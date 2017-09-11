Johnson & Johnson: How To Decrease Your Investment Returns

Writing options for great companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a sure way to decrease your returns. Option writing seems to be a fashionable concept nowadays among yield-hungry investors, but the best long-term returns are still generated with the help of the basic strategy of buy and hold.

It was only at the beginning of this year when I first stumbled into articles about how to use options to generate more income. Writing covered calls and cash secured puts are the most commonly used strategies by investors. The main idea with a covered call option strategy is that it makes it possible for an investor to increase "dividend" yield. For instance, if you had invested in JNJ and you are not fully happy with the current dividend yield of 2.5%, you could write covered calls in order to generate more income (i.e. increase your yield). The cash secured put option strategy on the other hand is mainly used when an investor would be willing to invest in a stock but considers the current price as too high. By using the latter option strategy, an investor is paid to wait for a better entry price. The investor who is using these two options strategies can be sort of considered as an insurer, and the other investor who is buying the underlying option you have written can be considered as an insured. The price of this "insurance" is the premium. (The previously mentioned links provide already a comprehensive introduction to options, so if you are interested more in option writing, I recommend reading them.)

For a long time, I considered this strategy as a nice way of boosting my investment returns as it sounded on theory very logical. However, before an investor should apply any money to new investment strategies, it is imperative that he or she first simulates how the strategy has historically worked. Simulation is time consuming, but so is earning money. This is why I devote a considerable amount of time to simulate new investment strategies before applying them in real life.

In order to validate the effectiveness of the option writing strategies mentioned above, I ran a simulation using JNJ's stock. I divided the simulation into three parts:

Buy JNJ on a monthly basis and hold forever (see figures 1, 4 and 7) Buy JNJ only using the cash secured option put strategy and hold forever (see figures 2, 5 and 8) Buy JNJ on a monthly basis and use the covered call option strategy to boost yield (see figures 3, 6 and 9)

The assumptions used in the option strategies are explained later in the article. When I had simulated investment returns for each of the above three parts, I compared their annual returns (see table 1) in order to see whether writing options increases your returns. In addition, I ran the simulation using three different time periods so that I could see whether the returns are consistent with varying market situations:

1985 to 2016 (see figures 1-3) 1995 to 2016 (see figures 4-6) 2005 to 2016 (see figures 7-9)

The simulation took into account dividends, commission ($7 per trade) and taxes (30% capital gain tax). At the end of simulation period, the portfolio was liquidated meaning taxes were paid. This is why you can see a massive drop in equity value in each of the figures below. The simulation of option handling was much more difficult, so I had to make several assumptions:

I used American-style options (can be exercised at any point before expiration) A put option was exercised before expiration if the share price was 10% below the strike price or at the expiration date if the price was lower than the strike price The used premium for a cash secured put was 1% and strike price was 3.8% below current price A call option was exercised before expiration if the share price was 10% above the strike price or at the expiration date if the price was higher than the strike price The used premium for a covered call was 0.37% and strike price was 6.8% above current price An option was written in the middle of February, April, June, August, October and December

The used option assumptions are not fully realistic as they are not constant in different time periods. This is because, for instance, volatility has a major impact on option prices. However, the above assumptions should provide a somewhat adequate picture of how profitable options writing can be. (JNJ's current Nov 17 option chain was used as a reference.) You can see the simulated results below. The simulation was carried out with software and database which I have personally created. The below figures were generated by the software.

Figure 1. Buy and hold since 1985

Figure 2. Buy and hold since 1985 and writing cash-secured puts

Figure 3. Buy and hold since 2005 and writing covered calls

Figure 4. Buy and hold since 1995

Figure 5. Buy and hold since 1995 and writing cash secured puts

Figure 6. Buy and hold since 1995 and writing covered calls

Figure 7. Buy and hold since 2005

Figure 8. Buy and hold since 2005 and writing cash secured puts

Figure 9. Buy and hold since 2005 and writing covered calls

Table 1. Annual returns for different options strategies

Starting year Option strategy None Cash secured put Covered call 1985 21.95% 21.22% 17.36% 1995 16.46% 15.99% 15.03% 2005 12.57% 12.37% 12.19%

As can be seen from table 1, a basic buy and hold strategy has outperformed both a cash secured put and a covered call strategy in all three different time periods. If we think about this more deeply we can clearly understand why. When we are talking about a typically wonderful company, such as JNJ, its share price can be considered to go nowhere else but up in the long term. If you were using a cash secured put strategy, you would end up waiting for a long period of time before you would be able to purchase JNJ's shares. This is especially true during bull markets.

With a simple buy and hold strategy, an investor is simply purchasing at the beginning of each month regardless of whether the stock is going up or down. Since in the long term the shares are going up, an investor is missing some of this rise. If we think about the covered call strategy, the problem an investor is facing is that he or she is putting a "lid" on the share price. If the shares are rising above this level, the investor is forced to sell at this level, which on some occasions can be much lower than the current share price, missing thus an even bigger portion of bull markets. In addition, a covered call strategy can be disastrous if it is not executed in a tax sheltered account.

Summary

Looking at the above results, writing covered calls and cash secured puts is not a good strategy to optimize investment returns. They are a good way of increasing an investor's income but it comes at the expense of decreased capital gains. These option writing strategies do not work when the underlying stock is increasing in value in the long term, and usually that is what every great business such as JNJ does if you give it enough time. Therefore, I conclude that with JNJ, the best strategy an investor can have is to keep purchasing it on a monthly basis, stay calm and carry long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.