Surprising Price Drop Leads To Opportunity

Investors looking for a dividend capture should definitely look at CMO-E.

Ever wanted to buy something and hoped the price would drop?

Then perhaps it’s your day! There has been a significant price drop on a great security. The price should have been moving up.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) has a relatively safe underlying portfolio. The CMO portfolio holds a highly leveraged portfolio of agency adjustable rate mortgages. The agency guarantee makes the securities practically immune to credit risk. There is an extremely liquid market for agency adjustable rate mortgages and this strategy reduces duration risk.

Dividend capture

Why is it odd to see CMO-E with a price reduction?

CMO-E has a dividend capture opportunity this month. For investors following me, this is similar to the great dividend capture which played out with the Annaly Capital Management (NLY) preferred shares. CMO-E has significant dividend accrual but trades at $25.00, so the stripped price comes in around $24.67. This is a great deal for a stripped yield of 7.6%. I expect we will see a price jump in the CMO-E shares fairly soon. Specifically, I am looking at the stripped prices. The shares go ex-dividend at the end of the month and I believe they could bounce back nicely.

Buy and hold

Don’t like the idea of going for a dividend capture?

For the buy-and hold-investor using securities for income, CMO-E offers a 7.6% yield. For yields over 7.5%, CMO-E is a strong contender. For investors who don’t mind taking on a lower yield in exchange for significantly longer call protection, they should go for NLY-F, or AGNC Investment Corp’s (AGNC) preferred share AGNCN. AGNCN is the new ticker for the preferred share which initially came out as AGNNP.

When I previously wrote on CMO-E, the preferred share was only $0.12 into my buy range. Now, the price is looking fantastic:

CMO-E has a lot of dividend accrual added up, and isn’t selling at a premium. For the dividend capture investor, this is a great opportunity. For the buy-and-hold investor, this is still a good opportunity. There is one major metric which keeps it from being a strong buy:

While the dividend yield is 7.6% and doesn’t require a premium, call protection is only on the calendar until 5/13/2018. The preferred share still has a worst-cash-to-call of $1.55 which is nice for a worst case scenario. At current prices, CMO-E should not be at any material risk of being called. CMO-E is within a dime of the strong buy price.

The price to last 52 weeks is another metric in the green. I believe CMO-E should’ve been going up in price as the dividend comes closer. The reasoning may be as simple as the market bringing prices down from other preferred shares having their ex-dividend date. Whatever the reason is, the price is extremely attractive currently.

My best guess is a large seller temporarily holding the price down through an enormous volume of tiny offers. Tiny offers means they aren’t doing the transaction in one massive block. Listing 50,000 shares for sale could spook the market.

Conclusion

I believe CMO-E is at a great price right now. This is a safer yield compared to many on the market. I prefer safer yields. CMO-E is so far into the buy zone because of the dividend capture opportunity coming up. This is still a good option for the buy-and-hold investor and the worst-cash-to-call isn’t too bad. The likelihood of CMO-E being called at its current price is unlikely.

Stripped yield

Here’s additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

