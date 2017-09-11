IMAX May Surprise Investors

IMAX Corp. (NYSE:IMAX) has been absolutely crushed over the past 6 months, driven by 3 straight quarters of declining revenue and the weakest summer box office in 12 years. Add to this investor concern that studios will shorten exclusive movie theater release windows by offering premium video on demand, and you get a stock down over 40% in the past 6 months. However, as I’ll cover in this article, I believe the worst may be over for IMAX, and several catalysts loom for the stock.

IMAX data by YCharts

IMAX's Significant Outperformance

There’s no denying the Q3 box office has struggled. A combination of a weak summer release schedule, summer blockbusters underperforming, and tough year-over-year comparisons has absolutely decimated movie theater stocks. From July 1 to August 31, the total domestic box office fell 28.4%. Even with a relatively stronger September anticipated, the third-quarter domestic box office is expected to be down roughly 20%.

When pulling IMAX data out of this, you see some surprising strength. Last year, domestic 3Q2016 box office rose 16% year over year, but IMAX gross box office fell nearly 2% to $186.3 million. The company has almost already hit this quarterly number by September 3, 2017. From July 1, 2017 to September 3, 2017, IMAX gross box office has already accumulated $160.9 million. At its current trajectory, IMAX should surpass its 3Q2016 box office in 2 weeks and be on track to top $200 million in gross box office revenue. Based on historic weekly numbers and Q3 future domestic releases to include It, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and The Lego Ninjago Movie, I project September to average $10-12 million in weekly global IMAX box office revenue. This is a perhaps a conservative target, with Dunkirk released on September 1 in China and Spiderman: Homecoming finally set to be released in China on September 9. This would result in 3Q2017 IMAX global box office revenue of $200-210 million, or an increase of 7-12% year over year. While this isn’t dramatic over performance at face value, when you compare it to projected Q3 domestic box office revenue down 20%, it’s pretty remarkable.

It speaks to the fact that the IMAX box office isn’t directly linked to the overall domestic box office numbers, and movies specifically made for IMAX can drastically outperform expectations. A perfect example is Dunkirk. Much of the movie was shot with IMAX cameras, and both Warner Brothers and IMAX made a large marketing push to drive customers to IMAX screens. In domestic and most international markets, IMAX saw a box office take rate over 20% for a fairly long period of time. The end result is its box office revenue significantly outperformed the industry during the quarter.

3Q17 Earnings Surprise?

As I’ve laid out above, IMAX has bucked Q3 industry trends and had a relatively strong quarter. Gross IMAX box office revenue should outperform by 7-12% during the quarter and set the company up for a decent earnings report. The analyst consensus for 3Q17 revenue is $84.95 million, a 3% year-over-year decline. While it’s difficult to predict equipment and product sales quarter to quarter, which account for roughly 25% of total revenue, the company has a good chance to beat analysts’ estimates. If IMAX can close out the quarter with a strong September box office, it can put many short-term concerns to rest and put the company in a position to execute on a strong 4Q17 and 2018 IMAX line-up and benefit from its new cost reduction initiative.

Cost Reduction Initiative

I don’t believe IMAX has gotten enough credit for its aggressive cost reduction initiative. Management was forced into action due to lumpy quarterly revenue and extended underperformance. As a result, it came up with an initiative to reduce annual operating expenses by $20 million. To enact this reduction, the company will incur a restructuring and impairment charge of approximately $15 million. It took the brunt of this expense in Q2 with a $10.2 million impairment charge, and expects another $3 million charge in Q3 and $1 million in Q4. The company expects the cost savings to take effect in Q3, which could again lead to IMAX beating analyst EPS consensus of $0.04.

$20 million may not seem significant, but for a company with a market cap of just $1.2 billion and roughly $320 million in annual operating expenses, it moves the needle. It comes out to a 6.25% operating cost reduction and results in roughly $0.30 improvement in annual EPS. More importantly, it helps the company maintain profitability in down quarters and amplify the effect strong quarters.

Looking Forward

I expect IMAX's gross box office revenue to improve in Q3 by up to 12%, which is no small feat considering the overall domestic box office will likely be down close to 20%. This strength will carry over into a strong Q4, which has a steady release of blockbusters that should perform well on IMAX screens. Blade Runner 2049, Geostorm, Thor: Ragnarok, The Justice League, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi all release in Q4, setting up the company to finish the year on a high note. 4Q17 box office numbers will go up against fairly weak year-over-year comps where 4Q16 IMAX box office revenue fell 17%. This puts the company on track to begin to reverse the negative sales growth it has seen over the past several quarters and start to ease investor concerns that have absolutely pummeled the stock.

Looking past 2017, there is good visibility into movies that should perform exceptionally well on IMAX screens, with Star Wars spilling over into 1Q18, Black Panther in February, Avengers: Infinity War (the first movie shot exclusively with IMAX cameras), the Han Solo spin-off, Deadpool 2, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Ant-Man and the Wasp, just to name a few, all releasing in the first half of 2018. The company could realistically have 4 consecutive quarters of robust sales growth. Combine this will a cost reduction initiative producing meaningful results, and I believe positive investor sentiment will return to the stock and push it off its multi-year low and back into a $25-30/share trading range in the next 12 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IMAX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long 12/15/17 $20 Call Options