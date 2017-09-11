Calavo Growers - NAFTA Renegotiation And 2018 Expectations

Investors will need to be patient as the answer lies over the next 12-month period.

Has focus at Calavo shifted to being a leading growth company within the food industry at the expense of profits?

The recent post-earnings stock price boost has had more to do with 2018 fiscal year expectations, as 2017 margins have deteriorated.

Overview

As the chart below displays, Calavo Growers’ (CVGW) stock price declined by -10.5 percent from its recent peak of $74.15 per share, prior to the start of the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) renegotiations between the U.S., Canada and Mexico. This recent low-point was also prior to the company’s earnings report.

The stock price has since recovered some of those losses after the company’s third quarter earnings were announced on September 6th. But performance afterwards has been a little choppy. Taking a longer-term perspective, Calavo’s stock price has been impacted by negative perceptions between the U.S. and Mexico in the past.

The clearest viewpoint of the market’s perception for Calavo and its relationship with Mexico was the response following President Trump’s election. Soon after the President was elected, Calavo’s stock price declined, as Trump’s criticism towards Mexico continued. However, despite the negative trade rhetoric, Calavo was also able to see its stock price recover back to pre-Trump levels.

Between early-2017 and through midyear, Calavo’s lows and highs were more so impacted by the company’s first and second quarter earnings reports and accompanying margin performance. Don’t get me wrong, sensitivity towards the NAFTA renegotiation has been ongoing as well, and more recent market reactions have been a testament to this. But the strikes during this past October as a major contributor to sales and margin headwinds and the ensuing recovery during the second quarter have been strong factors.

As two rounds of NAFTA discussions have taken place, Calavo’s stock price woes have clearly had a correlation as the market has digested what has been stated publicly. A recent article was written on some of the core concerns regarding NAFTA discussions which could impact avocados. Primary concerns relate to anti-dumping and countervailing duties.

As of the most recent weekly data, and of the greater than 1.8 billion pounds of avocados which have arrived in the U.S., approximately 77 percent have come from Mexico. This is one of the reasons why Calavo has just recently begun its operations at the Jalisco, Mexico packinghouse. But Mexico and California, which make up anywhere from 86 to 94 percent of total production, have been down strongly for the fiscal year 2017.

Overall, production for the U.S. is down nearly -9 percent to date, resulting in countries including Chile, the Dominican Republic and Peru picking up the pace. Each country’s avocado production was up 102, 135 and 93 percent respectively as of the most recent weekly data. Better crops are expected over the next fiscal year for both California and Mexico.

As Mexico is clearly the major supplier of the over 2 billion pounds of avocados consumed yearly in the U.S., any anti-dumping or countervailing duties could lead to a back-and-forth between the U.S. and Mexico, ultimately leading to an increase in avocado prices for consumers.

Whether increased prices could impact supply and demand substantially is what the market is unsure of. Will grocery shoppers still buy avocados if they cost $3 instead of $1.50? Will restaurants? Or will NAFTA work out to keep the status quo? I think that the answer in either scenario would be yes. However, impacts to Calavo and timing of market-accepting performance could vary substantially.

On the third quarter earnings report, Calavo beat revenue estimates and came in on-target for earnings. The disconnect was that Calavo’s revenue beat was 10 percent above estimates, yet there was not any substantial increase in the bottom-line.

Management provided plenty of transparency as they typically do, regarding why margins were impacted. The high-level explanation for the decline in margins was related to the California avocado crop in transition and costs related to Renaissance Food Group’s (RFGs) expansion. Management continued to provide its focus on growing top-line performance as a core objective of the strategic opportunity ahead for its business segments.

For the year, California avocado production was down -44 percent. Through the first three-quarters of the fiscal year 2017, this has been a major headwind weighing on Calavo’s Fresh segment avocado unit volume versus last year. This has been the primary negative impact to gross margins.

As mentioned expansion and new operation costs were the primary impact for RFG, and the Calavo Foods segment was hit by the substantial increase in avocado pricing affecting input costs which rose by nearly three-fold versus last year (double from the previous quarter).

Based on revised analyst estimates, Calavo is now on track to register diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.05, -6 percent lower than last year’s $2.18 record. Contrastingly, net sales are now estimated to grow over 15 percent from 2016.

Some may be wondering, why would the stock price surge 4-5 percent after this announcement. Calavo is likely getting a free pass since earnings grew just below 40 percent for 2016, and analysts are looking for similar growth in 2018, with an acceleration of net sales growth to 20 percent.

Summary

I posed the question above whether Calavo has sought for net sales growth at the expense of profits. Or put another way, has Calavo Amazoned itself? The stock price has been a little choppy after the first-day surge (granted its only been two days). Could this be an indication of the market still have some uncertainties with Calavo based on the earnings report?

There are two variables that investors will need to pay attention to in the near-term. First, Calavo’s net sales are heavily exposed to avocados. Over 51 percent of net sales came directly from fresh avocados. As such, there are things that occur which impact commodities. To this point, Calavo witnessed a banner year in 2016, which more than accounted for two years of double-digit earnings growth. As issues have formulated in 2017, 2018 may possibly witness another strong year. Either way, commodity-dependent operations often are impacted by cost and price-related cycles (labor unrest and currency fluctuations being variables).

The second variable is the near-term uncertainties surrounding the NAFTA renegotiation. Many believe that cooler heads will prevail, but nothing is certain until a renegotiated deal is in place and everyone is smiling taking a picture. Any negative scenario where avocado prices were to substantially increase and this would have a material impact on the Calavo Foods segment. The positive is Calavo’s new Jalisco, Mexico facility as it is supplying avocados to Japan, Canada and Europe, and is expected to increase profitability.

In short, Calavo has not Amazoned itself, thank goodness. The company is dealing with crop transitions in California that are anticipated to improve next fiscal year. The company is investing in growing its RFG supply and distribution with a broader national scale in the U.S. And the company is managing impacts from increasing avocado prices based on higher demand for its Calavo Foods segment.

Calavo trades at a premium as it is one of the largest avocado marketer and handlers for the U.S. market. The company has also witnessed accelerated diversification through the RFG and Calavo Foods segments. Aside from any major NAFTA renegotiation or labor unrest issues over the next 12 months, and Calavo is likely to meet and/or exceed the expectations that the company has set forward.

Unfortunately, answers to the two key variables will not be predictable. Investors need to exercise patience if in it for the long-term, as the next 12-month period will be an important step towards Calavo’s potential success. As early as September, Mexico production will be an indication of more healthy supply, which will similarly be expected from California next year. NAFTA renegotiation remains the wild card; any negative outcome will need reassessment – investors uncomfortable with this risk should consider looking elsewhere.

