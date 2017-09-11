United Technologies: Leave Math To Your 9-Year Old

Sure, the deal is expensive. What else is new?

As I discussed in my article, Apple Will Never Buy Netflix and Tesla, "expert" opinions on mergers and acquisitions ("M&A") are dime a dozen as M&A transactions are often seen as "sexy."

The majority of opinions on this topic, however, are uninformed and of limited value. Having worked on a few M&A transactions, please let me break down the United Technologies Corporation's (UTX) $30 billion acquisition of Rockwell Collins (COL).

Skeptics Are Completely Missing The Point

Many articles have emerged pointing out how expensive the purchase price is (here, here, and here), as if UTX's management did not already know that.

Let's entertain the idea anyway.

Reuters reported that the transaction price of $140 per share, or $30 billion, represented an 18% premium to Rockwell's closing share price on August 3, the day before rumors surface, but these things have a way of seeping into the share price weeks before anything is "reported" as one can see from the following graph:

COL data by YCharts

The real "control premium" UTX is paying to acquire COL is ~25%, which is smack in the middle of the 20% to 30% range that has long been estimated to be average.

What makes this deal especially "expensive" is not the premium UTX is paying for COL, but the price at which COL was already trading before the acquisition rumors even emerged. As the following graph very clearly illustrates, Rockwell's stock price had already run up significantly since February at a rate double that of the S&P 500, primarily due to multiple expansion - not the kind you want.

COL data by YCharts

So yes, the deal is expensive considering Rockwell isn't quite the Tesla-type (TSLA) triple-digit growth company that deserves a 26x multiple, which by the way, is 50% more than UTX's own multiple!

But math isn't the point here.

If M&A was just about math, you could have your little one making deals around the world. Since your nine-year-old isn't striking billion-dollar deals in China, M&A analysis probably takes more than just looking up the P/E ratio, agreed?

That's a rhetorical question.

Strategy

This is a transaction that involves two strategic players, and it should not be viewed through just the lens of a private equity investor looking at EBITDA multiples and multiple-scenario discounted cash flow analyses with 100+ tabs, put together while wearing a Zegna suit.

The two companies which supply the highly concentrated aerospace industry, in which two players, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) and Boeing (BA) command ~90% of the market. Believe it or not; size matters. This is why Boeing immediately came out and "threatened to cancel some contracts with the two suppliers if the combination undermines competition in the aerospace supply chain."

Can you spell irony...

Nearly every article I read on this transaction mentions the rich P/E ratio UTX is paying for COL, but the denominator of that ratio is COL's earnings. What about the positive impact improved pricing power UTX will have?

You know, it's not surprising that even the UTX's own presentation on this transaction doesn't mention that benefit; it only talks about "cost synergies." Why do you think that is? Can it maybe be because of the "bumpy regulatory road to approval?"

Bottom Line

Given the order of magnitude size difference between the two companies, even a one percentage improvement in UTX's profit margin would make a massive difference in the effective multiple UTX is paying for COL. Let's not kid around: This transaction isn't about math; it's about power. Leave the math to your nine-year-old.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.