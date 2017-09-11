The Bull Market Is Over

Remember all of the declarations at the end of last year?

“The bond bull market is over!”

Turns out, not so much. Despite all of the flippant declarations including from some of the most esteemed participants in the investment world, the 36-year bond bull market remains not only alive and well nearly a year later, it appears poised to make its next move to the upside. The lesson? Be careful when declaring the end of a sustained bull market in bonds or any asset class for that matter, including stocks.

It’s All Over!

It was just ten short months ago when the definitive statements started rolling out. Despite an established 36-year track record and a long history of denying the prior proclamations of some of the most celebrated investors in the world including that guy from Nebraska that so many like to reference, many in the investment world were not simply suggesting that the bond bull market might be over by using qualifiers such as may, potentially, or likely, they were emphatically proclaiming that this time was it with words like definitely, and “people are going to start to lose money in bonds”, and “the Great Rotation out of bonds and into stocks is underway”. Except none of these things were true then and they are still not true today.

So what happened that had so many investors thinking that the end of the more than three decade bull market had finally arrived? A near doubling of the 10-Year U.S. Treasury yield from the lows of 1.33% in July 2016 to a high of 2.60% less than six months later that included an 81 basis point jump in yields over the course of 27 business days from early November to mid December last year. A notable move indeed. But the end of a bull market it certainly was not.

Alive And Well

A number of lessons can be learned from the bold declarations about bonds (BND) late last year that apply not only to bonds (AGG) but can be translated across all asset classes.

It Takes Time

First, an established bull market does not come to an end overnight. Instead, it is a process that takes time to play out.

But isn’t a six-month period that includes a dramatic rise over the course of about a month certainly much longer than overnight!? In the case today’s bond bull market, absolutely not. For the longer a bull market is established, the longer the bull market topping process typically plays itself out. And at 36-years and counting, this is a bull market of epic proportions that may take a few years of topping and backfilling before it finally meets its demise.

Seek Confirmation Before Declaration

Second, confirmation is needed before we can flippantly declare that a bull market is over. Sure, 10-Year Treasury (IEF) yields doubled in the second half of last year. But this doubling took place from a historic bottom at 1.37% that was below the long-term trading range for 10-Year Treasury yields dating back to the early 1980s. Thus, what took place late last year was not the end of a bull market but instead was a move by an asset class that had gotten overextended to the upside and subsequently mean reverted back toward the top end of its multi-year trading channel.





We had seen this move play out many, many times in the past over the past 36-year years. The last took place starting in mid-2012 and continued through the start of 2014. It was not the end of a bull market. Instead, it was an asset class doing nothing more than continuing to move within an established long-term trading pattern.

What about the “Great Rotation” out of bonds and into stocks? Once again, this was being definitively declared before any substantive evidence existed to support these claims. So what actually took place? According to the Investment Company Institute, over the second half of 2016, a net +$3 billion flowed into U.S. stock ETFs and mutual funds at the same time that a net +$85 billion also flowed into taxable bonds. Advantage bonds. And while a notable +$41 billion net poured into U.S. stocks in the final two months of the year in 2016, the taxable bond ETF and mutual fund marketplace also experienced net inflows of +$10 billion. Advantage stocks, but if both categories are receiving net inflows, this is not a “great rotation” but instead “a marginal redistribution of inflows at most over a relatively short two-month time period”, which is certainly much less catchy but much more a reflection of reality.

And what have we seen since the death of the bond bull market was declared and the Great Rotation was underway? A net +$4 billion into U.S. stocks versus a net +$186 billion into bonds for the 2017 year to date. Advantage once again to bonds.

So before we can even begin to declare the end of the bond bull market, solid evidence is needed. Even if U.S. Treasury yields pushed back toward 3% and broke sustainably above its long-term trading channel for a year or two just as they did in 2006 and 2007, even that may not be enough to declare the bond bull market dead. Instead, we need both more definitive confirmation and/or time before any such declarations can even begin to be made.

Remember The Fundamentals

Of course, we also have that pesky reality called fundamentals that must also provide substantive confirmation that the forces are in place to truly support a sustained reversal in trend and steady rise in 10-Year Treasury yields going forward. And to date, they remain stubbornly lacking in the current market environment.

