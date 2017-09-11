Ignore The Chatter, It's Time To Own Ladder

I intend to add all of 5 of the commercial mortgage REITs to the Intelligent REIT Lab and that will increase my overall coverage universe from 7 companies to 12.

Prior to the last recession, commercial mortgage REITs provided loans for a slice of the capital stack between the senior debt (which would go as high as 85% loan-to-value) and equity. The higher in the capital stack, the more risky the investment.

However, with the collapse of the banking industry (and hundreds of bank failures), many first mortgage lenders now don’t want to go above 60% LTV. To fill that void, commercial mortgage REITs have become a more attractive course of capital as they now lend 60 to 75% (loan-to-value).

Beyond lower, today’s commercial mortgage REITs are also more transparent than the legacy REITs. Most of the companies now provide more detailed information on the investments being made.

A growing number of REITs are joining other institutional investment players in providing financing to CRE (commercial real estate) borrowers by originating mortgage loans as an alternative investment choice.

The trend is most evident in the public REIT arena, where several new companies focused on commercial real estate financing have held IPOs this year, including the three largest: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) raising $242 million, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) raising $224 million, and TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) raising $212 million.

In all, commercial financing REITs have raised more than $2 billion from investors in the public markets this year through IPOs and secondary debt and equity offerings, according to data from NAREIT.

Recently, Tremont Mortgage Trust, an RMR Group-managed mortgage REIT focused on middle market and transitional commercial real estate debt, filed with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an IPO. The Newton, MA-based company was formed in 2017 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol TRMT. The company is expected to price on Wednesday, September 13, 2017.

Also, more recently, Colony NorthStar (CLNS) announced plans to roll up a portfolio of investments together with those of affiliates NorthStar Real Estate Income Trust and NorthStar Real Estate Income II, a pair of public, non-traded REITs, to form a new commercial real estate finance REIT.



Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate will have approximately $5.5 billion in assets and $3.4 billion in equity value. Senior and mezzanine loans will make up 52% of those assets with another 30% consisting of triple net leased real estate investments. According to CoStar,

“more than $1 trillion of CRE loans are projected to mature over the next three years and traditional lenders such as banks and CMBS issuers facing increased regulatory scrutiny and tighter credit standards, more so-called alternative lenders are rushing in to fill any financing 'gap' that may result.”

I intend to add all of 5 of the commercial mortgage REITs to the Intelligent REIT Lab and that will increase my overall coverage universe from 7 companies to 12.

Ladder Capital: A Uniquely-Positioned REIT

Ladder Capital (LADR) is a diversified commercial real estate company that was formed in 2008 and went public in 2014 (as a C-Corp). The company's primary business strategy is to originate and securitize first mortgage loans on stabilized, income-producing commercial real estate properties. LADR is one of the largest non-bank contributors of loans to CMBS securitizations in the U.S.

However, LADR has a unique model in which the company does not rely exclusively on securitization for its revenue and has other diversified sources of revenue, including earning a significant portion of its revenue from first mortgage balance sheet loans and property rentals as well as expanding its market share in the commercial mortgage loan origination market.

In 2014, LADR commenced the necessary steps to convert from a C-Corp into a REIT structure, and during the first quarter of 2015, the company received shareholder approval to convert to a REIT. (On March 2, 2015, LADR said that shareholders had approved the plan to restructure as a REIT).

LADR has maintained a disciplined credit culture throughout the organization with zero credit losses since inception. The company operates as an internally-managed REIT (the other peers referenced are externally managed) that originated first mortgages secured by commercial real estate and invests in commercial properties and highly-rated CMBS (commercial mortgage-backed securities).

LADR has stable and diverse income streams from Commercial Real Estate; the company’s tactical approach to the mREIT sector is rooted in the flexible manner in which the company can interact in periods of change. As illustrated below, LADR can capitalize on its 3 primary lines of business in order to take advantage of the most profitable trends:

As you can see, the “dark blue” shaded slices represent the lending segment, the “light blue” shaded slices represent owned real estate, and the “gray” shaded slices represent CRE securities.

As illustrated below, LADR invests in predominantly Senior Secured Asset Base of Commercial Real Estate-Related Investments and the portfolio is diversified geographically and across property sectors.

The Lending Segment

LADR's Senior Secured Balance Sheet business represents around 47% of revenue and this business is similar to Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD). Generally, LADR's loans are for 2-to-5-year terms.

LADR’s lending business was responsible for about 73% of core earnings in the second quarter, with 26% of the total from the conduit and 47% from balance sheet loans.

