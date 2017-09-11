10-Year Treasury Rally About To Abruptly End?

This article examines the magnitude of Treasury rate changes that can be expected as the Treasury increases the National Debt in the near future.

All indications are that the U.S. government will now begin borrowing at levels equal to or above late 2016 to cover increased government spending.

The 10-year Treasury closed on 9/8/17 at a yield of 2.06%, down 10 basis points for the first week of September and 20 basis points since the first of August.

Many business news outlets, in typical anecdotal fashion, attribute the recent fall of the 10-year to growing fears in the market. A September 8th Bloomberg article, Havens Thrive as Storms, North Korea Rattle Markets, Chart Shows, is a great example. To quote, “The drop comes amid uncertainty on whether the damage from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma will slow economic growth and prevent the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates.”

On Thursday, the yield on the 10-year fell to the lowest yield close, 2.05%, since November 8th 2016, the day Trump was elected President of the United States. On Friday, there was a minute bounce back to a yield close of 2.06%. The minute, but perceptible, bounce up going into a weekend with such reported high uncertainty should be of particular interest to investors.

With market fears supposedly at such high levels, you should expect traders would be long the 10-year going into the weekend. However, it appears that there were more sellers than buyers on Friday. There must be something else going on in the market. Has the downward trend in 10-year Treasury rates hit bottom?

Recent Treasury Interest Rate Trend– 10s Down, 2s Flat

The chart below shows the Treasury yield curve dating back to the beginning of September of 2016. During the year, Treasury rates (the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY), and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)) increased heading into Election Day, and then spiked sharply higher post election through mid December.

During this time period, the spread between the 2-year and 10-year Treasury widened, typically reflecting a market that was taking on riskier trades. The major market indexes (the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), and the PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ)) all headed higher post election. The rate trend cooled in the first quarter of 2017, but the interest rate spread remained fairly stable as stocks consolidated at new all-time highs.

Going into the spring and throughout the summer of 2017, the most perceptible change in the Treasury yield curve has been the decline of the 10-year Treasury while the 2-year maturity has remained relatively flat. This trend has transpired as stocks have reached new all-time highs in late July and early August, and re-tested, but did not breech the all-time high water mark at the first trading day of September, before pulling back.

When I look at this series of events, there is one major cross market low volatility trade that seems to be driving the yield curve flattening. This trade has nothing to do with “safe haven buying.” The most recent rally in stocks has been accompanied by a persistent buying of 10-year Treasuries to hedge risk-on stock positions. The expectation in this trade is that if the stock market suddenly corrects, the ”safe haven” stampede into Treasuries will buffer the losses, protecting overall capital positions.

Oddly, this “low volatility” trade is actually a very risky proposition if both markets suddenly are hammered simultaneously. So far this year, both markets have been positively correlated as stocks have reached all-time high levels and the 10-year has simultaneously followed to higher price levels and lower yield. In my opinion, the level recently set by the stock market is not economically sustainable over the short term because it is built on a foundation of margin debt that is very unstable. (See recent article, Stock Margin Debt Signal Reaches 5 Alarm Level).

Based on market data, I also see the 10-year Treasury now reaching price levels that will be very difficult to maintain over the intermediate term. In fact, the 10-year may look less like a “safe haven,” and more like it just got “52 inches of rain” poured on it as the Treasury returns full speed to fund government relief operations as well as expanding military operations. In addition, should a corporate tax cut actually be passed later this year, and that proposition is still a big if currently, the funding needs of the government will likely spike interest rates even higher.

Beware of Loosely Correlated News Analysis

Loosely correlated news analysis tying the 10-year Treasury rally to safe haven buying sounds good, but is very misleading in explaining why the 10-year has trended back to 2016 Election Day levels.

What may surprise many readers is that the U.S. Treasury, since the beginning of 2017 has made a net reduction, albeit at a very small level, in the amount of publicly traded Treasury debt on the market.

In other words, the government retired a small portion of its own publicly-traded debt and put cash in some investor’s pocket. Sounds a little like small scale quantitative easing.

The reason the total public debt outstanding has remained virtually flat at $14.4 Trillion since the first of 2017 is that the U.S. Debt Statutory Debt ceiling was reached as President Trump took office, and was not raised during the year – until Friday September 8th. On the 8th, the House approved legislation to “suspend” the debt ceiling until December 2017 in a Bill providing a minor amount of Hurricane Harvey and Irma relief spending. (See articles here, here and here.)

