Significantly Undervalued Mortgage REIT, Incorrect Reaction From Poor Presentation And Unknown Dividend

My view is reinforced. The fundamentals conform to my expectations, though the income statement provided fails to convey the facts.

EPS was calculated with those weighted shares outstanding and with only the income earned during the 3-day period.

This research report was produced by Colorado Wealth Management Fund with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) tossed out their second-quarter earnings release along with the one for Two Harbors (TWO). The actual release leaves quite a bit to be desired. Most notably, it leaves out several of the most relevant factors. On a fundamental level, the company had a solid quarter. Quite arguably, it had a great quarter. The financial statements won’t show it for another quarter because of some very interesting decisions in presenting the information.

Income Statement

This is a bit annoying to me because the financial performance within the second quarter was strong enough to justify a solid rally. All the fundamentals were coming together largely as I expected. Yet, a casual observer wouldn’t know it from the income statement:

Net Income

This net income was generated by GPMT. This is great. It is a very solid figure, but the 3 months ended June 30th, 2017 isn’t that much higher than double the value for the 6 months ending the same day. So what happened? Well, GPMT got their huge infusion of new equity at the end of the second quarter, so they didn’t have a long time to put it to work. They mostly had… 3 days. If we started at the end of 6/28, it would’ve been two days.

GPMT believes the market is in a good place to use their capital. With historically low construction levels, the demand for space has remained strong. Granite Point has noticed improved occupancies and rents. For a comparable, Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) runs a very similar portfolio. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) is also somewhat comparable. Both BXMT and ARI are trading at a material premium to book value. This gives an idea of what the market is willing to pay for this type of asset.

The CRE loans usually carry a rate of LIBOR + a credit spread. Blackstone Mortgage has perfected this general business plan. I believe GPMT will also excel with CRE loans.

Risk

The major risk to these type of loans would be a recession, which I don’t believe is around the corner. If it was a bad recession, it could lead to defaulting on property loans with lower values. The lender wouldn’t be able to recover all of their principal through seizing and selling the property.

Basic and Diluted EPS

The basic and diluted EPS comes in at nothing. Why? Because GPMT divided their net income earned during 3 days by their shares outstanding. That could round to 0 quite reasonably. It would’ve been much more useful if they had divided the $14.197 million by their shares outstanding.

If they did that, they would’ve reported about $.328 per share.

That isn’t bad, but it doesn’t keep up with my estimates does it? I expect them to be able to beat $.40 per share and possibly go as strong as $.45 per share.

Why doesn’t income divided by weighted average shares match my projections?

Weighted Average Shares

The number of weighted average shares is also based on the period from 6/28/2017 to 6/30/2017. A substantial portion of these shares represent equity that was not available for about 97% of the quarter.

If we had used Q1 2017 starting book value (owned by TWO), and divided it by the number of shares TWO would receive, we would have a more useful metric for how many shares were outstanding for the first 97% of the quarter.

TWO was receiving 33,071,000 shares of stock, according to the prospectus. How deep is it hidden? It’s on the first page.

So how many shares were expected to exist following the completion of the offering? 43,235,103 according to page F-9.

If we assume 3 days, counting 6/28/2017, then it is 3 days with this equity and 88 days before. That gives us a weighted average share count of about 33,406,080. Give or take a rounding error… of one share…

What Happens to Earnings Per Share

If we divide actual earnings, rounded to $14,197,000 by these 3 different options for shares outstanding, we get very different earnings figures.

Well, that certainly puts this in perspective. Based on the amount of equity TWO was leveraging, it would appear that a good estimate for forward earnings performance would be predicting around $.42 per share assuming no change in interest rates.

Wells Fargo is willing to lend the company a significant amount of money. It’s taking the market a bit longer to catch on. Once there’s more clarity around GPMT, I believe a material price jump will ensue. As GPMT puts the credit facility to use, it will increase their leverage and allow them to generate additional net interest income.

The GPMT team has over 25 years of experience with CRE loans. They also have a longstanding relationship with the CRE lending industry. 97% of GPMT’s investments carry a floating rate. Floating-rate loans are great protection against rising short-term rates.

Conclusion

Great quarter. Great fundamental performance. Terrible way to present the data. Depending on how well other analysts can read into these numbers, GPMT might rally higher or it might relax for another quarter waiting for the third-quarter results. Hopefully, there won’t be any way to mask the performance of the underlying company when those results come out. As it stands, I’m surprised management hasn’t done a better job of indicating how well the company is performing for shareholders. This performance reaffirms my ratings because the underlying fundamentals, which were not presented well in the earnings release, largely conformed to my expectations.

The earnings presentation is available.

Click The Mortgage REIT Forum to sign up for:

Actionable buy and sell target prices

buy and sell target prices Best research on preferred shares and REITs

research on preferred shares and REITs Best reviews on the site – 234/235 stars

Stable dividend yields over 7%

7% You get instant actionable SMS alerts.

Sign up before October 1st, 2017 to lock in at $360/year

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: Buy GPMT.