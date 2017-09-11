Eaton Corp.: Lock In The Dividend Now

Although the shares of Eaton Corp. (ETN) are up about 11% over the past twelve months, in my view they are going higher and investors would be wise to buy at these levels. I’ll go through my reasoning below by focusing on the financial history here, along with building a model of likely future price based on the long and illustrious dividend history. I’ll conclude with a brief discussion of the stock relative to the overall market.

Financial Snapshot

It’s obvious that the business is somewhat choppy, which should be expected in almost every business. For example, over the past five years, revenue has climbed by as much as 35% from the year before and has fallen by as much as 8%. The same volatility is present in net income, which is at least slightly less volatile than revenue, which is a positive in my view. To investors who can tolerate the business cycle, though, this volatility shouldn’t be too scary. The business cycle is a reality, and companies that appear to be immune to it actually make me more nervous.

There is certainly a great deal of debt present, but I’m less concerned about it than I might otherwise be for three reasons. First, the level of debt is obviously in decline over the past few years (it’s down at a CAGR of about 7.78% over the past five years). Second, most of the debt load (60.5%) is due in 2022 or later, suggesting no imminent need to tap the credit markets, or face a solvency crisis. Finally, the interest expense here is only about 2.8%, suggesting that the cost of debt isn’t excessive. That said, I like the fact that debt has been declining and I anticipate that trend continuing.

As I’ve said frequently, trying to judge the quality of management is very difficult. It’s not particularly relevant to us anyway, as we’re interested less in how they deal with employees or supplier than they treat shareholders. One of the ways I judge whether they’re shareholder friendly is via the dividend and share buyback history. In this case, management at Eaton has nearly been the platonic ideal of shareholder friendly managers. Over the past five years, the company has returned approximately $5.8 billion to shareholders ($1.5 billion from stock buybacks, the balance from dividends). In addition, the company has reversed a trend toward dilution and has been buying back shares aggressively for the past 3 ½ years. I appreciate this the way I appreciate the story of the prodigal son. I really enjoy it when a company returns to the shareholder friendly path. I consider management quality to be critical, as an unfriendly management almost guarantees a loss.

Modelling The Dividend

The financial past here is quite interesting and offers a guide for what will likely happen in the future, but investors are more concerned with the future than with the past, so it’s with that in mind that I’d like to make a prediction about price. Whenever I forecast, I engage in a ceteris paribus assumption, meaning that I hold all variables constant but the one that I consider to be most relevant. In this case, I think the dividend is the critical “driver” of value, so I’ll move it while holding everything else (i.e., yield) constant.

Over the past five years, the dividend here has grown at a CAGR of about 8%. Given the relatively low payout ratio (~50-55%), I consider this to be a reasonable forecast of future growth. The dividend is obviously important to the company and they will move heaven and earth to protect it. When I hold all else constant and forecast a dividend growth rate of 8%, I predict a CAGR over the next four years of just over 11%. I consider this to be a very reasonable return given the moderate risks present.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for ETN turned bullish with a daily close above $72.00 on September 8. This signalled a bullish breakout from a compact Inverse Head and Shoulders pattern on the daily charts. From here, we see the shares rising to $75.00 over the next three months.

On Monday, we will buy ETN call options which will provide us with approximately 15x leverage on our long trade. Our initial stop loss exit signal will be a daily close below $71.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $75.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years, not months), we believe ETN is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio over the next four years.

Conclusion

As I’ve said repeatedly, and no doubt tiresomely, investors are cursed to access the future cash flows of a given business via the public markets. Unfortunately, the public markets act according to rules all their own that don’t often reflect the fundamentals of the underlying business. The market’s moves are more about the mood of the crowd than they are about what’s going on with the business. This can be a blessing or a curse. It’s a curse when the shares are bid to excessive prices because of the crowd's euphoria about a given business. This is troublesome for the marginal shareholder because the more you pay for any investment, the lower your subsequent returns are going to be. If, on the other hand, you’re fortunate enough to find a performer that trades cheaply, your chances of success go up considerably. Eaton is such a company in my view. I’ve described some of the ways that the business has grown nicely and I forecast to grow in future. At the same time, the crowd seems to be avoiding this name since the stock continues to trade at a 33% discount to the overall market. In my view, investors would be wise to buy these shares before price and value inevitably collide.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ETN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.