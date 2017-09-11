Navios South American Logistics Constrained By Debt Covenants

Navios Holdings ownership in NSAL was pledged to secure a loan from Navios Acquisitions, so net proceeds from a sale of some or all of NSAL may generate more modest amounts of cash than expected.

NSAL is a source of value in a SOTP analysis for Navios Holdings but it is unlikely to be a source of much cash flow during the next 18 months.

Navios South American Logistics Inc ("NSAL") is a privately held corporation owned 63.8% by Navios Maritime Holdings Inc (NM). NM is the parent of Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM) and Navios Maritime Acquisitions Inc. (NYSE:NNA), which in turn is the parent of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NAP).

As previously discussed in an article analyzing Q2 2107 earnings published on August on 31st, NM is a highly leveraged company facing significant debt payments and maturities over the next 17 months. Although improving Dry Bulk rates will enable NM to be cash flow positive during 2H 2017, the Company will need an even more robust recovery during 2018 to generate the significant amount of free cash flow that it will need to address $431 million (closer to $440 million after adding accreted interest, refined down slightly from the last article) in debt payments and maturities during the next 17 months.

Examining the broader industry segment (pages 18 and 19 of NM Q2 Earnings Presentation), the 2018 Dry Bulk newbuild back log of 19.4 million DWT before nondeliveries (approximately 1.5%-2% growth after non deliveries on 815 million DWT fleet) suggests that supply/demand could be tighter during 2018 if demand continues to grow in the 3%-4% range. Better free cash flow during 2018 is therefore within the realm of possibility for NM. To generate $100 million of free cash flow from its owned fleet of 13 Ultramax, 12 Panamax, and 13 Capesizes during 2018 assuming a 98% availability factor, NM would need to generate $7,357 per available day in free cash. Per page 9 of the Q2 Earnings Presentation, NM is forecasting that during the 2H 2017 it will generate $157 per day of free cash flow after excluding the impact of NNA dividends. The following table summarizes NM's dry bulk rate assumptions for the 2H 2017.

Financial Forecast Rate Assumptions

Q3 2017 NM Alibra 6 Mo Forecast TCE Difference Capesize $16,500 $16,500 $- Panamax $12,200 $11,250 $950 Ultramax $10,250 $10,625 $(375) Handysize $8,250 $7,775 $475

I believe that average annual dry bulk rates for 2018 will be higher than average annual rates for 2017. I am just not sure rates will be $7200 per day higher across all classes in comparison with NM's reasonable assumptions for the 2H 2017.

I am using $100 million of free cash flow as a placeholder in this analysis since I am assuming that a major portion of the debt that will mature will be refinanced. NM may need to realize more than $100 million, however, to address its two most significant upcoming maturities: 1) The November 15th 2018 maturity of the up to $70 million NNA Credit Facility ($53.49 million outstanding at June 30th with interest accreting through maturity) and 2) the February 15th 2019 maturity of $350 million of 8 1/8% Senior Notes.

NNA Credit Facility

In one of a series of transactions with its affiliates designed to stave off a liquidity crisis during 2016, NM strong armed NNA into providing a credit facility on September 19, 2016 to NM for up to $70 million at a rate of 8.5% compounded semi-annually with the interest expense accreting to maturity (i.e. not being paid in cash during the life of the credit facility). The NNA Credit Facility is secured by 100% of NM's ownership interest in NNA and by 78.5% of NM's ownership interest in NSAL (i.e. 50.08%, sufficient for majority control of NSAL). In an interesting coincidence, NNA's stock price on September 19, 2016 was $1.26, $.01 more than NNA's closing price on Thursday September 7, 2017, so the market value of NNA's stock has not really changed in a year.

Since NM controls NNA, it is quite possible that it could force the financially enfeebled NNA to rollover the NNA Credit Facility for an additional period of time. There are several challenges to this however. First, the value of NNA's common stock securing the NNA Credit Facility may decline between now and November 2019 due to the likely reduction or elimination of NNA's common stock dividend (a series of articles regarding NNA's financial struggles are available here) and this may force NM to provide additional security. Two, the size of the NNA Credit Facility may need to be increased to accommodate the continued accretion of interest during the maturity extension. Three, extending the maturity of the NNA Credit Facility would continue to tie-up NM's NSAL ownership interest. Four, from an NNA independent director perspective, it would be difficult to rationalize the rollover of the NNA Credit Facility when NNA would be in such poor financial condition itself. This type of consideration has not stopped Angeliki Frangou in the past, but NM would likely leave itself exposed to legal action by NNA creditors.

