Hi-Crush Partners: Supply Woes Continue To Persist

It has been some time since I was actively invested in the frac sand market, but it is still a market that I’ve been intrigued by from the sidelines. Investors have had to weigh a multitude of factors: the collapse in rig count, weighed against improved rig drilling efficiency and drastically increased frac sand use per well. Robust demand growth (37M tons in 2016 versus 107M tons in 2018) is clear, but the key part of the equation here is supply: how much can come online, how quickly, and at what margins suppliers will be willing to accept. It’s a classic case of growth versus profits, and a heavy sensitivity to what each individual investor’s expectations of the long-term margin profile will be. Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) has been battered more so than most in the sector, and given I did not ever give the company a true deep dive, I figured it was about time, particularly with shares down so heavily. After due diligence, it still seems to me that aggressive bullishness continues to persist on the long side, and that expectations still remain too high in the immediate term. To me, the value does not seem to be there.

Business Overview, Market Fundamentals

Hi-Crush Partners now operates five production facilities, with 13.4mm tons of annual capacity, making it the third largest supplier of frac sand domestically. Since its initial public offering in 2012, that capacity is up by more than 10mm tons. Given blended average remaining reserve life is a little more than 27 years at current production rates, there is room for ramp-up within current assets if the company chose to make that investment. What makes Hi-Crush a little unique is the deep base of company-owned terminal and distribution assets, as well as strategic partnerships with key Class I railroad partners. This is necessary, given most of Hi-Crush’s assets are located in Wisconsin, away from major plays (Marcellus/Utica, SCOOP/STACK), but producers have come to prefer using the fine sand that is much easier to source in the Northern part of the Americas. Still, given additional costs to ship and transport, Hi-Crush has had to learn to get its sand to its customers efficiently and on time, which has been no easy task given the lack of infrastructure that still exists in many frac plays. Roughly half of volume that is sold in-basin flows through company-owned terminals, which provides some marginal cost savings versus peers that do not have that infrastructure. Solving those last mile issues via its PropStream business has been a key differentiator, which helps aid well completion by providing full support in getting proppant from the mine to the well site, reducing operating costs and diminishing wasted idle time. What producer doesn’t want to save both time and money?

As most know, market dynamics have changed significantly; despite the rig count being down materially from all-time highs, the new reality is one where each rig is more active in wells drilled per year and each well demands much higher overall proppant demand. The trend has been towards much longer horizontal well drilling, as well as higher intensity completions, and that is not expected to change. That fact is incredibly important to players like Hi-Crush, given average sand usage per well has more than doubled over the past several years. This puts sand suppliers in the rather unique position among oil services firms in that there is likely to be more per ton demand for sand today than at the heights of shale euphoria several years ago. Currently, the company’s four legacy production facilities are running at full capacity, and the new Kermit facility, located in the Permian basin, commenced operations in July. With 3mm tons of capacity, the facility is unique in that it offers in-basin fine sand versus Northern White. That doesn’t seem to be squelching demand, given Hi-Crush is already contracted for more than 75% of capacity under long-term agreements, and expects to be running at full capacity by the end of the year. Data I’ve seen pins overall available capacity domestically at 100mm tons, so there is room for additional production capacity to come online heading into 2018, given overall demand should be above 110mm tons. It's also unreasonable to expect that every sand mine domestically will be able to operate at full production rates, as well as the logistics of getting each ton of sand to where it is needed.

The Battle For Margin

Hi-Crush has stated quite often this year that demand has outstripped supply. That may be the case, but it is clear the market is still highly competitive regardless on pricing. Bulls will point out that pricing does continue to move incrementally upwards; average sales price per ton for Hi-Crush came in at $64/ton in Q2 2017, up from $60/ton in the first quarter. While that movement is positive, especially compared to the $47.65/ton realized in 2016, it is still below the average sales prices that Hi-Crush realized back between 2012 and 2014. That comes even in response to heavy demand this year. At the end of the day, the market has been able to bring substantial capacity online very quickly in response to increased demand; Hi-Crush, even in its bullishness, expects 20-25mm tons of additional capacity come online in 2018 within the Permian alone. Investors should take pause at any market that can bring that much supply online so quickly in response to demand - it’s a recipe for a weak margin profile and lack of economic profits. Hi-Crush has generated positive EBITDA this year ($27mm through the first six months), but expectations are for a rapid acceleration into the end of the year, off the back of Kermit contribution, as well as continued pricing increases. Sell-side analysts now expect Hi-Crush to finish the year generating roughly $125mm in overall EBITDA. I’d caution that Wall Street has simply been awful at overestimating earnings at Hi-Crush, with the company only beating expectations in two of the last sixteen quarters, even after frequent downward revisions mid quarter. Expectations for fiscal 2018 have been slashed by 20% over the past 90 days, so the analysis here continues to be reactionary versus solid in my opinion.

Until the market proves otherwise when it comes to supply coming online, I would suspect earnings over and above low teens EBITDA margin to be highly unlikely for continuous stretches of time, with contribution from logistics services like PropStream able to generate margins above that once given enough scale. Given expectations for $840-850mm in revenue next year are likely given Kermit will be online and contributing above-average margin given its first mover advantage, I think EBITDA in the $115mm range next year is far more likely than current sky-high projections. 7.7x 2018 EBITDA isn’t expensive, but it certainly isn’t cheap, particularly when you have other alternatives in the MLP space if you’re looking for yield, and there are oilfield services plays with wider moats in my opinion.

Takeaway

From a longer-term perspective, while leverage is currently light, management is going to be pressured to reinstate the distribution and start getting the incentive distribution rights back up to minimum distribution targets to benefit the general partner. Most other players in the industry are in similar positions with adequate liquidity to make substantial investments (U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) comes to mind) in developing more assets, which is only going to exacerbate potential supply problems. Permitting for new development clearly hasn’t been an issue nor concerns over encroaching on the dune sagebrush lizard’s habitat in Texas. For most investors, the story has always focused on demand, and buying into management’s bullish projections. It is sometimes easy to forget that supply is just as important, and that management has clear incentives to paint the future as positive as possible. While all of the frac sand players look to be in better shape today than they did at the beginning of the year, there just simply are more risk-averse places to stash your money, both within the oil patch and outside of it. Staying on the sidelines until mid-2018 seems to be the more prudent play in my opinion, at least until the realities of the supply side of the market become more apparent.

For broad investment coverage, but with a focus on small/mid cap names that don’t get much press, consider following me to get real-time updates whenever I release research.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.