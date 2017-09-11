United States Lime & Minerals: After The Rally, Further Upside Ahead

Coverage is relatively sparse on United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM); the small cap has no coverage from sell-side analysts. As the only publicly-traded limestone play, market data is limited, and management does not do much to relieve that issue; the company does not participate in industry conferences, nor does it hold quarterly calls. Given the rally in the share price, particularly since the market-wide January 2016 sell-off, shares don’t appear cheap historically, but there are signs that market fundamentals and the potential long-term growth profile have improved meaningfully. Even after the extended push towards all-time highs, there is a solid case to be made that the United States Lime & Minerals story is not quite over – a healthy margin of 10-15% upside remains based on my measure of 2018 expectations.

Business Overview, Market Fundamentals

US Lime & Minerals mines and sells a variety of lime and limestone products, such as pulverized limestone (“PLS”), quicklime, and lime slurry. Given the economics of movement of the product, substantially all of the company’s sales take place within just a few hundred miles of its production facilities, and there are no overseas sales to speak of. End market use for limestone is extremely widespread, with demand being generated by the construction industry (roads, buildings), industrials (paper, glass), agriculture (poultry, cattle), and environmental facilities (sanitation, water treatment). A key driver of limestone demand is cement, and given current projected construction trends (road infrastructure, non-residential construction), demand will be healthy here in the United States; mid-single digits annually. There are a few above market rate growth drivers in smaller industries as well that are growing in importance: increasing use of limestone in flu gas desulphurization, demand growth in steel production, quicklime use in animal waste treatment. Long-time readers know that I’ve been a fan of the cement industry as a whole, so it isn’t a surprise to see me interested in adjacent markets like limestone production.

The company has several mining facilities: two open pit quarries (Cleburne, Texas and Batesville, Arkansas), as well as an underground mine located near Marble City, Oklahoma. US Lime & Minerals also owns a property that contains limestone in Salida, Colorado, but does not mine those assets, instead using crushed stone on the property to provide feedstock to the company’s plants in Salida. As of the most recent surveys, the Texas properties have 33M tons of proven recoverable reserves (53M probable), enough to maintain current production for more than seventy years. The Arkansas facility only has 13M tons of proven reserves, but acquired 2,500 adjacent acres (referred to as the “North Quarry”) in 2005 to expand outward. There are 76M tons of probable reserves on this land, but it would require significant investment to improve the transportation infrastructure between the North Quarry and nearby lime production facilities. Expect US Lime & Minerals to potentially try to pick up additional assets eventually, but not in the current market; asset pricing is high, and given the industry has experienced a wave of consolidation (the top three producers, of which US Lime & Minerals is not one, control two-thirds of the market), timing does not appear to be the best. The last time US Lime & Minerals made such an acquisition was in 2005, when it acquired O-N Minerals (now known as the “St. Claire” assets), which currently have 12M tons of probable reserves, as well as 180K tons of quicklime capacity and 150K tons of PLS production capacity. That plant is currently under upgrade for the addition of a new kiln to replace an older asset, which will improve efficiency and yields within quicklime production.

Natural Gas Interests – Interesting, But Ignorable

Occasionally, substantial landowners stumble into a bit of luck, and in the oil-rich fields of Texas, that happens more often. Back in 2004, the company entered into an oil and gas lease agreement with EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), which gave that firm the option to perform drilling on US Lime & Minerals’ Texas properties. Production on the company’s properties began in 2006, and as of today, a total of 34 wells have been drilled in accordance with the lease. In addition, there have been six drill site agreements made outside of that lease. While interesting, and perhaps to other companies this would not be immaterial, but in this case these assets don’t have much value to the US Lime & Minerals story. As of Q2 2017, this represented just 1.5% of consolidated revenue and a similar level of gross profit. That is unlikely to increase, and will likely bleed off further, so long as market prices remain where they are, as at current prices for natural gas and associated liquids, there are no plans for further drilling activity, which limits future revenue. Proved natural gas reserves continue to decline (6.7bcf in 2014 to 3.9bcf today) as production continues and pricing has fallen to levels that made some reserves uneconomical to develop. Over the next several years, expect earnings from these assets to wind down totally.

Financial Structure, Flexibility, Valuation

US Lime & Minerals is in the relatively unique position of having an underlevered balance sheet for a small cap firm. At the end of the most recently reported quarter, the company held $81M in cash with no debt. If necessary, the company does have a $75M revolving line of credit, with an accordion feature that could expand that capacity to $125M upon approval by the lender. At a rate of LIBOR plus a margin of 100-200 bps, the debt is extremely cheap, which makes any asset acquisitions relatively inexpensive.

At a 8.6x EV/EBITDA trading multiple, US Lime & Minerals is trading more expensively today than it has over the past several years. Given earnings in this business have been relatively stable ($19-24M operating income over the past five fiscal years), investors need to be highly perceptive of the price paid Now, there is operating leverage present; gross margin has a tendency to expand, but only marginally. Volumes were up 9.3% through the first half of 2017, which drove a 20 bps increase in operating margin. Leverage can also be found further down the expense line as well; selling, general, and administrative costs have remained in the $9M range for several years. Expect expansion to $48M in EBITDA in 2018, which would help pressure this multiple back down to the 6.8x range (along with retention of cash). That is smack dab in the middle of historical valuation, so I don’t believe the recent move is out of line.

Pinning maintenance capital expenditures at $10M (higher expenditures recently due to kiln upgrades), annual free cash flow for 2017 will be around $28M, accelerating to $30M by 2018, on the back of higher volumes and incremental leverage gains. 6-6.5% free cash flow yields are not anything to write home about, but it is a healthy spot. Given the company recently bumped its regular quarterly cash dividend policy ($0.54/annual), the first increase in US Lime & Minerals’ history, there is some reason for optimism. While the company may not be a screaming buy, there are some clear reasons for bullishness. Given improving market fundamentals, a valuation in the 7.5x range is not unreasonable, which bolsters a case for another 10-15% upside. My suspicion is the party here it not quite yet done.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.