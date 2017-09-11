Oil's Wild Ride

The past week has been a wild ride for oil investors. After seeing some evidence that matters might continue to improve, oil prices took a beating in response not only to additional bad weather but also after seeing some mixed oil-related data that suggests crude builds could continue for the foreseeable future. In what follows, I will dig into this data and give my thoughts on why, even though it may be tough for a couple of weeks, the picture is still more bullish than bearish; it may just be bumpy with some uncertainty near-term.

Inventories were mostly higher

*Created by Author

To start, let’s look at the bearish figures that were provided. According to the EIA (Energy Information Administration), the amount of crude oil in inventories for the week came out to 462.4 million barrels. This represents an increase of 4.6 million barrels over the 457.8 million barrels seen just one week earlier and broke a string of week-over-week decreases. If these numbers are accurate, they represent a worsening of the oil market, even compared to what expectations were. You see, the API (American Petroleum Institute) expected inventories to grow by just 2.8 million barrels for the week while analysts were angling for a build of 4 million barrels. In the graph above, you can see the trend that stocks have taken over the past 52 weeks and, in the graph below, you can see the same graph but zoomed-in on so that you can more easily see weekly fluctuations.

*Created by Author

Thankfully, even though crude stocks were higher, there were some categories that posted improvements during the week. Take, for instance, the case of motor gasoline. If the EIA’s numbers are accurate, stocks there dropped 3.2 million barrels to 226.7 million. Distillate fuel inventories declined by 1.4 million barrels to 147.8 million barrels while residual fuel stocks dropped 0.9 million barrels to 34.6 million. Small decreases of 0.2 million barrels each came from fuel ethanol and kerosene-type jet fuel which, respectively, declined to 21.1 million barrels and 39.1 million barrels.

This doesn’t mean that all categories besides crude did well, though. The EIA showed that, if its estimates are accurate, there was a rise in propane/propylene stocks. During the week, this category grew by a whopping 6.3 million barrels to 79.9 million from the 73.6 million it stood at previously. The “Other” category of petroleum products also didn’t do too well. Based on the data provided, this category saw stocks grow by 1.9 million barrels to 298.8 million barrels. As a result of these increases, combined with crude’s build, the sum of crude and petroleum products grew by 7 million barrels from 1.3034 billion barrels to 1.3104 billion barrels.

Production fell... some demand was weak

*Created by Author

One really fascinating piece of data relates to domestic oil production. During the week, domestic output averaged 8.781 million barrels per day. This represents a significant decrease of 0.749 million barrels per day (or 5.243 million barrels for the week) compared to the 9.530 million barrels per day seen just one week earlier. Interestingly, Alaskan oil production rose by 34 thousand barrels per day during the week in what is likely another one of its temporary swings, but the Lower 48 states (this includes production from the Gulf of Mexico) saw output plummet 0.783 million barrels per day. In the graph above, you can see the trend that production has taken over the past 52 weeks and, in the graph below, you can see the same graph but zoomed-in on so that you can more easily see weekly fluctuations.

*Created by Author

While production fell hard, demand was weaker than I’d have liked. If the EIA’s estimates are accurate, motor gasoline demand came out to 9.163 million barrels per day. This is materially worse than the 9.846 million barrels per day seen a week earlier and is well below the 9.595 million barrels per day seen the same time last year. This brought the four-week average figure for demand down to 9.540 million barrels per day, a decrease of 1% compared to last year’s average of 9.632 million barrels per day. Fortunately, even though distillate fuel demand was also weaker, its four-week average has remained robust, up 9.9% year-over-year at 4.068 million barrels per day.

More good news from the rig count

Although the rig count has been a little unpredictable as of late, the overall trend seems to suggest that we won’t see any more meaningful upticks in the months to come if oil prices remain unchanged. You see, according to Baker Hughes, a GE Company (NYSE:BHGE), the oil rig count fell during the week, dropping by 3 units to 756. This is great news, but we are still quite a bit above the 414 units that were in operation the same time last year. Meanwhile, in Canada, the oil rig count remained flat at 102 units but this, too, is still higher than the 74 units seen in operation during the same period of 2016.

Some thoughts on Hurricane Harvey

In my last weekly oil article, I made the case that that week was probably the last one for a while, perhaps even the entire year, where data will be “normal”. What I mean by this is that it would be the last week that wasn’t hit by any meaningful fluctuations or ripple effects as a result of Harvey. Sure enough, it seems as though I was correct. During the past week’s data release, we saw domestic oil production fall more than I have ever seen in such a short period of time. This is great news for oil bulls, because any oil that comes offline is a good thing.

That said, the data was not one-sided. In fact, the outcome so far seems to have been more bad than good. The rise in crude stocks is hard to figure out because we don’t know if it was temporary (driven by companies trying to store as much as possible leading into the storm) or if it was driven entirely by reduced refinery activity (which is the most likely scenario). We do know that the shuttering of oil refineries had an impact on energy prices, pushing gasoline prices higher while oil prices dropped, but the end result here is impossible to know at this time.

What we do know is that, for now, the shutdown in refinery activity, combined with changes in demand, has more than offset the positive impact of reduced output. We do know though that companies are working to restore activity both out in the field and within the refineries they own and operate. However, I think that until we see things return to a more normalized state, it’s highly likely that wild swings will take place. I made the case in another article that I believe the data will be more tilted toward the bullish side thanks to Harvey but the first week in has shown the opposite. Whether this will remain true, though, is something only time will tell and we should be prepared for even more wild rides.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I can say that the picture was certainly mixed over the past week, but it undoubtedly tilted more bearish than bullish. Personally, I believe this will be temporary because as I have shown time and again, the situation before the inclement weather was undeniably in favor of oil bulls and this is more likely just a blip on the radar. Of course, uncertainty does exist, but I’m willing to wait it out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.