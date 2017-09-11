Bill Barrett: A Little Better

Eventually, though, something will need to break in order for the company to do well, but I'm not terribly concerned at the moment.

On June 2nd of this year, I published an article covering Bill Barrett Corp. (BBG), an E&P firm that has been, for the most part, sparsely analyzed. In that piece, I made the case that while cash flow for the business looks negative under current conditions, the flexibility it provides, combined with strong production growth, makes it an interesting prospect for investors to consider. Given the amount of time that has passed, and thanks to some nice changes that have taken place (and one bad change), I decided that it would be wise to dig back into the numbers and give my thoughts on the company as it stands today.

A look back at the data and my assumptions today

Since publication of my article earlier this year, shares of Bill Barrett have dropped 9.3%, driven lower by a drop in oil and gas prices. You see, at the time of publication, oil prices were $49.65 per barrel, while natural gas prices were $3.143 per Mcf. Today, though, that picture is worse. Oil has since declined 4.2% to $47.56 per barrel, while natural gas has dropped 7.7% to $2.90 per Mcf. With the old numbers for energy prices, I was able to create the table below, which shows a rather large net cash outflow for this year of $174.44 million. However, with rising production assumed for 2018 and relying on a scenario where that output would be kept flat in 2019, cash outflows narrowed considerably in 2018 and 2019.

*Created by Author

Today, though, it looks as though things are looking up in some ways. On September 5th, the management team at the firm announced that stronger results from its assets located in the Denver-Julesburg Basin, as well as better performance under its Uinta Oil Program, not to mention timing associated with its second half well completions, will result in higher production this year than previously thought. You see, in my old model, I relied on the mid-point of guidance of 6.25 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent) for this year. That was from a range of 6 million to 6.5 million. However, management has since increased that to between 6.4 million and 6.6 million with a mid-point of 6.5 million.

In addition to stronger production guidance, Bill Barrett now expects some spending to come down. In the past, they thought that lease operating expenses would range between $27 million and $30 million for the full year, but that has since been reduced, thanks to improved operating results, to between $24 million and $26 million. Meanwhile, capex expectations have also changed. Management believed, previously, that the firm would have to spend between $255 million and $285 million in order to meet their goals moving forward, but that number is now a more modest $250 million to $270 million.

To account for these in my model, I relied on all of management’s most recent guidance and on the other assumptions I made in my prior article on the firm. One exception here is that I decided to apply the same kind of per-boe cost to selling, general, and administrative costs this year as I had in my last model. This may not come to fruition, but it adds a little conservatism to the numbers. Keeping all else in compliance with guidance, and using the old energy prices from my last article, I was able to revise my table, which you can see below.

*Created by Author

If my calculations are accurate, had energy prices remained unchanged, Bill Barrett still would have seen a net outflow of capital this year, but it would have been a lower level of $153.15 million. This represents an improvement of $21.29 million compared to my June forecast. Improvements were also calculated for 2018 and 2019, but at $10.72 million and $6.25 million, respectively, they are less significant in nature.

The picture looks a bit different now

While the prior table certainly looks like an improvement, we need to keep in mind that energy prices have, indeed, changed as well. As I pointed out, both oil and natural gas prices have dropped, and while I am bullish about energy, there is some uncertainty that creates risk for the firm (hence why share prices are down). Using the more recent oil and natural gas prices, though, I was able to create the following table below, which shows numbers that are worse than in the last table shown before it, but the picture is still an improvement over June’s calculations.

*Created by Author

Based on the data provided, it seems to me as though we should expect cash outflows for 2017 to be around $158.88 million under current circumstances. That number will improve drastically to a net outflow next year, if nothing else changes, of $48.02 million before worsening again, thanks to differences in hedging, to an outflow of $66.66 million. Overall, this shows that some work needs to be done, either in the form of even more production growth or, preferably, in the form of more cost-cutting (as management has shown it can do) and/or through cutting capex in the future.

Takeaway

Right now, the situation facing Bill Barrett is undeniably better than it was a few months back. Production is growing more than expected and costs seem to be coming down. Ultimately, something will need to break, with management cutting spending more in the future and/or finding some other way to improve its financial condition (unless energy prices rise materially), but the great degree of flexibility the company has (stemming from its strong projected growth) is enough to make me have a good feeling about its prospects, but a neutral feeling regarding where I think its share price can go in the foreseeable future.

