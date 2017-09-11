Transports Week In Review - Parity With Broader Indices Remains A Possibility

The XTN transports index is now up 6.8 percent; whereas the SPY is up 10.3 percent.

Source: Google Images

As we closed the week on September 8th, we want to first wish all those in Hurricane Irma’s path a safe next few days and offer our prayers for the after-math (the same can be said for Hurricane Harvey).

Transports find themselves at their highest performing point for all of 2017. Oil prices remain subdued, but diesel prices have spiked substantially higher, from hurricane impacts. The theme of less transparency over the short-term will remain as the direct impacts from the hurricanes are absorbed, and time is taken to get things back to order and operability.

Freight rates for trucking are expected to tick up as a result. With expected capacity tightening on the way from federal mandates later this year, pricing could be poised to increase even further. The trucking industry continues to remain in rally mode.

Overall, economic demand will be the key driver for continued expansion and transport performance. It remains to be seen whether the U.S. economy can sustain quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) growth at or above the 3 percent level.

I manage the Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP). To date, performance stood at 10.1 percent, as highlighted in green. Transports remain volatile, as this past week’s surge has pushed to a new high for the year. The anomaly remains the NASDAQ Transportation (^TRAN) index, now up 12.2 percent. Both the NASDAQ (^IXIC) and Fidelity Contrafund (FCNTX) remain strong, up 18.2 and 21.1 percent.

The Dow Jones (DJT), SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), Vanguard 500 Index (VFINX) and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) were all up 9.7 to 10.4 percent. Mid- and small-cap indices continue to lag larger capitalization and broader diversified peers. Transports continue to lag broader markets, but much ground has been made up of late.

YTD 2017 SPY Vs. XTN Index Prices

For 35th week of 2017, the spread between the SPY and the S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) declined strongly with the SPY up by 3.5 percentage points. The SPY declined by 60-basis points (bps) to 10.3 percent; while the S&P Transportation ETF also improved by 120-bps to 6.8 percent for 2017.

While macro indicators have remained mixed, economic growth has increased from the previous year. The question remains whether this will be sustained moving forward. With recent natural disaster events and geopolitical tensions high, the near-term will not be as smooth as expected a month ago. But growth still is set up to potentially accelerate from 2016.

Rail Operators

Rail operator performance was positive for the week. I continue to include Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) not only because of its ownership of BNSF, but as it is a broader measure. Berkshire’s decline on a relative basis is consistent as transports have rallied of late. Class Is are facing natural disaster disruptions from hurricanes to severe flooding. As Union Pacific (UNP) mentioned, there will be impacts for the third quarter, but chances are the fourth quarter will see inflated traffic resulting from a return to normalcy.

Week thirty-five of 2017 witnessed increased results for most Class Is based on total traffic carried. The rate of improvement was flat from the previous week – expectations should be tempered as the rest of the year will face a higher comparable baseline. The most recent monthly Class I rail traffic report can be found here.

Railcar Manufacturers & Lessors

Railcar manufacturers and lessors were down strongly for the week, bucking their rail operator peer trends. Investors need to recognize that the market remains a little skittish on this group, as most companies are still up sizably from last year’s lows, exception being American Railcars (ARII).

We are still searching for a bottom for the railcar backlog. The reality is that railcar manufacturers may witness a longer lag period from a recovery perspective versus the previous recession. The energy and freight recession was very strong and its impacts still remain in some areas (notably slower growth).

Truckload Carriers

Truckload carriers were up during the week as the rally continued, with exceptions being smaller players including Daseke (DSKE), P.A.M. Transportation (PTSI) and USA Truck (USAK). For Daseke and USA Truck a cooler week is no big deal as both were still up over 28 percent for the year. I must admit that I am a little surprised at the pace of increase in appreciation for smaller peers, market confidence has return to the trucking industry, we’ll see if expectations are aligned in the coming quarters.

Based on all the data, April/May continues to appear to have been the bottom for the trucking industry. The electronic logging device ((NYSEARCA:ELD)) mandate this coming December has been phased to April of next year. However, most remain optimistic that tightening will begin to occur once it goes in effect.

Less-Than-Truckload Carriers

Less-than-truckload ((NYSEARCA:LTL)) carriers followed their truckload peers higher this past week, with exceptions being ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) and YRC Worldwide (YRCW). Similar to truckload companies, both ArcBest and YRC have no shame in a down week, as both have rallied substantially from May lows. Saia (SAIA) is looking to once again lead this group from an investment return perspective (two years in a row).