Sure, nominal yields continue to hover near all-time lows. But much more important than the nominal yield being provided by bond yields is the real yield that they are providing after being adjusted for inflation. And on this measure, real bond yields are not far from their new millennium average despite the fact that they are once again tracing their way back toward below 2% and previous historic lows. Put simply, as long as inflationary pressures remain subdued and contained, the environment remains constructive for the bond bull market to continue.









Put simply, the fact that bond yields are low on an absolute basis is simply not enough to declare that they going to bottom and rise into the future. Instead, a reversal in bond yields to the upside needs to be accompanied by a catalyst. And in the case of bonds, it is the onset of a sustained rise in inflation. And to date, little evidence exists that this is coming together anytime soon. Instead, it appears the opposite is continuing to take place.

Consider inflation expectations as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate. After moving notably higher in the second half of last year, this reading has been drifting steadily lower throughout 2017 since late January. Perhaps more importantly, despite its sharp rise late last year, inflation expectations had only risen to what would have represented post crisis low levels as recently as the start of 2015.

Another force working against a sustained rise in inflation is the fact that the velocity of money is falling without interruption. Why does this matter? Because if output in the U.S. economy is defined by the money supply times the velocity of money, or the frequency at which consumers are using this money to purchase goods and services, no matter how much money central bankers print and how much liquidity is pumped into the global financial system, if this money is not being repeatedly circulated through the economy, then inflationary pressures will lack the footing to begin any sustainable rise. And as the chart below demonstrates, the velocity of money continues to head lower and lower without any signs of reversing. This was true late last year when Treasury yields were spiking. And it remains true today as Treasury yields are back on the move to the downside.









Stubbornly sluggish economic growth. Already low and fading inflation expectations. Steadily plunging money velocity. A U.S. Federal Reserve that increasingly proclaims their bewilderment at these unrelenting forces. Still positive real yields not far from recent historical averages. All are supportive of a bond bull market that remains intact despite the fact that nominal yields have fallen from more than 15% to less than 2% over the past 36 years.

The persistent cherry on top for the continuing bond bull market is the fact that U.S. Treasuries (TLT) remain a relative bargain versus its global safe haven sovereign bond issuers. The 10-Year U.S. Treasury currently yields 2.05% as of today. Now consider Germany, where comparably dated 10-year Bunds are yielding 0.31%. This is a more than 1.7 percentage point advantage for global investors to park their capital in the U.S. over Germany, which is still high by historical standards despite the fact that this spread has notably compressed since the start of the year.





Or consider Japan, where comparably dated 10-year government bonds are offering a negative yield of -0.01%. Left with the choice of getting paid more than 2% versus needing to pay the issuer for the right to own their bonds, most safe haven investors seeking income prefer to get paid. And while this spread is not at the recent historical highs from a few months back, it is still relatively attractive by historical standards.





This relative yield advantage is true not only of the safe havens but also the more risk prone. Consider Italy, for example, where 10-year government bond yields are currently 1.97%. Global investors can get paid more to lend their money to the U.S. government than they can for lending to Italy and its ongoing fiscal challenges. Relative value to say the least.

The Same Principles Apply Across Asset Classes

Many investors were swift to definitively proclaim late last year following the spike higher in yields that the bond bull market was over. It turns out that these bold declarations were wrong. This outcome provides the latest lesson for investors that will be important to remember across all asset classes including U.S. stocks as we continue forward in the coming months and years.

The lesson here is the following. It is true of bonds, and it is true across all major asset classes. Bull markets do not simply come to an abrupt end. They don’t just peak out one day and subsequently start crashing to the downside. Instead, bull markets go through a slow and extended demise that can be long and sometimes tortured. And the longer the bull market has run, the longer it takes for it to peak and subsequently start falling into a new bear market.

Bull markets peak. And then they fall, sometimes sharply. But then they bounce, sometimes as strongly as to reach new all-time highs. But then they fall again, often to lows that were lower than the previous lows. But then the rally anew, and this back and forth cycle of increasing volatility continues. Sometimes it can take place over the course of many months just as it did with the peaking of the bull market in stocks (SPY) in both 2000 and 2007-2008. In some instances it can play out over the course of a few years.

