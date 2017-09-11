Apple: Disappointment Is Coming

The moment everyone has been waiting for is nearly here. Tomorrow, Apple (AAPL) will hold a media event where we will see the largest iPhone reveal since the company launched the phone 10 years ago. As expectations continue to climb with the stock near its all-time highs, the only thing I am certain of this week is that Apple will disappoint someone (and perhaps many).

No, I am not here today to be an Apple bear or detail some doom and gloom scenario for the company and the stock. That's reserved for the big market players who think that Apple could take down the whole market this week. Tuesday's event just isn't long enough for Apple to unveil as many items as some are hoping for. Last year's event lasted just under two hours, with some previous revels being even shorter than that. These shows are not like the multi-day developer's conference that we see each June. Just take a look at what's expected to be announced tomorrow:

Two new traditional iPhones (the "7s" and "7s Plus") The high end new flagship phone (the "8" or whatever else it is called) New version of Apple TV, perhaps 4K and HDR ready. New 4K content for iTunes. New Apple Watch with LTE cellular chip. Longer introduction to the HomePod. Unveiling of AirPods 2. Demonstration of new operating systems - iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, watchOS 4, tvOs 11. Lots of talk about Augmented Reality. New device accessories. One more thing? Perhaps the iMac Pro that's coming in December?

If you were to search the internet for another say 15 minutes, I'm sure you could find additional articles/previews that are looking for even more. There are certainly some consumers out there who are waiting for refreshes of products like the iPhone SE and iPad mini, beyond the new storage versions that were released earlier this year. With it being some time since the latest models of these respective products were released, some believe that at least the iPad mini could be killed off in the coming quarters. Will we get that information like that this week?

When we get to the point where consumers/investors are expecting dozens of sparkling new announcements, it only increases the chance that more and more will be disappointed. Just take a look at last year's iPhone 7 launch event, for example. The biggest argument was that while Apple made nice improvements to the phone, a lot of the items were just catch ups to get the phone closer to its competition. Worries were that the "good enough" phone wasn't enough to spark mass upgrades, although sales since have been very strong. There also was a fear that when Apple announced it would stop detailing opening week sales, the company was saying that sales would be down year over year. Finally, there were some minor complaints about no marginal upgrades to the SE, TV, etc.

As I detailed in my Apple article last week, the day that Apple unveils the new phone is the worst trading period for the stock when looking at times surrounding these iPhone events. Of the 10 major iPhone launches (excluding the SE for this argument), the stock has declined seven of those 10 days. In fact, as you can see in the chart below, taking out the initial iPhone launch surge and it becomes seven of the last nine years, with declines averaging 1.41% on those respective down days.

The one good thing, however, is that Apple's decline on Friday puts it more than $6 off its 52-week high. Obviously, the closer shares are to the $164.94 peak going into the launch, the higher the chance of a "buy the rumor, sell the news" event. Remember, we're basically up $50 a share since last year's iPhone event. There's certainly a lot more interest in Apple call options for the September 15th weekly expiration currently, with over 360,000 contracts of open interest for the $150 to $170 strikes, as compared to about 185,000 put options for those strikes.

So as we are in the final stage of the countdown to Apple's biggest iPhone event in history, I can guarantee that there will be some level of disappointment. This isn't meant to be an Apple bear take, it's just a given because there are such high expectations and so many different items that are expected to be covered in just a two hour or so event. If management waits to cover things like Apple TV and the HomePod, for example, for another event perhaps next month, there will be a ton of complaints. The disappointment surrounding these events is a main reason why the stock usually declines on this day, but that's a good thing for those who believe in the long-term story, because it allows you to buy the stock at a lower price (and higher dividend yield). Unfortunately, Apple cannot satisfy everyone, but that's not necessarily a bad thing.