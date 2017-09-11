Discussion With Major Bullion Seller Reveals The One Important Thing Missing In The Latest Gold Rally

To move higher in gold, we will need to see the physical markets to join the paper-market bullishness just like we saw in 2011.

The latest Commitment of Traders (COT) report, showed another rise in speculative longs for the EIGHTH straight week with a chunky rise in gold longs. This two-month streak with the net speculative position of gold traders rising every week, has just tied the record-longest gains streak achieved – in the history of the COT report (going back to 2006) it has never risen for NINE consecutive weeks. History for COT nerds (like myself) could be made next week if gold speculators continue their torrid streak.

We also wanted to share thoughts after talking with one of the largest online bullion dealers in the Washington DC area on his bullion sales during this rally. The comments weren’t too surprising when it came to gold, but his thoughts on silver sales were interesting.

We will get more into some of these details but before that, let us give investors a quick overview into the COT report for those who are not familiar with it.

About the COT Report

The COT report is issued by the CFTC every Friday, to provide market participants a breakdown of each Tuesday's open interest for markets in which 20 or more traders hold positions equal to or above the reporting levels established by the CFTC. In plain English, this is a report that shows what positions major traders are taking in a number of financial and commodity markets.

Though there is never one report or tool that can give you certainty about where prices are headed in the future, the COT report does allow the small investors a way to see what larger traders are doing and to possibly position their positions accordingly. For example, if there is a large managed money short interest in gold, that is often an indicator that a rally may be coming because the market is overly pessimistic and saturated with shorts - so you may want to take a long position.

The big disadvantage to the COT report is that it is issued on Friday but only contains Tuesday's data - so there is a three-day lag between the report and the actual positioning of traders. This is an eternity by short-term investing standards, and by the time the new report is issued, it has already missed a large amount of trading activity.

There are many ways to read the COT report, and there are many analysts that focus specifically on this report (we are not one of them) so we won’t claim to be the exports on it. What we focus on in this report is the “Managed Money” positions and total open interest as it gives us an idea of how much interest there is in the gold market and how the short-term players are positioned.

This Week's Gold COT Report

*Gold price data reflects the COT week (Tues-Tues) not a standard week (Mon-Fri)

For the week, speculative longs increased their positions by a sizable 17,662 contracts, which was the eighth straight week of speculative longs adding to their positions. On the short side, speculators closed their positions by a measly 30 contracts – a continuation of last week’s story on shorts not covering at these levels any more.

The short percentage now sits at 4.73%, which continues to hover around 2012 lows (when the gold price was $400 higher). As we mentioned last week, it seems to see further gains in this rally; we will need to continue to see longs add to their positions as shorts (the few that there are) seem to be holding tight at these levels.

Moving on, the net position of all gold traders can be seen below:

Source: GoldChartsRUS

The red-line represents the net speculative gold positions of money managers (the biggest category of speculative trader), and as investors can see, we saw the net position of speculative traders increase by 18,000 contracts to 250,000 net speculative long contracts. We are now approaching some of the all-time highs in gross and net speculative positions – so gold investors need to be wary.

As for silver, the action week’s action looked like the following:

Source: GoldChartsRUS

The red line which represents the net speculative positions of money managers showed an increase in the net-long silver speculator position as their total net position increased by around 10,000 contracts from a net speculative short position to a net long position of 62,000. Silver speculators are a bit further away from their all-time highs than gold speculators, but are still moving up strongly.

Musings From A Coin Dealer And Physical Gold And Silver Demand

This weekend we stopped by one of our local bullion dealers with a physical shop and massive online sales to talk bullion and to also sell some of our physical gold for platinum (we detailed our bullish thoughts on platinum in an earlier piece). In the past, this dealer has always bought gold/silver for cash if requested, but this time, he told us he couldn’t do that as he had already run out of cash for the day from other buyers selling gold.

He told us that currently the vast majority of people are selling their gold at these levels, so the balance of sales to purchases is way off (usually it is about even or leans towards more gold purchases versus sales) – people are taking this opportunity to sell rather than buy or hold.

Interestingly enough, with silver people are still buying at these levels and are not as interested in selling as with gold. While sales aren’t extraordinarily strong, they are still selling (rather than buying) silver. All this jives with the latest monthly sales numbers from the US Mint that show gold bullion sales have plummeted.

Source: GoldChartsRUS

One other thing to note that really piqued our interest was the amount of gold salespeople that were interested in… cryptocurrencies. Many of the behind-the-counter sales people were trading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum – and have done quite well doing it.

This is something to note down because the cryptocurrency craze (no, we’re not big fans) has a following within the industry that you would expect to be the least open to it – gold vendors and traders. That could work for or against gold because if cryptocurrencies gain more following then it will take away from gold (and silver) demand, while if they collapse, it may bring additional gold/silver demand from ex-crypto investors. Should be interesting to see how it plays out.

Our Take And What This Means For Investors

We have been Extremely Bearish the last few week and have been dead wrong in our short-term call. When that happens, you have to re-evaluate your call and make sure that the logic is still valid to the situation.

Our bearish thesis was primarily based on the fact that speculative positions are extremely bullish levels, while physical demand remains at some of the lowest levels seen in the last few years. Additionally, the Federal Reserve seems to be tightening monetary policy, while some of the risk-on events (North Korea, US Debt Ceiling, etc.) seem to be calming down.

None of this has changed. In fact, Ross Norman from UK Bullion Broker Sharps Pixley says it best in his latest commentary on the gold market:

Not all buying is equal - some are sticky and other types are flighty... and it is the flaky end of the market that has driven the market higher, not the physical markets. Mints, refiners and brokers around the world report the same thing... physical demand is weak. Meanwhile we have seen unprecedented buying on the futures markets - and it is an open question whether these typically short-termist buyers will stay the course, or succumb to the temptation to take profit…

Currently, those shorting gold on the futures markets are near a five-year low and the net long position has grown by a very significant 615 tonnes of "paper" gold in just 2 months. Not yet a record high but getting there. This paper buying is getting on for double what we expect central banks to buy this year. Meanwhile Indian and Chinese imports are at about 20% below the recent run rate. In short, there is a lot of speculation in the price just now…

At the moment "an event" remains a possibility, but fear is rarely sustained for long. We get inured to it. Gold has sustained excellent momentum so far in 2017 but unless the real market is taken with it, then expect this year's excellent gains to be a little blunted. In other words, 2017 becomes an exact re-run of 2016, but at a 10% higher price level.

It is an excellent commentary and summarizes our position on gold at the moment – it is paper markets driving the price while physical investors sit back and sell into the rallies. While the paper market is extremely good at pushing the price up in the short term, these investors can be quite flighty and can push the gold price down just as fast as it has moved up.

To really see gold break its trading range over the past few years and scale the $1400 and $1500 marks, we need to see either a major negative financial event (think Black Swan) or we need to see the physical market join in on the rally with the paper markets – just like we did in the run-up to $1900 in 2011. We are not seeing that yet and that’s why we don’t feel that this rally in gold is sustainable. Thus, we maintain our Extremely Bearish outlook for the short term.

Gold bulls need to be VERY careful here as the two-month-long rally in gold prices could reverse rather quickly if physical markets don’t support it – which we haven’t seen yet. Thus, investors should lighten up on gold and silver positions in the ETFs (the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), the iShares Silver Trust (SLV), the Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV), and the ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL), etc).

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGOL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.