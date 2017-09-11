'Strong Buy' Means Deep Discount

I suspect the company will announce another ROBUST dividend bump in the third quarter.

Back in June, I wrote a Forbes article titled Berkshire Hathaway Sees Margin Of Safety With Store Capital. I explained that “Net lease REITs should get a nice boost today thanks to Warren Buffett. More specifically, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) is now a 9.8% owner in Scottsdale-based Store Capital (STOR). Berkshire Hathaway has invested $377 million in Store.”

On the news STOR’s CEO, Chris Volk, explained,

"Berkshire Hathaway's investment solidly positions STORE for continued growth, while adding measurably to our already strong financial position. An investment in our company from one of history's most admired investors represents a vote of confidence in our experienced leadership team and an affirmation of our profit-center real estate investment and management approach."

Since the Buffett Buy, shares in STOR are up around 27%:

Just over a month before the Buffet BUY, I wrote an article on STOR, upgrading shares in the company from a BUY to a STRONG BUY.

It certainly doesn’t hurt to have Berkshire Hathaway validate my STRONG BUY recommendation. I take pride in the “STRONG BUY” picks, the word “STRONG” suggests that the company has excellent fundamentals with a wide margin of safety.

Simply put, a STRONG BUY suggests that the wider the margin of safety, the lower the risk and the greater potential for gain. Although STOR’s margin of safety is not as wide today, thanks to the Buffett Bump, this Net Lease REIT has plenty of dividend power.

A Unique Player

Although STOR has been public for a few years, the company's senior management team (led by CEO Chris Volk) has a 35-year track record, and during that period, the leadership group has invested over $12 billion in over 8,000 properties.

While the bigger Triple Net REITs (like Realty Income (NYSE:O) and National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)) focus on traditional credit-based fundamentals, STOR's tenants typically don't have credit ratings. Most of these unrated companies either prefer to be unrated or are simply too small to issue debt rated by a nationally recognized rating agency in a cost-efficient manner.

While the Triple Net industry has enormous size, STOR focuses on the highly fragmented sub-sector with few participants addressing the long-term capital needs of middle-market and larger unrated companies.

STOR believes that "the largest underserved market and, therefore, the greatest opportunity is bank-dependent, middle-market and larger companies that generally have less access to efficient sources of long-term capital."

STORE Capital was formed (IPO was November 2014) to capitalize on this market opportunity to address the capital needs of middle-market and larger unrated companies by offering them a superior alternative to financing their profit-center real estate with traditional mortgage or bank debt and their own equity.

STORE is an acronym that stands for Single-Tenant-Operational-Real-Estate.

STORE filed an updated Investor Presentation that summarizes the company's unique investment platform. This presentation contains enhancements made subsequent to filing the year-end presentation with the SEC, such as the trend of property median fixed charge coverage ratios over time and the trend of investment-grade contract percentages.

STORE also decided to more completely describe its top ten tenants, including greater sector investment descriptions, as well as more color on historic performance running this and prior public companies. Here are the Top 10 Tenants:

STORE has 1,770 properties with 371 customers (~17 net new customers quarterly) that represent ~590 contracts (~30 transactions closed quarterly) with an average transaction size below $9 million.

No other REIT provides this level of granular credit risk management. The above-referenced presentation is divided into three parts:

The foundational attributes that make STORE stand out from other net lease companies. The performance that STORE's foundational attributes have delivered. Enhanced disclosure, including full distribution of tenant default probabilities. STORE provides a credit metric where the unit coverages are aligned with the default probability of each lease contract to arrive at a base contract credit rating, STORE calls this the "STORE Score."

It takes a lot of captured data and a potent information system to accomplish. Uniquely, 97% of STORE's leases require the delivery of property-level financial statements, which is unprecedented and enables such disclosure.

The unprecedented credit metrics are designed as a base to inform investors of the quality of the investment portfolio and how it is performing, and trending. Since lease contracts always determine risk, STORE's contract disclosure gives investors a window into the portfolio investment quality and performance trends that is unavailable anywhere.