Here’s a snapshot of LADR’s lending programs:

The lending business is an important driver of returns for Ladder. It can be a little inconsistent in any quarter or two but when looked at over the longer time horizon, it is a very attractive business line. As Ladder moves forward into the third quarter, the company has originated a total of $117 million of loans in July, with over $700 million in loans under application.

With regard to Ladder’s lending business, the company originated $352.6 million in loans (in Q2017) to be held on the balance sheet at an average mortgage interest rate of 6.58%.

The Securities Segment

The CMBS business is the "bread and butter" for LADR and represents around 10% of revenue and almost all of LADR's CMBS product is investment grade (focused on senior secured). LADR takes advantage of market disruptions - when it's hard to lend, LADR invests in CMBS.

In the second quarter, Ladder contributed $626 million in loans into a securitization where 100% of the loans in the trusts were originated by Ladder. To meet risk retention requirements, Ladder retained a 2% vertical strip on all bond classes and sold a 3% horizontal BPs, the securitization produced a taxable gain of $20.7 million.

This securitization was an important step for Ladder and it shows the company can act independently and producing 100% of the collateral in a loan securitization and are able to meet risk retention requirements.

Over the last three quarters, Ladder’s portfolio of securities has received unscheduled paydowns of $458 million, while the company actively sold an additional $900 million over the same time period making an average profit margin of 1.2% over 196 sales transactions.

All of the 196 transactions over the last three quarters were profitable. Ladder’s securities product contributed 12% to core earnings in the second quarter. Given the flatness of the yield curve and the preference by the Fed to raise short-term interest rates, Ladder expects to rely less and less on the securities portfolio for earnings.

Real Estate Segment

The final leg to the stool is Ladder's equity platform - representing around 10% of revenue.

Around 50% of the equity investments are Net Lease properties representing around 3.6 million square feet. LADR owns 22 free-standing Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) and 7 Hy-Vee grocery stores. In addition, LADR owns several office buildings and several condo deals in Las Vegas.

During the quarter, Ladder made new investments of $46.8 million from real estate equity (nine separate transactions).

Ladder purchased 822,000 square feet of office in five buildings in Florida, all 100% leased for 14 years to Bank of America. The company also purchased 7 Dollar General stores with 15-year leases and a 70% interest in a mobile home park in California (on 45 acres of land near Los Angeles).

At the end of the quarter, Ladder had a total of $1.02 billion invested in commercial real estate assets on the balance sheet. The real estate portfolio contributed 15% of core earnings in the second quarter.

So Why the REIT Structure?

As referenced above, LADR converted to a REIT earlier this year and the structural benefits allow the company more efficiency of capital flow. Accordingly, the REIT structure appears to fit more squarely (no pun intended as it relates to the triangle) into LADR's business model, given the compelling profits and enhanced potential for growth (in normalized book value).

What makes LADR uniquely positioned (in my opinion) is the fact that the company is able to consistently generate industry-leading ROE that is the result of a solid base of REIT earnings. Here's a snapshot of LADR's balance sheet that includes assets predominantly held for investment.

What makes LADR unique is the solid baseline REIT ROE plus potential TRS upside. In Q2-17, Ladder generated $51.2 million of core earnings and core after-tax return on average equity of 12.6% and core earnings of $82.7 million and a core after-tax return on average equity of 10.8% for the first six month of the year.

Compared with the select peer group (below), LADR's REIT structure optimizes after-tax earnings, paving the way for strong ROE combined with meaningful cash dividends.

LADR minimizes reliance on access to capital markets and facilitates "offensive" capital deployment. While the dividend is well covered, LADR's capital recycling business drives attractive ROE and book value growth.

The Balance Sheet

In terms of key balance sheet metrics, Ladder’s balance sheet statistics are in line with historical results: 96.3% of debt investment assets are senior secured. (Senior secured assets plus cash comprised 75.5% of the total asset base).

Total unencumbered investments including cash in Q2-17 were $1.1 billion and the encumbered assets to unsecured debt ratio is 1.44 to 1. The weighted average LTV ratio of the commercial real estate loans on balance sheet was approximately 64.7%.

81% of securities were rated AAA or backed by agencies of the US government. Just about 100% of the CMBS positions were rated investment grade and the weighted average duration of the securities portfolio was 38 months.

Excluding the loans transferred but not sold to GAAP, Ladder ended the quarter with total assets of $5.6 billion and total equity of $1.5 billion. The core leverage decreased to 2.8 to 1 from 2.9 to 1 during the quarter.