If as posited above, NM is able to generate a significant amount of free cash flow during 2018, it may be able to pay down some or all of the NNA Credit Facility maturity and free up the pledged security. If NM does not make any additional draw downs on the NNA Credit Facility, about $60 would be due on November 15th, 2018.

$350 million 8 1/8% Senior Notes

The $350 million maturity of the 8 1/8% Senior Notes on February 15th, 2019, will be a far greater hurdle for NM to surmount and it will likely require the sale of assets by NM. The most likely candidates for asset sales would be NM's ownership interests in NMM, NNA, and NSAL. It is unlikely that much of the face value of the $350 million in maturing notes could be refinanced based on the quick SOTP evaluation, excluding NSAL, in the table below. Please note that NNA and NMM valuations reflect September 1st closing prices. The valuation placed on Navios Europe I and II and Navios Containers is likely high (Europe I and II may be difficult to market to any buyer other than NMM) but it has limited impact on the analysis. The valuation of the owned vessels is from May 29th. I will update the vessel values in my next article.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc Sum of the Parts Valuation Shares Value (millions) Price (millions) Owned Vessels $680.4 Navios Acquisition Corp 73 $1.26 $92.0 Navios Maritime Partners 31.4 $2.13 $66.9 Navios Europe I & II, Navios Containers $75.0 Subtotal $914.3 Debt $1,220.8 SOTP Value less Debt ex NSAL $(306.5)

There are two challenges with trying to refinance the $350 million in Senior Notes. First, excluding NSAL, there is a meaningful deficit between the value of NM's assets and the outstanding debt. Furthermore, assuming that the proper debt level should be a maximum of 70% of the underlying assets, NM would only be able to support approximately $640 million of debt (70% of the $914 million from the SOTP ex NSAL in the table above). The current Dry Bulk segment debt balance is $1.22 billion (Footnote 5 of NM Q2 financials). Even at 100% of the SOTP ex NSAL, NM is over levered by more than $300 million. There are also significant limitations on debt financing in the various note indentures. Second, $650 million of Notes secured by First Priority Ship Mortgages mature during 2022, approximately 3 years after the maturity of the Senior Notes. No lender is going to step in front of that freight train and risk refinancing the Senior Notes beyond the 2022 maturity date of the First Priority Ship Mortgages.

In looking at NM's available assets, the most marketable is NSAL. Assuming that it would take at least six months to run and close a sale process for NSAL, NM would need to begin marketing the entity by May or June of 2018 to allow for bumps in the road. By late Q2 2018, NM would also have a better fix on its likely free cash flow for 2018 and the financial fate of NNA, NAP, and Navios Europe I and II.

NSAL

There is a perception amongst some SA investors that NSAL will be a source of significant free cash flow for NM with the entry into operation of the Iron Ore Port and the commencement of the Vale contract. NSAL will generate significant EBITDA during 2018, but the more than $30 million in interest expense per annum and the covenant contained in Section 4.11 of the Indenture for the Navios Logistics 7.25% Senior Notes due 2022 limiting Restricted Payments (including dividends) to amounts exceeding 2x Fixed Charges have the effect of limiting potential dividends to less than $10 million.

The following table details NSAL's interest expense.

NSAL Interest Expense Estimate Principal Interest Libor Spread Interest Rate (millions) Expense Senior Notes 7.25% $375.0 $27.19 CNSA Notes 5.30% $33.2 $1.76 BBVA Credit 1.45% 3.25% 4.70% $24.8 $1.17 Term Loan 1.45% 3.25% 4.70% $14.0 $0.66 Nazira Loan 1.45% 6.00% 7.45% $0.3 $0.02 Total $30.79

The estimated interest expense in the table differs from the annualized expense for the six months ended June 30th 2017 due to capitalized interest for that period. The aspects of the definition of Fixed Charges in the Indenture that are currently applicable are as follows:

The consolidated interest expense of such Person and its Restricted Subsidiaries for such period, whether paid or accrued, (X) including, without limitation, amortization of original issue discount, non-cash interest payments, the interest component of any deferred payment obligations, the interest component of any Securitization Fees, the interest component of all payments associated with Capital Lease Obligations and the net payments made pursuant to Hedging Obligations in respect of interest rates (but for clarity purposes excluding any non-cash interest expense attributable to the movement in the mark to market valuation of Hedging Obligations or other derivative instruments pursuant to GAAP) an and (Y) excluding any write-off of original issue discount in excess of regular amortization, amortization of deferred financing fees, debt issuance costs and commissions, fees and expenses incurred in connection with the incurrence of Indebtedness and any expensing of bridge, commitment and other financing fees; plus The consolidated interest of such Person and its Restricted Subsidiaries that was capitalized during such period;

The estimated interest expense included in the table is therefore a reasonable estimate of NSAL's fixed charges for a one year period. The next table contains the calculation of Consolidated Cash Flow as defined in the Indenture.