For a Net Lease REIT, STORE is definitely providing the most transparency, and I like the fact that I can now not only see STORE's dividend payout ratio, but also the impact of that ratio on the company's long-term internal growth.

Also, it has also purposely directed its investments into retail real estate that is defensible from other modes of consumer goods distribution. In the process, STORE has generally stayed away from commodity retailers, even if the goods that they purvey are non-discretionary. Also, STORE has stayed away from service providers not requiring human interaction (i.e. bank branches).

STORE has intentionally weighted its portfolio heavily to service industries (69%), including restaurants, movie theaters, fitness clubs, early childhood education, veterinary clinics and more.

The result is that only 3% of the company's entire investment portfolio is within close proximity (a quarter mile in any direction) to ANY Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), Macy's (NYSE:M), Kmart or hhgregg (NYSE:HGG) store.

In other words, STORE believes that the performance of the investment portfolio should not be impacted by traffic pattern disruptions caused by sales declines suffered by most other major retail chains.

Given STORE's desire to weight its investment portfolio away from retail (17%), STORE did something unusual for a REIT when it publicly listed in 2014. It did not disclose tenant diversity by property type, but by business type.

STORE does this by NAICS codes, much as a bank or federal agency would do. So, a health club becomes a service business and not a retail property. The performance of net lease companies will be more driven by tenant success than by underlying vacant real estate fundamentals. So, STORE is better off illustrating investment diversity by tenant business sectors than by real estate property types.

Of this amount, five tenants are in the top 10: Art Van Furniture, Gander Mountain, Mills Fleet Farm, Dufresne Spencer Group, and Camping World (CWH). Altogether, these tenants amount to 9% of the 17.7% in retail.

Other tenants that are STORE customers that have previously been in the top ten list include Hill Country Furniture (the largest Ashley Licensee), Conn's (CONN), and At Home (HOME).

Apart from this list, a few hobby stores, dollar stores, farm supply, home flooring, used merchandise, used car dealerships, supermarkets and furniture stores round out the company's retail investments. Most of the furniture stores are Ashley, which amounted to 3% of tenant exposure as a percentage of revenues across 25 stores.

The Highly Predictable Profit Center

As noted above, the company is more focused on granular property-level investments. While many of the bigger Triple Net REITs focus on traditional credit-based fundamentals, STOR's tenants typically don't have credit ratings. Most of these unrated companies either prefer to be unrated or are simply too small to issue debt rated by a nationally recognized rating agency in a cost-efficient manner.

STOR's approach is more of a risk management one, and so, instead of herding hundreds of Net Lease deals through the door every year (like many of its peers), the company takes a more granular approach to ensure there is a critical piece of real estate attached to a profitable business operation.

As far as I'm concerned, this is the "secret sauce" for STOR; as you will see below, the company provides many key metrics that you will not see in the filings of many of its peers. For example, I don't think any of the Net Lease REITs provide weighted average annual lease escalation data (STOR's is 1.7%), and, of course, STORE is proud of its internal growth platform.

STOR has only 2% of "flat leases," and a majority (74%) of the leases are contractually CPI-based. Around 67% of the REIT's leases have "annual" rent escalations and around 28% of the leases have "5-year" rent bumps.

STOR's targeted internal AFFO growth per share is between 3% and 5%, driven primarily by the company's differentiated focus on signing leases with middle market companies.

By obtaining quarter sales reports from most (98%) tenants, STOR can measure performance of each individual property. This communication channel provides it with an advantage with which the company can mitigate risk and provide a higher degree of predictability.

The Improved Balance Sheet

At the end of Q2-17, STOR’s run rate funded debt-to-EBITDA fell by a full turn from around 6x where it remained over the past few quarters to around 5x at the end of June. With record liquidity invested into the future and net lease assets, STOR’s rate funded debt-to-EBITDA ratio should fall further.

