Ur-Energy Looking Good As Uranium Prices Hold Above November 2016 Bottom

A new price bottom in uranium would most likely be of very short duration, given the fact that we seem to be entering a period of supply deficit.

The fact that the uranium spot price has been holding above the Nov, 2016 bottom is an encouraging sign, although there may still be a breach of that bottom.

I announced late last year in an article that I intended to take a very close look at uranium miners due to my belief that uranium prices have either bottomed back then, or we are about to see a bottom within the next two years, after more than a decade of almost relentless decline. I then bought a position in Ur-Energy (URG) this year as it looked more and more like the November 2016 bottom in uranium prices is likely to hold.

Nine months since that November bottom it has been holding, although it often just barely stays above it. I do not deny the possibility of the November bottom being breached some time this year, which will make for some painful months ahead for those who are currently invested in the sector. But I still believe it will be just a short downturn, with prospects for things starting to look up by 2018 at the latest.

Ur-Energy continues to prove it is a solid uranium mining company

For the second quarter of this year, Ur-Energy managed to register a net operating profit of $1.3 million, with a six month total for the first two quarters of the year of $6.5 million. I often look at net profit as a percentage of revenue as a guide to profitability, and for the first six months of this year, it is over 24%. If uranium prices will increase substantially going forward Ur-Energy has plenty of potential to increase production, as much as four-fold.

If that were the case, I suspect that profit margins will decline despite a better uranium price environment, because resources that are less profitable to exploit will most likely become viable once again once the price of uranium will increase. While the operating profit as a percentage of revenue may decline, Ur-Energy has the potential to increase production four fold, which within the hypothetical context of uranium prices potentially doubling going forward, we are looking at a company which might be able to increase revenue by about 800% just from its idled operations, while maintaining a significant profit margin.

I also tend to look at interest on debt as a percentage of revenue as a guide to a company's overall financial health. In the case of Ur-Energy, it is just under 3% for the first six months of the year, as well as for the second quarter of this year. Given that this is within the context of this being a period of difficulty for the uranium mining industry, given the relatively low price levels we are seeing, it is not such a bad situation for Ur-Energy to be in, from this point of view. I generally feel that any mining company that exceeds the level of 10% of revenues going on interest payments is a company that is on shaky financial ground. Ur-Energy managed to pay down $2.3 million in debt so far this year, bringing its total long-term debt load down to $17.1 million.

In regard to stock dilution, Ur-Energy increased its number of shares outstanding from 143.7 million at the end of last year, to 145.9 million by the end of June. Stock dilution has been one of the main avenues of financing operations and surviving for many other uranium miners, especially for those who had to cease mining operations due to the low price environment. While some stock dilution may be expected in the future, I don't think it will be significant enough to greatly impact the stock.

Global uranium market shows signs of stabilizing and firming

While Ur-Energy is proving to be a solid operation within the uranium mining sector, in the end there is no substitute for the wider uranium market improving as a avenue for its stock value growth. In this regard, I already mentioned the fact that we have been maintaining above the November 2016 low for nine months now, which is a good sign in regard to where the uranium market is likely to be headed.

Source: Index Mundi.

There have been other periods along the way down when the price of uranium held previous bottoms for longer than this, and then still breached those levels. What makes this time different is the fact that there are valid claims out there which show that this year we are likely entering a prolonged period where uranium demand is likely to surpass supply.

Source: Mining.com.

As we can see, this is the year where we are supposed to enter a period where mined production and secondary sources combined will enter into deficit in relation to demand. If we also take a look at where uranium supply is set to come from in coming years, it becomes clear that prices will have to rise in order to get that extra production on line, because current projects will not be enough to keep total mined production from declining.

Source: World Nuclear Association.

Fact remains that within the current uranium price environment, there is little appetite within the mining industry to re-start idled projects, never mind starting on new ones, especially since most of the new ones tend to be harder projects to execute for a variety of reasons, including geological realities. For this reason, I do not believe that there is much downside left for uranium prices. Such a scenario would require for supply to still out-pace demand by a relatively significant margin, which no longer seems to be the case.

Ur-Energy is well-positioned to benefit from a long-term reverse in uranium's fortunes. It has plenty of surplus capacity it can bring on-line relatively quickly. It is currently profitable at reduced capacity, therefore it is a stock that one can afford to hang on to while waiting for the rebound in uranium prices -- the timing of which is somewhat uncertain, even though I personally believe that it's not far off. And when the price of uranium does recover, given its profitability profile as well as it capacity to increase production, it's a stock that has a lot of upside potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long URG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.