Seasonal rates since late-March have remained fairly robust for LTL carriers. Through the first half of 2017, pricing yields have remained disciplined and shipment volumes have been on the rise. Sustained momentum has continued thus far.

Air Freight, Package & Delivery

Air freight, package and delivery companies were mixed for the week with Deutsche Post DHL Group (OTCPK:DPSGY) and United Parcel Service (UPS) leading the way. I view both Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) and Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) more volatile at this point as they have both displayed signs of mixed performance throughout the year. Whether DHL Group has a chance to be the top performer for the year remains to be seen. FedEx Corporation (FDX) still needs to provide disclosure regarding the TNT Express cyberattack and how expectations will be reset.

My gut tells me that FedEx may sink closer the $205 level as the next quarterly update approaches. Any substantial drop back below the $200 level may offer shareholders a buying opportunity. As a long-term investor, I will be watching for this opportunity.

Contract Logistics, Forwarding & Brokerage

Contract logistics companies were mostly positive for the week, with exceptions being Radiant Logistics (RLGT) and XPO Logistics (XPO). I am intrigued by this group over the next couple of quarters, as I feel there is strong opportunity for a tightening truck market to improve pricing, especially in the case of intermodal.

Contract rates could lag the spot market price increases from a tightening market. In any event substantial stock price appreciation could be somewhat delayed into next year. Prospects for transports remain stable and strong as indicated by indicators, logistics companies have strong demand, margins are where investors need to see improvement.

Container Shipping Lines, Charter Owners & Container Lessors

For the container shipping industry, weekly performance was mostly negative led by charter owners and managers and surprisingly, container lessors (weren’t they supposed to just go up?). Triton International (TRTN) announced a pricing for $200 million of common shares. The stock price declined by nearly -5 percent the following day. Textainer Holdings Group (TGH) was also in the news as it refinanced its $1.2 billion warehouse financing facility. Maintaining liquidity to grow is important, but the market took these announcements as an opportunity to sell on the news. In general, container lessors have had such a strong run, profit taking is likely to occur more frequently leading to some volatility as prices could be perceived as being near a peak.

Cleary during 2017, container lessors have benefited, while charter owners and managers have struggled. This has led some experts to believe that global container shipping lines may be less eager to grow newbuild capacity as charter rates remain lower. Still, CMA CGM and Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) are both looking to add newbuilds.

Airlines

Airline stock performance for the week was mostly negative, with the only exception being Southwest Airlines (LUV). Poor, poor airlines, the pain just never ends. From terrorist attack fears, geopolitical tensions, natural disasters, labor expense increases from a tight pilot supply, to who knows what else, the nosedive continues.

I recognize Southwest’s very strong position and operating history. However, I continue to be long Alaska Air Group (ALK). I have averaged the position to the low $70s, but will not be making any more moves unless the stock price breaches the $70 per share level.

Demand Trends

Key demand-based indicators that are monitored include Class I rail traffic, trucking industry tonnage, shipments, and loads, air cargo tonnage, container shipping line twenty-foot equivalent units, TEUs, North America seaport TEUs, shipping lane port calls, North America cross-border trade, and freight rates for most of these indicators.

U.S. & Canada Class I Rail Traffic – Carloads & Intermodal Units Carried

Through the thirty-fifth week of 2017, total traffic was up 4.9 percent with carload traffic up 5.1 percent, down 30-bps; and intermodal traffic up 4.6 percent, which remained flat. Week thirty-five performance remained solid.

These numbers continue to not be far off from the total traffic originated results of 5.3 percent for the first thirty-five weeks of 2017 for North America rail traffic, published by the Association of American Railroads (AAR) data. Investors should remember that total traffic carried includes both originated and received carloads and intermodal units. Additionally, U.S. traffic was up 4 percent and Canadian traffic was up 11.5 percent, closely tracking the carried rail traffic when combined. Mexico traffic was up 0.5 percent, as improvement has finally reached positive territory.

Container traffic was up 4.6 percent, which was flat. Domestic intermodal pricing for both eastbound and westbound averages have improved and remained positive for the year. Fuel surcharges continue to play a role for improved pricing, core pricing has been up modestly.

Week thirty-five witnessed weekly coal carload traffic at 119,000 carloads carried. This reflected a 1.9 percent increase versus last year. Week thirty-five reflected the fifth consecutive positive week, despite deceleration. Grain performance was down, at -19 percent versus last year. Similar to coal, weekly growth from this point forward will be choppier; this was the second consecutive week of negative performance.