STOR plans to grow into a more normalized corporate leverage profile consistent with that of a BBB rated Baa2 rated company. At the end of the quarter, STOR was corporately rated by three major rating agencies. Moody's added their investment grade rating Baa2 with the stable outlook on June 29th. STOR also has corporate credit ratings from Fitch and from S&P, which are both BBB- with a positive outlook.

STOR’s financing flexibility reflects its ability to access both the equity and debt markets in a variety of ways.

During Q2-17, STOR announced the private placement of 18.6 million common shares to Berkshire Hathaway. These shares were sold at a price of $20.25 per share, netting proceeds of $377 million.

STOR closed the quarter with cash of $459 million, giving it a record level of liquidity for planned acquisitions and deleveraging of the balance sheet. STOR also has the full $500 million of borrowing capacity on its credit facility.

At the end of Q2-17, STOR’s total long-term debt outstanding was unchanged from the prior quarter at $2.6 billion with a weighted average maturity of 6 years and a weighted average interest rate of 4.5%. The debt maturities are intentionally well-laddered with no meaningful near-term debt maturities.

At quarter-end, STOR’s gross investments in the real estate portfolio totaled $5.5 billion of which approximately $2.9 billion had been pledged as collateral for secured debt.

The remaining $2.6 billion of real estate assets are unencumbered giving the company substantial financial flexibility. STOR’s leverage ratio at the end of the second quarter was 5x net debt to EBITDA on a run rate basis. This equates to roughly 37% on a net debt to cost basis.

The Latest Earnings Results

STOR’s Q2-17 gross acquisition volume was $184 million, bringing year-to-date acquisitions to over $600 million. This is on track with last year's $100 million per month acquisition pace.

The Q2-17 asset dispositions provided the company over $158 million in proceeds to reinvest in additional real estate. This amount includes about $7 million of loan repayments.

STOR’s annualized base rent and interest generated by the portfolio at June 30th increased 19% to $453 million as compared to $382 million a year ago. Acquisition activity drives revenue growth, and in the second quarter, revenues increased 24% year over year to $114 million.

STOR delivered another strong quarter of AFFO and AFFO per share growth. For Q2-17, AFFO increased 29% to $76 million or $0.44 per basic and diluted share from $59 million or $0.40 per basic and diluted share last year.

Show Me The Money

STOR’s dividend is an important component of our overall stockholder return. Over the past two years, STOR has increased its dividend per share by 16%, while maintaining a low dividend payout ratio and reducing leverage.

For the second quarter, STOR declared a cash dividend of $0.29 per common share, representing approximately 66% of AFFO per share. This low payout ratio and attractive lease escalators generate excess cash flow that it can invest in new acquisition opportunities to generate strong internal growth.

STOR’s Board evaluates the dividend policy at each Board meeting and considers raising it at least annually as results permit. STOR has maintained the quarterly dividend at the $0.29 level for four quarters and I suspect the company will announce another ROBUST dividend bump in Q3-17.

Here’s how the current yield compares with the peer group:

Now compare the P/AFFO multiple for STOR and the peers:

Now take a look at the AFFO per share forecaster below. As you can see, STOR is forecasted to generate strong AFFO per share in 2018 and 2019:

As I said above, I now have a BUY on STOR (no longer a STRONG BUY) but I am holding onto my shares. I am happy to see Berkshire Hathaway’s investment in STOR, even though there is a temporary impact to AFFO, as Chris Volk explains on the recent earnings call,

“…you as an analyst and your constituents as investors listening to the call today know exactly what the impact is, which the impact is basically $0.05 in AFFO for 2017 of which a penny of it is due to reduced leverage. So you’re now really talking $0.04 of a full number. And basically no change to what happens in 2018 or in '19 or '20, so it's just one term temporary, one-time temporary blip of AFFO caused by that dilution. And the question is $0.04 worth it for having one of the finest long term investors in the world, in your side. And our Board made decision it was truly clearly worth doing that.”