The Bill also continued government spending at 2017 levels through December. The relief spending approved is miniscule relative to the amount projected to be needed, which may run into the $200B to $300B range when a larger Bill is scheduled to be passed in December. This spending increase would be in addition to the already increasing military budget expected to be funded, and a potential corporate tax cut.

I raise the question again, is the increased funding level about to be needed by Washington really going to have any perceptible impact on interest rates given the large size of the market?

To answer this question, all you need to do is look at the data revealing what happened as the government increased spending to fund the past fiscal year budget. In the second half of 2016, the Treasury entered the financial market to borrow an additional $762B to cover government operations. Meanwhile, unlike past years in the Obama administration, the Federal Reserve remained on the sidelines. The table below shows the magnitude of the additional borrowing need in 2016.

How did this level of Treasury borrowing affect interest rates? The answer is that the impact was substantial.

As the graph shows, the government entered the market during 2016 and increased its net funding operations on average $3B per day, primarily from June through mid December. (Author note: This figure is over and above the Treasury debt re-financing needs) During this time period, the 2-year Treasury rate increased from a low of 0.6% in July of 2016, to the level near where it trades today of 1.28% in late December of 2016.

I have provided the market interest rate action on the 2-year rate because a very high percentage of Treasury borrowings are held in short-term maturities. In fact, only $1.9T, or 13.2%, out of $14.4T in publicly traded Treasury debt has a maturity of 10 years or beyond. In addition, the Fed holds over $633B, or 33%, of the longer- term Treasury bonds outstanding. Because of the past Fed QE operations, the float in the longer-term Treasury market is relatively tight even given the large size of the market.

Short-term Treasury interest rates, logically in my assessment, have remained stable on the short end of the market since the Treasury ceased adding new debt to the market in mid-December 2016. However, a big downward irregularity exists in the movement of the 10-year rate.

The yield on the 10-year has trended downward 50 basis points as the Treasury stopped borrowing new funds (excluding re-financing needs) since the start of 2017 until the present time. Is a “Safe Haven” trade causing this longer run trend? Or is it, more likely in my opinion, the effect of the low volatility trade in which the demand for the 10-year has increased relative to constrained supply as the stock market has been bid up to new all-time highs.

How Much Treasury Borrowing Is needed To Drive Rates Higher?

In general, I expect U.S. Treasury rates to be pressured higher across the board in the very near future if Treasury net new issuance exceeds $2B per day over a time frame of a month or longer. As the data in the above charts shows, new funding needs by the government above $2B per trading day (about $40B per month) puts upward pressure on the 10-year rate at current interest rate levels and similar market conditions.

Over the next year, I expect the government will need to increase the publicly traded debt level in the U.S. by at least $750B to $1T ($3B - $4B average per trading day), even without a tax-cut. This means investors can easily expect the $2B per day net addition change to be exceeded in the very near future. More than likely there will be months in which the Treasury will need double or triple this amount very soon, just as happened in October and November of 2016.

This analysis assumes a static Federal Reserve balance sheet, which may not be the case very soon. The Federal Reserve tentatively plans to begin reducing its holdings of Treasury securities in the 4th quarter. A reduction in the Fed balance sheet in effect means even larger net new issuance by the Treasury. Currently, the Fed plan is to reduce its balance sheet holdings of Treasury securities by $6 billion per month initially, increasing in $6 billion increments at three-month intervals over 12 months until it reaches $30 billion per month. (See recent article: Will The Fed Pop The Stock Market Bubble?)

Bottom Line – Not A Good Time To Be Long Duration Or Stocks

Don’t be surprised if the likely move higher in Treasury rates is accompanied by an unwinding of the over-extended major U.S. stock markets in the 4th quarter of this year, possibly even sooner. A more panicked market would give politicians the cover to approve an economic package including tax cuts. The illogical aspect of the tax cut proposal, however, is that it would make the Treasury financing burden even higher than presently forecast, maybe reaching the unimaginable “52 inches of rain” scenario.

If these market changes that will greatly increase the supply of Treasury securities in the market materialize as expected, investors that are long duration in the U.S. Treasury market and stocks are very likely to see an abrupt and unpleasant downward shift in the value of their portfolio very soon.

Daniel Moore is the author of the book Theory of Financial Relativity. All opinions and analyses shared in this article are expressly his own and intended for information purposes only and not advice to buy or sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.