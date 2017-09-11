Weekly Oil Markets Recap - Not The First Time Energy Stocks Underperformed Oil

This weekend's special report will tear apart the last piece of the "lower for longer" thesis.

Energy stocks continue to underperform WTI, but this isn't the first-time this has happened.

Wide Brent/WTI spread will bode well for US crude exports in the coming weeks.

Welcome to the weekly oil markets recap edition of Oil Markets Daily!

WTI finished the week higher by 0.40%.

It traded above $49/bbl prior to the Friday sell-off that saw the Brent/WTI spread blowout once again. See our Friday OMD.

As we wrote on Friday, the widening spread will bode well for US crude exports in the coming months and alleviate the potential crude builds we will see in the short term due to Hurricane Harvey.

For energy investors, despite all the ups and downs, energy equities closed the week negative and down 2.35%. Several natural gas names like Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) were downgraded on Friday by Goldman Sachs, and the sell-off didn't help the cause. Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) released a new investor presentation that guided down liquids production, and the stock subsequently got hammered.

Overall, the divergence between WTI (NYSEARCA:USO) and the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) continues. See chart below:

Another chart that could be of interest to readers is the XOP to S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) chart.

Not once this year has the XOP to SPY chart broken through the 50-day moving average and held. This week's earlier gains saw this relative performance chart approach the critical 50-day again, only to have failed.

For investors wondering whether energy stocks will ever receive a bid, a look into history shows that energy investors in 2002 fared much worse than investors today.

(Source: StockCharts.com, HFI Research)

From May 2002 to May 2003, even as WTI increased steadily, energy stocks lagged. So, the underperformance we are observing today is not a new phenomenon, but this relationship has always converged in the long run.

(Source: StockCharts.com, HFI Research)

Another big macro trend that has recently developed is the outperformance in the euro, weakness in the dollar, and the implications on oil prices.

(Source: StockCharts.com, HFI Research)

Earlier in the year, we wrote to subscribers that the weakness in USD will be one of the most important market themes to watch throughout 2017. There are global implications from the strength of emerging market growth to the potential top in US equity markets. As the fallout in USD plays out, the buying power of emerging market countries increases, and given the low base oil demand growth rate consensus is using for 2017, we think a surprise to the upside on the demand front will help push oil prices higher.

This isn't the first time, but no one said it will be easy...

There have been periods in the past where energy equities vastly underperformed oil prices. But in the long run, these divergences usually close. Global macro trends have also been turning higher, and these long-term correlations will also start to push oil prices higher.

Despite the lackluster WTI flat price performance, Brent has performed materially better.

While investors' focus is on the price of WTI, the spread between WTI and Brent currently is not sustainable. This results in either Brent selling off in the coming weeks or WTI rising to close the arbitrage gap.

Other important variables we follow are physical spreads relative to Brent. While spreads like Azeri Light have sold off due to seasonality issues, they remain well supported and trading at a premium, indicating a tight market in the Atlantic Basin.

Global crude storage has also been accelerating to the downside in recent months, with IEA potentially revising 2017 oil demand higher as the energy agency always does. Coupling this with even lower export figures projected for OPEC in September, and global balances look to be well into the negatives in the coming months.

All of this is not to say there aren't any near-term issues with the oil markets. For one, we could see crude storage builds take place in the US as refineries in the Gulf rush to return to normal following the devastating Hurricane Harvey. Crude imports have been sitting outside the gulf ports waiting to unload, so mismatch in timing of the recovery and additional imports could push crude storage balance higher. Second, Hurricane Irma could be quite impactful to demand in Florida, resulting in short-term bearishness for refined fuel demand.

Nonetheless, even though the short-term issues are well known, our experiences have taught us that the market is much more near-sighted than we expect. Prices could fluctuate for a bit before the physical side of the market force prices higher yet again.

Special Report this weekend...

In this week's HFI Research flagship report, we will be breaking down oil and NGL production growth for 52 US E&Ps. We will take a look at whether the consensus estimate for 1 million b/d exit-to-exit production growth in 2017 matches reality. We have written extensively about the disappointment in US shale oil production growth, and this is the last "bear" hurdle that will be unraveled. If you have found our oil market reports insightful, we think you will gain much more from our marketplace service. Sign-up here today and join the team.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RRC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.