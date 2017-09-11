Buckeye Partners: What Happened?

Yet recent quarterly results were less than stellar, and the coverage ratio in Q2 dropped below 1x.

At the start of 2017, I wrote a bullish article on Buckeye Partners (BPL) as a result of its VTTI acquisition (see BPL: Earn 7.5% From A New U.S. Based Global Player in the Petroleum Import/Export Market). The assets involved included a 50% interest in 13 globally located terminals and 54 million bbls of storage capacity, as well as a 50% GP interest in VTTI Energy Partners (NYSE:VTTI), an MLP. At the time, BPL was trading at $65.79 and yielding 7.5%. On Friday, BPL closed at $55.81 and was yielding 9%. The simple question is: what happened?

Q2 Earnings

Source: BPL Q2 EPS Report

The reason for the 16% YTD swoon in BPL units this year can easily be seen from the graphic above. While the VTTI acquisition helped raise first six months 2017 revenue by 14% as compared to 2016, costs increased by a much larger percentage. As a result, operating income fell 7% and - partially due to a 25% increase in interest/debt expense - net income attributable to LP unit dropped even more (-13%). The 8% increase in the average number of outstanding units - due to fund a portion of the VTTI deal - means that, on a per unit basis, net income dropped more still: -20%.

Adding insult to injury for what has always been considered a very high quality MLP, distributable cash flow for Q2 was $170.4 million, down from $183.1 million in Q2 of 2016. Combined with the 8% increase in outstanding units, the distribution coverage ratio fell significantly below 1.0x (to 0.95x). That's a far cry from the 1.2x coverage ratio at the time of my last article on BPL. Net-net, it's been an awful first six months of 2017 for BPL.

On an EBITDA basis, Q2FY17 delivered $269.2 million as compared to $256.6 million in the year earlier period, and that included a full quarter's contribution from the VTTI assets. The VTTI deal, at $1.15 billion, was a lot to spend just to increase quarterly EBITDA by only $12.6 million. So, what happened here?

Revenue in the Global Marine Terminals segment actually dropped by $7.2 million yoy while total expenses in the segment rose by over $16 million. The decline in GMT performance was due to BPL's inability to re-contract a long-term customer at one of its Caribbean facilities. As a result, GMT capacity utilization fell to 91% from 99% during the year earlier quarter. BPL obviously lost a large customer - and this was from a legacy asset, not VTTI.

Distributions

Undeterred by the less than stellar YTD results, BPL increased its distribution by $0.013/unit in both Q1 and Q2, for a roughly 4.2% yoy increase. The increase was considerably less than I expected, given the $1+ billion VTTI acquisition, the multiple growth initiatives the company was taking to benefit from increased U.S. petroleum exports and the fact that BPL does not make IDR payments up to a GP.

Going Forward

While the current 9% yield is likely very tempting for income-oriented investors, there is a decent chance units could keep trending lower over the short term. I say this for three reasons. First, taking a look at the asset map shown below, BPL has significant operations in the Caribbean - which was just racked by hurricane Irma. Operations were certainly disrupted, but I have not heard as to the extent of any possible damage to BPL's assets in the region.

Source: Barclays Conference Presentation

Secondly, we do know that Buckeye closed its Corpus Christi facility due to hurricane Harvey. The CC closure included a 50,000 bpd condensate splitter.

Lastly, a slide in the Barclays presentation mentioned the exit of the long-term GMT customer, but it did not report that capacity had been re-contracted. As a result, capacity utilization in Q3 is likely to be similar to Q2. Not good.

Add it all up and I would take a wait-and-see stance toward BPL. Q3 results could be another weak quarter. It is possible that BPL could report another quarter where the coverage ratio is less than 1x. That said, on a longer term basis, BPL still appears to be solidly positioned to benefit from increased U.S. exports of crude oil and NGLs. But in the meantime, I reduce my rating on BPL from BUY to HOLD. Management has a big job ahead of it: prove that the extra debt and unit issuance to fund the VTTI deal was worth it. So far, it certainly has not been. Meantime, BPL faces challenges in light of multiple issues with its legacy assets.

