Johnson & Johnson Finally Getting A Little Help

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is a stock I’ve recently come around to liking. In the past, I’ve thought the valuation to be a bit much and the hype over the dividend to be, well, hype. However, of late, I’ve found some earnings growth I didn’t think was there before and the cheaper valuation doesn’t hurt either. But there’s another, as yet mentioned reason I’m bullish on JNJ and that is the dollar. As I shall demonstrate below, the weakened dollar has the potential to meaningfully improve JNJ’s results not only in 2017 but also beyond.

We’ll begin with a chart of the dollar - as represented by UUP - and in short, it isn’t pretty.

The dollar has been getting hammered for months and months, and the downtrend it is enduring right now is about nine months old. During that time, any sniff of a rally has been almost immediately squashed and the major moving averages are very negatively sloped at this point. The momentum indicators look as you’d expect they would after a nine-month downtrend, and even on a weekly basis, the chart is showing extreme levels of being oversold. Don’t tell that to the bears, however, as they continue to rule the day and push the dollar lower and lower.

In fact, this past week the dollar broke what I perceive to be major support as represented by $24 on UUP. The level was well and truly broken and that means that - barring some major reversal for which I see no immediate catalyst - the dollar is probably going to continue to go lower.

That’s great, but what does it have to do with JNJ? As it turns out, quite a bit as JNJ derives a significant portion of its revenue from outside of the United States. Below I’ve charted JNJ’s reported change from forex translation for the past five years as well as the first half of this year. Data is from company filings.

We can see that JNJ’s currency fluctuations have been huge. We have five and a half years’ worth of data and all but two of the points are in excess of a billion dollars. Yes, JNJ is an enormous, global enterprise, but these numbers are gigantic even allowing for that. Apart from a diminutive move in 2013, 2012 was positive at +$1.2B followed by 2014 and 2015, which saw an aggregate loss of $8.2B. That is real money for any company, even one like JNJ, and this is a real loss of money, not some meaningless accounting gimmick, thanks to GAAP rules.

What makes this discussion much more interesting is that this year, JNJ has not only reversed its prior losses but also has managed to see a $1.2B gain from currency translation in just six months. We know that six months is not a trend, but it can certainly be the start of one and I happen to think that is the case here.

The chart of the dollar above, as I said, looks to me like it wants to go lower. That’s outstanding news for JNJ and any other multinational because it means that the +$1.2B from the first half of this year could easily become $2.4B or more, and indeed, unless something either changes drastically or JNJ does something that makes no sense, it stands to gain enormously.

So what if JNJ does see that sort of gain? When JNJ goes to convert its revenue into dollars, the weaker the dollar the better. In the same way that the stronger dollar was a headwind for multinationals in the past few years, a weaker dollar now is a potentially huge tailwind. Should that turn out to be the case, and I certainly think it will, it could be the shot in the arm JNJ’s revenue growth needs.

Analysts have JNJ at about 5% revenue growth for this year and next year, but if the dollar remains weak, we could easily see another couple of percentage points on that growth rate. Again, JNJ has had the constant headwind of a stronger dollar in the past few years, but now it has been reversed and it is completely rational to think that we could see the same sorts of gains as we did losses in the recent past. That in turn makes JNJ’s valuation a bit more attractive if revenue growth will come a little more easily. And let us not also forget that in 2017, JNJ is comparing against a weak currency translation performance, so any gain is exacerbated as it is being compared to last year’s outright loss. In other words, the cards are fully stacked for JNJ and that’s exciting.

At 18 times this year’s earnings, JNJ is on the cheaper end of its valuation range for the past few years. And if it can beat current sales estimates - the dollar is making that task much easier - margins stand to improve as well and that in turn will send EPS higher. In other words, earnings beats should become much easier to achieve for JNJ going forward, and it makes the stock one that I want to own even more so. If you’re long JNJ, you have to love the dollar breaking down because it’s fantastic news.

