CO2 Saving Benefits The Environment And Bottom Lines

Boosting U.S. businesses, both large and small, is something President Trump has made clear is his priority. Yet, his promise is great in theory but not in practice because combating climate change is not in Trump's docket even while in today’s culture of investing, portfolio managers are putting the environment at the forefront of their investment decisions.

Increasingly, the environment is playing a key role in how a business operates and how that information can be measured, quantified and reported. This is evidenced by the growing list of corporate sustainability assessments performed by banks, financial institutions and rating agencies, and the multitude of investible environmental sustainable indices available in the market.

A condition that can slow a company’s growth is poor sustainability performance, as measured in environmental impact. To produce and sell goods, businesses need affordable, reliable supplies of energy and natural resources, along with permission from consumers, investors, and regulators to do business. Businesses can no longer take such enabling factors for granted. Boards of Directors and senior management are focusing on how that information resonates and what message it is sending to the business’s stakeholders and the public at large.

Back in March 2017, Trump signed an executive order to overturn Obama’s Clean Power Plan. Furthermore, he vowed to withdraw the nation from the Paris Agreement. But none of this has stopped many of the biggest U.S. companies to address climate change and make strides to better its environmental practices throughout their organizations. By embracing clean energy policies, companies have standardized, quantified and reported their climate-related goals. And the numbers are growing.

For example, Kingfisher [LON: KGF] the British retail company, in its ‘Net Positive’ sustainability plan, aims to make frugal use of natural resources and to restore and regenerate the environment - “putting back more than we take out. ” Unilever (NYSE: UN), the Dutch/British consumer goods company, has a detailed Sustainable Living Plan with a goal to halve the greenhouse gas impact of its products over their life cycles by 2020. IKEA, the Swedish furniture maker, has installed over 700,000 solar panels in its buildings worldwide and has committed to own and operate more than 300 wind turbines.

A report titled “Power Forward 3.0” a joint effort by Calvert Research, CDP, Ceres, and World Wildlife Fund, pointed out that 240 companies of the 2016 Fortune 500 had climate-related goals. This is up from 215 a few years ago. The report aimed to demonstrate how the largest US companies are capturing business value while addressing climate change. In fact, 26 companies in the Fortune 100 with the highest rankings, (each individually saving over 60 million tons) equate to a savings of 57.623 billion tons of emissions in one year (2015 CO2 equivalent), as measured by the quantity of coal not burned.

Below is a chart of some of these top 26 names. While Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) tends to distort the graph as its savings is so significant (35.3 billion tons (BT)), companies like Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) reports savings of 83 million tons (MT) and Honeywell (NYSE: HON) at 98 mt. In addition to technology, pharmaceutical and manufacturing names, the list covers many other industries, such as the more obvious, energy (Chevron NYSE: CVX, 86.7 mt), as well as telecommunications (Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 410 mt), Airlines (Delta (NYSE:DAL) 124 mt), Automotive (GM (NYSE:GM), 657 mt) food & farming (Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) 1.0 bt), retail (Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) 651 mt) and financial services (American Express (NYSE:AXP) 98 mt).

Why is this important? Because of the many stakeholders that a company works with or communicates and answers to, first and foremost being its customers. Consumers are demanding more sustainable business practices and healthier products from businesses supplying them with goods and services and are often willing to share their opinions on social media.

The millennial generation, in particular, representing 92 million U.S. citizens, has clearly spoken out about environmental, social and governance issues. Recent studies from Nielsen and Deloitte show that millennials are most willing to pay more for products and services seen as sustainable or coming from socially and environmentally responsible companies.

Representing half of the U.S. workforce, they are motivated to work for sustainable businesses meaning companies addressing environmental issues attract more and better talent. And millennials are putting their money where their mouth is as reflected not only in what they consume but what they invest in.

Then there are the suppliers, outsourcers and other counterparties who are refusing to do business with businesses that have questionable reputations as has been seen in the sourcing of palm oil, linked to deforestation, habitat degradation, climate change, animal cruelty. According to a McKinsey & Company report, consumer businesses are likely to find that their supply chains hold the biggest opportunities for breakthroughs in sustainability performance.

Finally are the equity analysts and debt rating firms that have all incorporated detailed metrics in their analyses about every listed company’s business practices. Those names that rank high end up in the many tens of thousands of funds, indices, ETFs and ETNs that focus on sustainability – why, because investors, individual and institutional are increasingly demanding sustainable investment products. The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices are just one of many products available to investors.

Bottom line - irrespective of current White House practices, companies globally are incentivized to be environmentally sustainable without government support or additional tax benefits, albeit this would surely be welcoming. They realize that being sustainable is a win-win for the environment and for businesses. And numerous studies have proven that being sustainable actually saves company costs and boosts their bottom line.