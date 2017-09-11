Array BioPharma: Data Updates Point To Continued Upside

Data from the second part of the COLUMBUS study was also encouraging. I suggest readers with longer-term time horizons wait for weakness and employ a buy-the-dips strategy.

With 76% of patients remaining on study treatment and based on current data, it wouldn't be a stretch to state approval is a strong possibility.

Shares have risen over 25% since I first presented the stock to readers as a solid opportunity for those with medium- to long-term time horizons.

Shares of Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) have risen by over 25% since I presented the stock to readers in late August and highlighted dual readouts to be presented at ESMO in September as a key near-term catalyst.

ARRY data by YCharts

Keys to the original thesis included the following:

Positive business developments, such as collaborations with Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) along with the monetization of rights in Japan and South Korea.

A compelling rationale for approval of the combination of binimetinib and encorafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF-mutant advanced, unresectable or metastatic melanoma supported by strong data from the pivotal COLUMBUS trial.

Large market opportunities being targeted, an example of which is that the global melanoma market for MEK/BRAF inhibitors exceeds $1 billion.

The company's vast pipeline and potential to further monetize other assets appeared overlooked, even though just in July it inked a deal with Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to discover and develop drugs for autoimmune disorders with the larger company taking care of clinical development.

BEACON CRC Results

On September 8th, safety results and initial clinical activity from the safety lead-in of the phase 3 BEACON CRC trial were announced. The study is examining the combination of binimetinib, encorafenib, and Erbitux in patients with BRAF-mutant colorectal cancer whose disease progressed after one or two prior regimens in the metastatic setting. The indication is a very difficult-to-treat subtype of colorectal cancer that occurs in 10% to 15% of CRC patients.

As of August 9th, 30 patients had been treated, 29 of which had a BRAFV600E mutation. Tolerability was decent while the overall response rate (ORR) of 41% exceeded expectations in this patient group (much better than standard of care treatment and significantly greater than the ORR of 22% observed in a mid-stage trial of encorafenib plus cetuximab). ORR in patients with the BRAFV600E mutation (n=17) who received only one prior therapy was 59%. 27 of 28 patients with a BRAFV600E mutation demonstrated tumor regression.

Figure 2: ORR and PFS data from phase 2 studies and historical benchmarks (Source: ESMO Presentation)

Keep in mind that 76% of patients remain on study treatment, and based on the data, it wouldn't be a stretch to state approval next year is a strong possibility. Scott Kopetz, M.D., Ph.D., FACP, Associate Professor, Department of Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, had the following to say about the data (bold emphasis mine):

The BRAF mutation carries a very poor prognosis for patients with advanced colorectal cancer, and is particularly unresponsive after first-line therapy. In the safety lead-in, the triplet combination showed impressive results with a confirmed overall response rate of 41%. Several patients also showed prolonged stable disease, with 76% of patients overall continuing on therapy after a median duration of exposure of 5.6 months. These results are unprecedented for this patient population based on existing standards of care.

While in general the triplet combination was well tolerated, at least 10% of patients had grade three or four adverse events in the form of nausea, vomiting, increased blood creatine kinase and urinary tract infection. While three patients discontinued treatment due to adverse events, only one was deemed related to treatment. I look forward to future updates to see how the patients who remained on study treatment continue to fare.

Figure 3: Impressive duration of response (Source: ESMO Presentation)

Stepping back to look at the big picture, according to its ESMO presentation, there are 135,000 new cases of colorectal cancer each year in the United States, with BRAFV600E mutations accounting for over 95% of all BRAF mutations in CRC.

COLUMBUS Part II Results

On September 9th, the busy weekend continued with the announcement of results from the second part of the phase 3 COLUMBUS study. The trial is evaluating the combination of binimetinib and encorafenib in patients with BRAF-mutant advanced, unresectable or metastatic melanoma. Progression free survival was compared between patients receiving 45 mg of binimetinib and 300 mg of encorafenib daily as opposed to those receiving encorafenib as a single agent.

Median PFS for patients treated with the combination of the two drug candidates totaled 12.9 months versus 9.2 months for those treated with single agent encorafenib. The combination was relatively well tolerated with incidences of dose intensity and adverse events comparable to results from the first part of the study.

Figure 4: Median PFS results (Source: Press Release)

Keep in mind the company announced back in July that it had submitted two NDAs to the FDA supporting the use of binimetinib 45 mg twice daily and encorafenib 450 mg once daily for the treatment of patients with BRAF-mutant advanced, unresectable or metastatic melanoma. Partner Pierre Fabre confirmed in late August that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated a review of the marketing authorization applications (MAA) for the two drug candidates. In terms of market opportunity, there are around 200,000 new cases of melanoma diagnosed globally each year of which half have BRAF mutations.

Final Thoughts

With ESMO data out of the way, there could be an absence of near-term catalysts for the stock. Nevertheless, as I stated in my prior piece, due to the size of markets being targeted and management's partnering prowess, the stock remains a core buy in biotech for those with a long-term horizon. Keep in mind that the global melanoma market for MEK/BRAF inhibitors is an opportunity in excess of $1 billion and the company's vast pipeline carries with it the potential for further monetization of assets.

Readers looking for stocks with more near-term upside might want to take a look at the ROTY model account while those with a medium- to long-term time horizon could do well by establishing a pilot position in shares of Array. However, after the rise in share price since my last article and recent data, it might be wise to wait for weakness and employ a buy-the-dips strategy.

Risks to thesis include disappointing data for pivotal and early stage trials, clinical setbacks and dilution in the medium term. Regulatory risk and competition with other approved BRAF/MEK inhibitors are also a key concern. For the most recent quarter, the company reported cash and equivalents of $235.1 million compared to a fourth quarter net loss of $29.6 million. While it would appear it is in a strong liquidity position, the company has retained commercialization rights to the United States and will require significant resources for launching its clinical candidates if approved. Due to unmet needs in the indications being targeted and promising data, I am optimistic about market penetration and payer support while acknowledging the possibility of a slow or rocky start as a risk factor.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention to undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.