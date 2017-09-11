It Isn't Too Late To Join The Gold Party

GDXJ in particular may provide the best risk-reward long play of the ETFs covered here.

Gold has moved relentlessly upward, and admittedly I have missed some of the party. Sure, I have vaulted precious metals that benefitted from the gains, but I also like to add fiat to my trading account. And I like to win.

The good news is that it isn’t too late for me or anyone else who has been hedged or on the sidelines. If gold continues its ascent, there is a lot of partying left to do.

Silver and the mining shares have lagged behind gold this year. If gold continues its rally, then being long silver and gold miners should reward handsomely.

Here are my week-ahead swing trading indicators for gold and silver. In general, I will take a swing-trading long position if I can rate at least one trend indicator and two other indicators as green. I will take a swing trading short position if I can rate at least one trend indicator and two other indicators orange or red.

Gold Charts

On a weekly chart, we can see how the Fibonacci resistance levels have been relevant for gold since 2011. As such, $1,382 will be an important resistance level, which is just above the 2016 high near $1,377.

On a daily chart, we can see that gold has continued its relentless climb since July and finds itself at the upper end of a regression channel. It would have been an excellent trade to go long on the MACD crossover and hang on with a trailing stop loss. The blue lines are prior swing highs or lows and the other colors are various Fibonacci retracements.

Gold and Gold Miner Relative Value

Just as in early 2016, when gold rose like a rocket, the mining shares, represented here by the Vaneck Gold Mining Bull fund (GDX). While the miners remain correlated to gold, they have lagged behind.

Relative Value Indicators

I have created two unique indicators that show this divergence in value graphically. The first indicator shows how gold periodically becomes over- or under-valued to gold miners, as below.

The second indicator shows how GDX and the Vaneck Junior Gold Miner’s Fund (GDXJ) also display divergence. I have covered this in prior articles. This second indicator considers the effect of higher gold prices in the relative value of GDXJ to GDX. For long gold exposure, I believe that GDXJ has the highest risk-reward potential of the choices at hand.

The table below shows the potential beta for SLV, GDX and GDXJ in comparison to GLD for an up or down move towards recent highs and lows. If gold reaches its high of 2016 coincident with GDXJ reaching its 2016 high, then GDXJ will enjoy a "beta" of nearly 17X. This process, as in 2016, could take months to play out.

GDXJ Daily Chart

GDXJ has broken out of downtrend resistance, and now is facing an important technical resistance level at $38/share. Holding above $38 sets the next technical target at $40/share. A breakout over $43 shows a lot of technical upside potential.

If gold continues its rally – or even if it holds at levels above $1,300, then the mining shares – and the junior miners in particular – could be rewarded handsomely.

Current Trading Bias

Here are my trading biases for gold, silver and related ETFs:

Security Current Bias Gold Futures Short if trend reverses SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) Short if trend reverses Silver Futures Leveraged return on gold, more potential upside iShares Silver Trust (SLV) Leveraged return on gold, more potential upside Vaneck Gold Miner (GDX) Leveraged return on gold, more potential upside Vaneck Junior Miner (GDXJ) Leveraged return on gold, more potential upside

Disclaimer and Other Information