Ladder continued to cover - more than cover the $0.30 per share dividend in each of the first two quarters. Also the company successfully executed the first Ladder-only multi borrow securitization commercial mortgage loans and established Ladder’s ability to independently address risk retention in a wide range of formats.

My Favorite Commercial Mortgage REIT

In Q2-17, LADR’s core earnings were $51.2 million; this compares to $30.9 million in the same quarter a year ago. Core earnings in the first half of 2017 were $82.7 million, compared to $69.1 million in the first six months of 2016.

Core EPS for the second quarter was $0.42 compared to $0.32 per share for the same quarter in 2016. Core EPS for the first six months of 2017 was $0.73 per share compared to $0.70 per share for the comparable period in 2016.

On a GAAP basis, Ladder generated net income before taxes of $12 million for the three months ended June 30 and $30.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017. This compares favorably to a GAAP net loss before tax of $10.7 million reported in the first half of 2016.

In December, Ladder increased the quarterly cash dividend by 9% to $0.30 per share. Here’s a snapshot of the dividend history (and core EPS history):

While most Commercial mREITs have payout ratios close to 100%, LADR's conservative leadership team opted to keep the ratio lower. That's a unique characteristic and one that resonates with my style of investing.

LADR has the lowest dividend payout ratios in the commercial mREIT sector. Remember that in 2015 and 2016, LADR paid out a special dividend (partly in stock) as a true-up distribution in December. While most commercial mREITs pay out close to 100% of earnings, LADR maintains a more conservative strategy.

Also, in a rising rate environment, Ladder is expected to benefit from:

̶ $1.8 billion floating rate balance sheet loan portfolio.

̶ $1.3 billion of fixed rate debt with remaining terms greater than one year.

̶ $976.8 million (notional value) of interest rate hedge positions that place Ladder in a position equivalent to that of a “fixed rate payer/floating rate receiver.”

̶ The company estimates that a 100 basis-point increase in LIBOR would result in an increase in annual net interest income of approximately $8.3 million.

Finally, Ladder is INTERNALLY MANAGED and there is substantial insider ownership. Management and directors own $189 million of equity in the company (around 11.8%) and Related Companies purchased $80 million of LADR stock from certain pre-IPO shareholders, including affiliates of TowerBrook Capital Partners and GI Partners.

The investment was made by Related Real Estate Fund II, an opportunity fund, with equity commitments of over $1 billion. In conjunction with Related’s investment in LADR, the REIT agreed to appoint Richard O’Toole, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Related, to replace Jonathan Bilzin, Managing Director of TowerBrook Capital Partners, on LADR’s Board of Directors.

Buy On The Pullback

Ladder shares have pulled back ~15% since April (and ~2% pullback on Friday), creating a buying opportunity:

Many of you, including me, own shares in Ladder because of the dividend yield and as you can see below, Ladder’s dividend yield is double-digit:

Ladder’s dividend is relatively safe, considering the payout ratio and 3-legged stool platform. Ladder has the lowest P/E in the commercial mortgage REIT peer group:

One other tidbit worth noting, consensus estimates forecast Ladder to generate double-digit growth in 2019. Obviously, it’s harder to trust this data since commercial mortgage REITs do not enjoy the same long-term contractual leases as Equity REITs. However, Ladder does have a more predictable platform (it owns real estate) and the company has done an excellent job on its lending platform.

The Bottom Line: Ladder is well-positioned to generate stable earnings from its 3-prong platform. Given the more recent pullback, I am upgrading the company from a BUY to a STRONG BUY.

I wish Ladder would pay monthly dividends. The company could further differentiate itself from the peer group and provide a “stickier” investor base… I like what I’m seeing and I look forward to meeting with the management team in the coming weeks.

Update: This was updated this morning after I wrote this article:

To learn more about my REIT Beat service, click here. For a limited time, I am providing new subscribers with an autographed copy of The Intelligent REIT Investor. I plan to include my weekly BUY/SELL/HOLD list for all REIT Beat subscribers with all portfolios (weekly).

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Sources: FAST Graphs and LADR Investor Presentation.

REITs mentioned: ((NYSE:STWD)), (JCAP), ((NYSE:BXMT)), (ARI), (RAS), (ACRE) and ((Pending:KREF)).

Disclosure: I am/we are long APTS, ARI, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DLR, DOC, EPR, EXR, FPI, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LTC, MNR, NXRT, O, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, QTS, ROIC, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, STWD, TCO, UBA, UNIT, VER, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.