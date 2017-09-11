Draghi The Fox Vs. The Market Hedgehog

As Jackson Hole approached, central bankers were expected to provide guidance on the exit from QE. Instead, the ECB decided to ask for more freedom and less accountability. For some reason, failure to reach its inflation target is seen by ECB members as a reason to give them more rope rather than to give them negative performance related feedback. Market observers have overlooked the fact that the ECB abrogated flexibility for itself at Jackson Hole and instead have assumed that the central bank is going to embark on the monetary policy normalization process soon. The market therefore thinks that it knows one important thing about ECB normalization, when in fact the ECB knows many more things based on its abrogation of greater flexibility. The disconnect between the two will now unfold.

Despite the recent uptick in core-inflation, eurozone central bankers remain committed to talking down the potential for inflation to reach the ECB’s target. The latest effort to downplay inflation expectations was initiated by Bank of Spain governor Luis Maria Linde, who said that there is still no rational basis to expect it to rise. This was echoed by the Executive Board of the Bundesbank, when its member Andreas Dombret reiterated that current ECB policy is entirely appropriate based on the current weak inflation fundamentals.

The picture of the German attitude towards the ECB being framed by the Bundesbank is changing, from one of combative dissent, towards one of mature understanding and tactful respect. Perhaps the absence of inflation has convinced the Bundesbank to change its own view and rhetoric. Dombret presented the Bundesbank’s bigger picture view of the situation, with a succinct analysis of the economic divergence and trade imbalances within the eurozone that have largely framed the policy response of the ECB. In his view, the ECB has been challenged by the fact that one monetary policy size does not fit all eurozone nations and the growing hostility towards a current hybrid monetary policy that does specifically fit the needs of any particular eurozone nation exactly. He casts the challenge as a political one, in which policy makers must govern and lead their nations in such a way as to converge economic performance through reforms and deeper economic integration. His speech on this subject was been taken by many commentators as an advance signal of what Mario Draghi would say when he spoke at Jackson Hole shortly after. Draghi, however, had another mission at Jackson Hole.

ECB Governing Council member Ardo Hansson then framed expectations for the eventual normalization of monetary policy. In Hansson’s view the normalization process is contingent upon the pace of economic growth and inflation. Consequently, given the relatively sluggish behavior of both, an expanded balance sheet and current low interest rate structure will be in place for some time to come. Political support for the ECB surprisingly came from Germany’s finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, who is facing upcoming elections and voter frustration with ZIRP/NIRP along with a Constitutional Court challenge to the legality of QE. On this occasion Schaeuble chose to defend the legality of QE thus far in his own opinion.

The ECB’s conundrum in dealing with the economic recovery and lack of inflation, through its guidance and communications strategy, was highlighted in the release of the latest Governing Council minutes. Opinion is divided, between those who seek to flag an approaching requirement to normalize policy and those who seek to maintain current policy as an insurance against a sudden weakening in the global economy in the near-term. The lack of inflation has emboldened the view of those who favor taking the risk of maintaining the insurance policy. This fear underlying this view is based on the perceived negative outcomes of the continued euro strength and low inflation. The further strengthening of the euro is a worry for the ECB. Governing Council member Ardo Hansson’s attempt to downplay the significance of the currency’s strength, only served to highlight these concerns further.

Speaking on the European return to work after the summer break, Mario Draghi provided a further insight into his potential Jackson Hole speech thesis. Picking up on the thesis surrounding growth without inflation, Draghi proceeded to use his skills as an orator to justify his policy and retain the flexibility and independence to act that has characterized his period at the helm of the ECB. Taking praise and justification for QE modestly, as part of the global central banking fraternity, Draghi opined that their unconventional actions and guidance have made the global economy more resilient over the last decade. The implication is that QE is now an accepted policy tool rather than a crisis experiment, even though it has yet to yield the inflation targets required. His analysis is even more suspicious given that QE has not been exited, thus proving its efficacy and the ECB’s skills in applying and removing it. The job is not even finished, yet Draghi is framing the situation as one that is under control.

Paying notice to the fact that the job is not yet finished, Draghi stated that policy makers must be “unencumbered by the defense of previously held paradigms that have lost any explanatory power.” In short he intends to continue to call the shots as he sees fit and to shoot from the hip, extemporising in the form of guidance as he goes. In relation to the missing inflation, it is clear that the old paradigm of the Phillips Curve is exhausted in his opinion. What replaces it empirically remains unclear, which gives Draghi a blank canvas to paint his own picture of the new paradigm. Draghi is asking for a blank cheque on QE with no strings attached in relation to specific key performance indicators and targets. The awarding of such freedom for unaccountable behaviour is somehow justified by his assertion that central banks saved the global economy and somehow managed to make it more durable with their unconventional policies. It would seem that Jackson Hole, at least in Draghi’s terms, was being presented as an opportunity for central banks to enhance their independence rather than to guide capital markets on the normalization process.

Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann evidently viewed the Jackson Hole event as an opportunity to get guidance on the end of QE back onto the agenda. Speaking on the eve of the meeting, he stated that it is reasonable to end the asset purchase program next year, without embarking on a sudden reversal.

When Draghi spoke at Jackson Hole, he chose his words carefully to support the theme of the event that had been framed before him by Janet Yellen. Yellen pushed back against the move by President Trump to roll back the post-crisis regulatory environment. Yellen’s thesis focused on the future risks of weakened regulation. Draghi developed this thesis with his own perspective on where central banks are right now. According to him, they are still providing a much-needed pro-cyclical tailwind stimulus. Taking his words at face value, one may conclude that the ECB still remains in crisis-fighting mode, albeit a reduced one. To counter risks from low inflation, Draghi therefore intends to try to keep the euro weak through a relatively looser monetary stance than the Fed combined with more Dovish inflation rhetoric than his American peers.

Further evidence of this intention to cap the euro was provided by Vice President Vitor Constancio, when he spoke on the eve of the Governing Council’s September meeting. His strong guidance unequivocally signaled the ECB’s agenda to prevent a strengthening euro from undermining its attempts at reflation. He said: “The growing uncertainty surrounding the strength of the world economic recovery, and of the U.S. in particular, makes the normalization of inflation and unemployment levels in the euro area more difficult.” He also said that “The strong worldwide reflationary phase that seemed likely at the beginning of the year has not materialised. ... Therefore, the tasks of normalising inflation and unemployment to acceptable levels continue to be difficult.”

ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny then spoke more forcefully in support of Constancio, when he opined that “As long as we have low rates of inflation... I do not see a perspective for higher rates of interest.” Seeking to avoid identifying the euro’s rise as a real concern for the ECB, he then downplayed its significance. He chose to do this by focusing market attention on the big picture view of the currency, when he said that: “Since the introduction of the euro, there were significant movements of the euro-dollar rate. We’re now roughly where we were when the euro was introduced. ... Therefore, I wouldn’t over-interpret or dramatize.”

As part of the euro appreciation capping exercise, stories and rumors then began to circulate, from unnamed policy-maker sources, which suggested that the ECB will not have a plan in place to begin the exit from QE until its December meeting.

Going into the latest ECB Governing Council meeting consensus was growing that, despite its attempts to weaken the euro by prolonging QE, the internal mechanics of the process will soon lead to its scaling back by default. The logic behind this thesis is based on the observation that the ECB is running out of sovereign debt, that it can purchase legally without fully breaching the rules on deficit monetization. In order to persuade this growing consensus otherwise, ECB-connected sources were enlisted to leak the findings of the much anticipated ECB study of how to continue to execute the current round of QE without recourse to rule-bending/breaking. The sources signaled that the ECB can continue to execute its bond purchase program without the need for remedial action, but this signal was widely ignored and/or totally discounted as incorrect.

This growing consensus on the ending quantitative easing completely ignores the fact that the ECB has qualitative easing up its sleeve and ready to go as identified in a previous report. Said qualitative easing would come in the form of aid to beleaguered banking system by the ECB, providing support through the buying of repackaged bank sourced credit spread product.

Mario Draghi’s press conference, after the no change Governing Council decision, was an anti-climax. His failure to directly comment on euro strength and his evasion of questions on the same topic, whilst only accepting a general degree of "concern" within the ECB, undermined the euro-softening rhetoric and strategy of his colleagues. More forceful rhetoric will have to coincide with weakening inflation data, if it is to have a meaningful impact.

Turning to the delicate issue of QE exit, which is strengthening the euro, Draghi signaled that the discussion about how this should be accomplished will begin in October. Market observers framed this as a commitment to begin the exit in October, which Draghi expressly avoided committing to. The ECB will only begin the discussions about how this will be done, there are no dates for the beginning of the exit nor any communicated process as yet. Those assuming that the normalization process will start in October are mistaken.

The gap between the ECB fox and the market hedgehog is widening.

Future market commentary about recent euro strength equating to a tightening of monetary policy should be anticipated.