Why do bull markets peak in this way? And why does the peaking process take longer with a longer bull market? Because as a bull market ages, it leaves more and more frustrated investors behind in its wake. As a result, when the first major pullback finally arrives, it is the buying opportunity that so many investors have been waiting for to finally board the bull market train that they have been missing for so long. And the subsequent bounce validates this decision and leaves even more frustrated those investors that opted to stay behind once again. Thus, when the next decline comes, the suction power is still in place to draw in more investors that were left behind by so many buy the dip opportunities in the past. It is only after several more dramatic drops where the market is unable to reclaim its previous highs and instead falls to lower lows that it even begins to dawn on investors that the party actually ended with the first major correction that came long before.

These principles are true of the bond market, whose uptrend remains firmly intact today. And until we see a spike in yields that not just creeps above the top end of its long-term range but spikes definitively above it for an extended period of time to yields that are higher than their previous peaks in a move that is also supported by a definitive change in underlying fundamentals also over an extended period of time, the bond bull market will remain very much intact.

These same principles are also very much true of the U.S. stock market, whose uptrend also remains firmly intact despite the fact that valuations are near historic highs and earnings growth has been lackluster over the past six years now. The S&P 500 Index (IVV) could fall by more than -20% from peaks and fall back below 2000 for the first time since last summer, effectively entering what would be by the standards of many technical bear market territory, and the bull market dating back to early 2009 would still be very much intact. In fact, many investors that have been feeling left behind by the rally since early 2016 would likely see it as the buying opportunity that they have long been waiting for to get back into the U.S. stock market (DIA). As a result, even if the S&P 500 Index (VOO) dropped by more than -20% sometime in the near-term, we should not only anticipate but expect that it will bounce back to the upside with comparable ferocity.

So what will we need to see to declare that today’s bull market in U.S. stocks is finally over? Not simply a sharp correction, but a correction followed by a strong rally that might bring stocks to new all-time highs, followed by another plunge that takes stocks to lower lows, followed by another bounce of impressive magnitude, all of this taking place over the course of many months. And even after this progression takes place, it will still not be completely definitive that the bull market in U.S. stocks (QQQ) is over. After all, what is described above is exactly what took place in U.S. stocks during the period from May 2015 to March 2016. Despite all of this turbulence, stocks managed to regain their footing and proceed to advance forward by another +20% to date over their previous all-time highs from May 2015.





The Bottom Line

So when it comes to major proclamations such as declaring the definitive end of a bull market in a major asset class, exercise caution even when listening to the most esteemed experts in financial markets. For bull markets do not simply just expire overnight. Instead, putting a bull market to rest is a process that takes place over time, is riddled with increased volatility with swings both to the upside and the downside, and can come with its head fakes even in what may appear to be the more advanced stages of a topping process. And when it comes to both the stock market and the bond market, both remain in bull markets that are very much intact today.

This presents a challenge, of course, for investors. One typically wishes to remain allocated to those categories that remain in sustained bull markets. This includes riding through the periods of short-term uncertainty that can come with the periods like May 2015 to March 2016 for stock investors and late last year for bond investors. But by the time one fully knows that a bull market is over, it is often too late to escape a good portion of the damage that has already been sustained by the onset of the new bear market.

So what can an investor do to protect themselves both against the upside risk of a sustaining bull market as well as the downside risk of a bull market that has come to an end? This is where the benefits of broad portfolio diversification come into play. And this is not limited to allocated to just stocks and bonds, but maintaining allocations across a variety of low to negatively correlated asset classes, categories and sub-categories across capital markets that are all moving in their own independent direction at any given point in time. This also includes allocating within these asset classes, categories, and sub-categories in a way that will enable you to respond and adjust to major inflection point changes such as the realization that a bull market has ended and new bear market is underway as they occur in any given investment at any given point in time.

This way, even if you find yourself completely blindsided as an investor by the end of a bull market in a major asset class such as stocks or bonds, your portfolio construction should have securities in place that are at a minimum doing their own thing if not prepared to pick up the slack by receiving the assets that are flowing out of the categories that have entered into a bear market descent.

So resist the urge to react the next time you hear that a bull market has suddenly come to an end in stocks, bonds, or any other asset class for that matter. Instead, stay calm, independently evaluate the situation to verify, and if necessary make changes gradually over time on the margins knowing that you already have a broadly diversified strategy in place that is soundly constructed to withstand such pressures in any one segment of your overall portfolio.

In the meantime, take solace in knowing that the bull market in both stocks and bonds remains very much intact today despite the fundamental support in the case of bonds or potential lack thereof in the case of stocks that may exist today.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT,IEF,PHYS,GIS,SO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.