Motor vehicles and equipment carload traffic performance was down -6.1 percent versus last year; the eighth consecutive drop from previous performance levels. Chemicals were down -13.9 percent (strongly impacted from Hurricane Harvey), petroleum products were down at -16.2 percent (Hurricane Harvey impacts) and crushed stone, gravel and sand remained on a roll, up 21.1 percent.

Trucking Industry

Source: Cass Information Systems, Cass Freight Index

As of mid-August, dry van trucking industry spot rate averages remained robust versus last year’s performance, with results up strongly. Seasonal performance has remained in a positive trend as well. I am not a fan of taking advantage of others’ misfortunes, but experts are anticipating a spike in truck rates stemming from the recent hurricanes impact the Gulf and East coasts.

Diesel prices have been a clear indicator of the recent hurricane impacts as prices were up at nearly 15 percent versus last year as of September 4 th, and up 6 percent from the previous week. I have solidified my pure trucking positions with both JB Hunt Transport (JBHT) and Schneider National (SNDR). If demand indicators can be sustained through 2018 and pricing does indeed increase strongly, the trucking industry will likely witness increasing profits leading to higher stock price appreciation.

Air Cargo

Global air cargo traffic remained strong in July up double-digits. The key takeaway from July’s performance is that demand continues to substantially outpace capacity growth, suggesting that higher rates may be on the horizon for peak season demand.

For the U.S., growth has also been strong up double-digits. Most global regions witnessed double-digit growth with the exception being the Middle East. These trends continue to bode well for air freight and package delivery companies. E-commerce may very well be a resurgent development for the air cargo industry over a longer period of time that what some were expecting.

Container Shipping Lines

Source: Alphaliner – Top 100 Operated Fleets

Pricing for spot market container rates have remained in a downtrend since the peak in mid-January, per the Shanghai Containerized Freight Index (SCFI). Now that we are in September, the comparable baseline will remain much higher for the remainder of the year.

Year-over-year (YoY), freight rates have remained marginally lower to start the month of September versus the previous week. Still, rates remain down now YoY. It remains to be seen how demand will impact rate activity for the rest of 2017 – rates could still go either way.

The big question for shippers is how will they have managed their shipments as recent hurricanes have impacted the timing of deliveries. The duration and totality of impacts to transportation infrastructure is not clear, and likely won’t be for a bit. We could see modal shifts and/or diversion in some cases.

North America Seaports

As expected, North America seaport performance for the month of July was very strong, up just below 9 percent versus last year. Strength continues to be dispersed across regions for the Pacific, Gulf and East coasts. The Port of Los Angeles has reached an all-time record with trailing twelve-month ((NYSE:TTM)) TEUs at 9.3 million. Long Beach has eclipsed 7 million and New York/New Jersey is just shy of 6.5 million.

Similar to all other transport modes, shipping lines and seaports will likely seem impacts from both recent hurricanes, but an acceleration of growth will also probably ensue once infrastructure is repaired and/or fully operational. Visibility will be less clear in the short-term.

North America Cross-Border Trade

The iShares MSCI Mexico Capped (EWW) was down by 210-bps for the week. The index continues to outperform the iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC). The Mexico index is now up 27 percent for the year versus the 8.1 percent result for the Canadian index; which reflected a 60-bps increase. The Canadian index has witnessed its strongest positive trend for the year.

Some of the talk as the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) renegotiation continues to be discussed has revolved around labor agreements and environmental standards. These have pitted the U.S. and Canada at odds with Mexico. If the U.S. and Canada can somewhat agree to a level, it may force Mexico to comply, especially as Mexico has already agreed to labor standards as part of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

Summary

Transports have continued to rally this past week, leading to the best performance for all of 2017. Leading industries continue to be rail operators, the trucking industry, air freight and package delivery companies, while railcar manufacturers, the container shipping industry U.S. companies and airlines remain laggards. Contract logistics companies have been mixed, but are showing promise.

The short-term will be less clear due to the recent hurricanes for transports, but negative impacts should be anticipated for the third quarter at a minimum. Recouped and/or accelerated demand will likely follow. Transports are the closest that they have been to broader indices since late-February, with momentum positioned to get towards parity by year-end.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JBHT, SNDR, DPSGY, FDX, XPO, ALK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.