have anything to worry about. The business does face some long-term risk following the purchase of Whole Foods by Amazon (AMZN). If Amazon can perfect its Amazon Go and can make its Prime Now service applicable nationwide, it’s not unreasonable to expect that Kroger can face some problems in the future, but I would say that even though Amazon has partnered up with Sprouts on Prime Now, it doesn’t face much more risk than Sprouts or maybe Costco does of being put out of business. Wal-Mart could ultimately be hit as well, but the retail giant’s large footprint may give it the ability to survive for the long haul.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I believe the market is making a terrible mistake regarding Kroger. The company does have some problems, but these are nowhere near as bad as what the firm has priced into its shares. Sure, growth in the future won’t be as strong, most likely, as many have hoped, but Kroger doesn’t need to grow much on an inflation-adjusted basis to demand a higher price/earnings ratio than it currently does. There is also long-term risk coming from places like Amazon, but I wouldn’t say that its situation is unique enough to cause such a huge divide between it and its peers.

