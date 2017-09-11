Cooper Companies: It Still Comes Down To Valuation

There's really nothing wrong with Cooper as a company - but I continue to think there's just not enough to support the current price.

But Q3 looked a little questionable, market growth in the Americas is slowing, and I still think competition is going to toughen.

I thought a couple of months ago that Cooper Companies (COO) looked stretched at $250, and I wasn't terribly impressed by the company's Q3 report last week, despite a pretty nice headline beat. Cooper is performing well, taking market share in contact lens and seeing success in moving customers into single-use modalities. But price matters, and COO shares have had a monster run:

Source: finviz.com

And over the years, much of the appreciation in COO has come from multiples; on a P/E basis, COO is more dearly valued than it's been at any time since the financial crisis:

Source: Author. Previous years use high share price for the year, sourced from COO 10-K filings

Again, Cooper probably has merited some type of multiple expansion given its performance of late, and over the past few years. Multiples across the market have expanded since 2008-09. And I've been too cautious already on COO, arguing earlier this year that the stock already looked a bit stretched.

Still, I really wasn't impressed with Cooper's Q3 - and despite the snapback this week, I don't think I was alone. The Q&A of the Q3 conference call felt surprisingly contentious, and COO did sell off almost 6% on the report. After Q3, that post-earnings price around $238 seems closer to fair value from my standpoint. But, again, I've been too cautious before.

Q3 Earnings

The headline numbers for Cooper's Q3 look pretty solid. Adjusted EPS of $2.64 beat Street estimates by $0.06, and rose 15% year over year. Revenue grew 8%, with the CooperVision (referred to as 'CVI') segment up 7% and CooperSurgical ('CSI') up 13%. Non-GAAP gross margin rose 120 bps, and adjusted EBIT margins expanded 30 bps.

The core contact lens business continues to perform exceedingly well. Toric revenue rose 11% in constant currency, multifocal 7%, and single-use a whopping 14%. Non single-use sphere and other sales rose just 2% ex-Fx, which might sound a bit disappointing. But that market actually appears to be declining, as Cooper and rivals continue efforts to move customers into single-use modalities. Overall, end market data compiled by Cooper and detailed in the Q3 release seems to show continued market share gains:

That table right there basically is the bull case for COO because the numbers are nothing new. Cooper continues to outgrow the market at the same time demand seems to be moving in a favorable direction (i.e., toward disposables). Cooper has taken market share from #1 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) over the past few years. JNJ did cite 7% growth of its own in calendar Q2, on its Q2 conference call. That would seem to imply that in Q2, Cooper instead took share from #2 Novartis' (NVS) Alcon, whose sales grew 3% constant-currency in Q2, and Valeant Pharmaceuticals' (VRX) Bausch + Lomb. Valeant's B+L/International segment did post 6% organic growth in Q2, with the company calling out strength in China. But per the 10-Q, volumes were flat and pricing was down in the U.S. market, and it would appear the worldwide growth of B+L itself was less than the 6% reported in the B+L/International segment.

But I still think there are concerns looking forward both in CVI, which drives ~85% of EBIT, and in CSI. And on that front, I actually thought Q3 was somewhat detrimental to the bull case, particularly at current levels.

Is There Reason To Be Concerned?

On a consolidated basis, Q3 numbers weren't nearly as good as the headline beat suggested. The tax rate benefited EPS, coming in at 6% which appears a touch lower than guidance on the Q2 conference call suggested. More importantly, currency moved in Cooper's favor. Coming out of Q2, Cooper forecast a neutral impact on EPS for the year. But, per the Q3 call, currency benefited Q3 EPS by $0.16 and CFO Al White guided for a ~$0.12 benefit in Q4. Yet guidance was only raised ~$0.14 at the midpoint, suggesting a reduction of constant-currency full-year guidance post Q3.

To be fair, White did say on the Q3 call that Cooper was taking some of the currency benefit and reinvesting it in the business, including adding to the CVI sales force (which has expanded ~20% Y/Y). But there are some margin concerns here, given minimal EBIT margin expansion ex-currency. Full-year EPS guidance suggests 15% year-over-year growth. But the tax rate is adding a point or two, and it appears Fx is adding 4-5 points. Even going back to original guidance of $9-$9.30, it would appear that projections have come up 6%+, given the midpoint of post-Q3 EPS guidance sits at $9.71. But pretty much all of that $0.56 increase - and then some - has come from a reversal of currency (Fx was originally guided to be a $0.10 headwind) and lower-than-expected tax rates (originally guided to be a $0.20 headwind, now appearing to be a modest tailwind). In that context, initial FY18 guidance of low double-digit growth - White cited 11% as a reasonable number - doesn't look that impressive, given there should be further currency benefits in H1 assuming the dollar stays around current levels.

This looks like a company growing 15% - and one analyst instantly called the FY18 guidance conservative - and trading for 23-24x earnings, a pretty attractive combination in this market. But that EPS growth isn't quite what it appears on an organic basis.

And at the segment level, there are some reasons for worry as well. CVI's numbers are impressive, but there's still a question of whether competition is going to intensify. Valeant has stabilized itself somewhat, and its Q2 numbers suggest more aggressive pricing in the U.S. Alcon reportedly is up for sale - and it did have a decent Q2, with Novartis lifting the full-year outlook for the business. Cooper has benefited from having ~one-third of what's essentially a four-company market being owned by struggling companies. That may begin to change - and could potentially limit some of the share gains seen over the past few years.

Meanwhile, the Americas market as a whole has seen a slowdown; CEO Bob Weiss called Q2 data an "anomaly" and also cited the end of the UPP as potentially compressing recent market growth. It certainly didn't sound like analysts, at least, were convinced by that explanation.

Admittedly, these are modest concerns in the context of CVI's performance - perhaps too modest. But it does seem, with COO at the highs, like investors are modeling a continuation of recent trends going forward, even though Cooper may not be able to drive the same kind of growth, and the same kind of share gains, it's posted over the past few years.

In CSI, meanwhile, Q3 was an outright disappointment. Cooper had guided for an acceleration in revenue growth in the back half, but organic growth in Fertility was just 6% and the figure was 1% in Office and surgical products. Full-year revenue growth for the business was pulled down after the quarter.

CSI isn't a major profit driver at the moment. But it is the one segment in which Cooper has legitimate inorganic growth opportunities, particularly with the balance sheet starting to look a little lightly leveraged at 1.7x, as White admitted. The opportunity in IVF, in particular, was supposed to be reasonably large; but Cooper hasn't really capitalized, and integration of past acquisitions seems to be moving a bit slower than expected. If Cooper has to remain reliant on the contact lens, it doesn't break the stock. But the uber-bull case here, in which CVI continues to grow and expand margins, and CSI becomes a legitimate business of its own, seems at best delayed until CooperSurgical can improve.

Valuation

There's a lot of negativity here, admittedly, after what still was a solid quarter, and what remains a stock at all-time highs after climbing 40% year to date. Certainly, I wouldn't even consider shorting COO, for a number of reasons.

But there are some reasons to think that $250-$252 might wind up being resistance, at least for a couple of quarters. There are some margin concerns in Q4 (lower investments should help FY18 earnings, however). There's a little bit of shakiness in the Americas market, up only 1% on a trailing twelve-month basis. And there are some early signs that the other three players, including market leader J&J, are upping their game and ready to provide stiffer competition come CY18.

None of those are necessarily huge problems. But they're the kind of problems that come into focus (pardon the pun) when valuation gets to a decade-long peak. That's where COO sits at the moment - and that valuation still strikes me as a bit too generous.