Six Months Ended June 30th Net Income $1.42 Less: Gain on Sale $(1.05) Capitalized Interest $(2.24) Add: Non cash Adjusts $15.35 Taxes $0.63 Consolidated Cash Flow $14.11 Annualized (2x) $28.22 Vale Contract EBITDA $35.00 Adjusted Cons Cash Flow $63.22

There is an argument to be made that the NSAL income for the first six months of 2017 is low, but a comparison of the 1H 2017 versus 1H 2016 shows that the drop in net income was driven by a $10.7 million decline in revenue and an increase in expenses. The segment breakdown for the year over year comparison may be reviewed on pages 9 and 10 of the Q2 Financial Statements. NSAL needs to prove that the decline in its barge business was other than temporary (due to contract expirations). Without a meaningful improvement in the barge business, Restricted Payments (i.e. dividends) would be limited to $63.2 million of Adjusted Consolidated Cash Flow less 2x the Fixed Charges estimate of $30.8 million, or $1.6 million. Please note that crediting 100% of the Vale EBITDA contribution to the calculation of Consolidated Cash Flow is reasonable since the interest expense related to the Iron Port business is included in the Fixed Charge calculation and taxes and depreciation are added back in the Consolidated Cash Flow calculation.

Assuming that the barge business does bounce back and contributes another $15 million to Adjusted Consolidated Cash Flow on an annualized basis, allowed Restricted Payments would still be limited to $16.6 million, decent but nothing that would alter NM's financial trajectory.

Sale of NSAL Interest

If NM is forced to sell its ownership in NSAL in order to stay afloat, it is more likely to sell the entire stake to a strategic or financial buyer rather than attempt an IPO. Two reasons predominate in that prediction: the very low probability of being able to sell the entire 63.8% stake into the market in an IPO and the issue of having NM remain with a significant stake and management role, due to its financial travails, in a partial sale of its stake into the public market. One caveat, I have not had time to review the operating agreement between NM and its partner in NSAL and there may be restrictions on how and when it can sell its stake. These could include right of first offer, right of first refusal, tag along rights, etc. The following table represents a possible outcome based on single point assumptions that reflect midpoints of assumption ranges.

Navios South American Logistics Private Sale Valuation EBITDA Estimates Vale Contract $35.0 Other $65.0 Subtotal $100.0 EBITDA Multiple 8x Enterprise Value $800.0 Debt (net of $50 million cash) $400.0 Implied Equity Value $400.0 NM Ownership Interest 63.8% Value of NM Interest in NSAL $255.2 Less: Sale Expenses @ 2% $5.1 Change in Control Put Premium $3.8 Note Refinancing Expenses $2.8 Net Proceeds From NSAL Sale $243.5 Repayment of NNA Credit Line $(60.0) Cash Available for Additional Debt Payments $183.5

A few observations about this simple model. The $65 million in EBITDA from non Vale sources seems high based on the results for the first six months of 2017 based on the fall off in the barge business. NSAL operates in or contracts with entities based in Brazil, Uruguay, Paraguay, and Argentina. The higher sovereign risk of these countries requires a higher return and therefore caps the EBITDA multiple that a potential buyer would be willing to pay. In addition, Vale spent a year and millions of dollars trying to abrogate its contract with NSAL. NSAL won the arbitration case but it calls into question the possibility of future expansion at the Iron Port Facility. The $450 million of debt is netted by $50 million of cash. The Navios Logistics Senior Notes have a 101 put on a change in control. The Senior Notes would likely be put and the put premium would equal $3.75 million. The model assumes that the cost of refinancing the Senior Notes would fall to NM since it is triggering the change in control put through the sale. Refinancing costs are assumed at 75 basis points, probably a touch low.

Conclusion

If NM was able to generate $100 million of cash flow during 2018 (doubtful) and sell its interest in NSAL for a reasonable EBITDA multiple (much more likely), it would only generate about $280 million of cash to pay down $431 million of debt repayments and maturities and it would still be badly over levered in comparison with its underlying assets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.