3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: September 12, 2017

AstraZeneca's PACIFIC trial delivers hope in spades for lung cancer

Last month, we saw how AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) is likely to fare in the MYSTIC trial, as we found out that the study, which looked at durvalumab in first-line metastatic lung cancer, failed to meet its primary endpoint. This may not be the end for durvalumab in this setting, because progression-free survival has not been the more reliable endpoint for these agents.

However, in my followup article, I pounded the table on what I thought was the bigger news for durvalumab that investors seemed to have forgotten about: positive data from PACIFIC. And we knew that already since the company announced top-line findings earlier in 2017.

The full results of PACIFIC were presented at ESMO 2017, to much acclaim. For those not in the know, PACIFIC differs from MYSTIC in terms of treatment setting. Patients in PACIFIC have "locally advanced," stage III lung cancer which is amenable to surgery but has a high risk of recurrence.

These findings were simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

The median progression-free survival for patients undergoing immunotherapy was 16.8 months compared with 5.6 months for patients in the placebo arm, representing a substantial improvement in the primary endpoint.

Interestingly, durvalumab did not dramatically increase high-grade adverse events, though there was a higher proportion of patients who discontinued therapy due to toxicity.

Looking forward: These are surprising and highly encouraging data that could possibly have far-ranging implications for treatment of numerous solid tumors. This is the first publication of findings in the locally advanced adjuvant setting for an immune checkpoint inhibitor. To my knowledge, it's also one of the first trials following up radiotherapy with immune checkpoint inhibition, so the toxicity component was a big question mark, since prior thoracic radiation is apocryphally known among clinicians as a risk factor for pneumonitis, which was not increased substantially in the study. All in all, this is great news for AZN, which now stands poised to claim dominion over a huge chunk of the lung cancer market.

Bristol-Myers combination appears highly effective in mesothelioma

AZN didn't have the only big checkpoint inhibition news of the Congress by any stretch. Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) also provided findings from the MAPS2 trial, a French study assessing the role of combination nivolumab/ipilimumab in patients with recurrent mesothelioma.

As you probably know, mesothelioma is a form of cancer that is caused by exposure to asbestos, which arises not from the lung itself, but from the supportive tissue surrounding the lung (called the mesothelium). In practice, however, it acts as a highly aggressive malignancy, with few effective treatment options.

But the trial data showed that combined nivolumab/ipilimumab yielded a disease control rate at 12 weeks of 50%, and nivolumab monotherapy showed a 44% 12-week disease control rate.

After a median follow-up of 15 months, the investigators also found a median overall survival of 13.6 months for nivolumab alone, and a median was not reached in the combination arm, suggesting an even longer median overall survival.

Looking forward: In a profoundly grim treatment setting like mesothelioma, it's great to finally have a viable option after chemotherapy. It's worth noting that no treatment has been approved for recurrent disease since nothing has emerged as a potential game changer. However, with these findings, it appears that BMY has a strong contender, and the orphan designation given to the combo will help facilitate rapid movement through the regulatory channels.

Novartis combo doubles three-year relapse-free survival in advanced melanoma

But let's not get it into our heads that ESMO has been all about immune checkpoint inhibitors. 2017 has been an exciting year all around, including in the area of small molecule kinase inhibitors. Novartis's (NYSE:NVS) and GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) combo therapy of dabrafenib and trametinib has become an important staple in the management of metastatic, BRAF mutant melanoma.

This led the companies to investigate the combo in earlier therapy, specifically the adjuvant setting for locally advanced melanoma, in patients who test positive for the BRAF V600 mutation. Findings from the study were presented at ESMO and were simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

The big finding from this trial was a doubling of the three-year rate of relapse-free survival compared with placebo (58% vs. 39%, HR 0.47). In addition, the rate of overall survival at three years was significantly improved, going from 77% in the placebo group to 86% in the treatment group.

No surprising new toxicities were observed, unsurprisingly.

Looking forward: This study continues the tradition of the NVS-GSK collaboration producing significant fruit in the realm of melanoma therapy. Certainly, these findings are novel and highly encouraging for patients with advanced melanoma. However, it also gives this drug combination a chance to shine on its own for a little while outside the booming competition in the metastatic space, assuming it's approved in short order.

