Weekly Natural Gas Recap - Bearish Physical Balance Creates Near-Term Headwind And Potential Buying Opportunity

Traders are finding the latest sell-off as a buying opportunity for winter contracts.

We explain in this article where the bearish physical balance came from.

Welcome to the weekly natural gas recap edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Natural gas prices finished the week lower by 5.86%.

In our last week's weekly natural gas recap, we noted:

Despite Hurricane Harvey pushing physical balances to the bear side, and weather revisions in September turning repeatedly bearish, natural gas prices made a move higher.

Three weeks ago, our storage injection estimate had a range of 60-68 Bcf for the week ending 9/8. We originally projected +60 Bcf, only to see the bearish physical daily balance stack 9/8 week to +90 Bcf. A +30 Bcf revision to the negative side!

One explanation for the big deterioration was the drop in LNG export flow:

Prior to Hurricane Harvey, US LNG exports averaged ~2 Bcf/d. For the week ending 9/8, LNG flow declined by ~1.5 Bcf/d to average just ~0.5 Bcf/d.

This decline was also met with a bearish start to power burn demand as shown in the chart below:

To put the physical balance into an even more bearish perspective, Lower 48 production averaged the highest weekly production figure for 2017.

Coupling all three of these factors together, we had one of the worst implied physical balance weeks YTD.

Near-term bearishness is a buying opportunity for traders...

Even though the physical balance was overwhelmingly bearish, and Hurricane Irma is expected to destroy more power burn demand, natural gas traders are finding the latest sell-off as a potential buying opportunity for 2017-2018 winter contracts.

The end of storage forecast is irrelevant now as some traders have told us, what's more important is 1) how much production will we have going into winter, and 2) what winter demand looks like. Everything else is irrelevant, and this applies to the short-term bearishness.

Over the weekend, we will be writing a special report breaking down Goldman Sachs's (GS) recent downgrade on natural gas equities and its lower price revision from $3/MMBtu to $2.75/MMBtu in 2019 and 2020. We will be explaining to subscribers why their natural gas production growth forecast of ~80 Bcf/d for 2018 is erroneous. See our quick explanation below:

