Irma And Me From The Perspective Of This Preferred Investor

It's now Saturday morning, the day before this latest gamble (investment if you will) will pay off or end in tragedy.

Yet, as I invest and have lived my life, most of my decisions for good or bad were made with logic-based thought.

It's 3 a.m. as I write this article and don't yet know how it will all turn out.

It's 3 a.m. as I write from the comfort of my bed in my home, which happens to be on a canal off the Intracoastal in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. For those of you who don't know what this fully means, it's in a mandatory evacuation zone because of Hurrican Irma and the imminent threat of the storm surge that might submerge my home.

Why have I stayed? Why have I not followed the majority of my neighbors who fled for destinations unknown? How did I arrive at this decision to face down this monster class 5 hurricane and stand my ground? Am I being brave, foolhardy, or a combination of the two? How will it all turn out? That's the one question I'm certain of, I don't have a clue.

However, I've thought long and hard about my course of action, as many of you, who followed my recent blog, can confirm. I am writing this as a Seeking Alpha investment article because I realize that this decision reflects the way I've lived my life and the way I became a preferred investor.

Regardless of how this might seem to many of you, I am certainly not brave nor foolhardy because I have weighed all the possibilities and came to the conclusion that any threat to my life is minimal and virtually non-existent as far as I'm concerned. I know exactly in what part of my house that I will ride out the worst of this storm and what I will wear to further protect myself.

The following camera shot is taken from my proposed refuge, the shower stall in my very-own bathroom. Notice the solid walls that will surround and protect me are barely three feet apart.

I will also be wearing my bike helmet and goggles if need be and the worst happens with the loss my roof.

I also have prepared for a plywood enclosure angled from floor to ceiling, if need be, that would further protect me from falling debris. Finally, I can swim and know well how to stay afloat in the most turbulent waters.

Speaking of which, I am reasonably certain that won't happen. Yes, I fear that my canal will most probably overflow my seawall and possibly send several feet of water into my home that I might have to wade through, however, I don't expect it would require me to go swimming.

Although I'm hoping for minimal storm and flood damage, I am psychologically and physically prepared for much worse. I'm virtually certain to experience days and possibly weeks without running water or electricity, but for that I am prepared as well. After I have assessed and did my best to minimize the upcoming damage, I fully expect to follow the path I chose shortly after Hurricane Wilma blew through. I called Royal Carribean, my cruise line of choice, and requested a berth on the first ship out to anywhere. Then, I cruised in comfort for a week before returning to my home to find that my water and power restored. My cat survived the experience as well because I had laid out sufficient food and water to see him through the length of my absence. Knowing him, he probably slept most of the time and barely missed my absence. Cat's make great pets if you don't require dog-like love.

Furthermore, as the wind increased last evening I watched it put pressure on the awning that runs along the side of my house that faces north and the canal. Although I didn't want to, I brought out my previously positioned utility knife and step ladder and promptly sliced through each canvas panel. Better to replace the canvas than to replace the metal framework and the wall that it would be ripped from. Not to mention the strong possibility of it bashing the hurricane-rated windows beneath it. Consequently, the risk far outweighed the reward of not having to replace the canvas. That's one decision I arrived at easily and I will never regret it even if Irma headed due west and barely touched my property. I waited for the morning light to snap the following picture.

Let's explore my opening statement concerning why and how I have lived my life and invest the way I do as demonstrated by the way I am handling this impending disaster. And except for flood insurance, I carry no windstorm insurance primarily because I have the resources and desire to self-insure, which also was decided logically, although as a gambler's choice.

After Wilma and the insurance adjuster's visit, when he politely informed me to expect no payment because my total loss did not approach the deductible, which exceeded my claim by several thousand dollars. At the time my home insurance cost me approximately eight thousand dollars and I received nothing in spite of all the years of premiums I had paid. The following week I dropped all my property insurance along with my home credit line that required I maintain said insurance.

Why risk not having insurance? Actually, I'm no longer totally uninsured because shortly after Hurricane Sandy blew by, I noticed that for the first time in the 40-odd-years I have lived here, that the water in my canal had topped my seawall. Prior to that, I can't recall its level ever barely reaching the level of the bottom of its approximate 12"cap. Afterwards, I immediately reinstated my flood insurance, which happens to be the best bargain available, costing me less than a thousand dollars per year. And for those of you who deny climate change, for the past five or so years, at high tide, some of the streets in my neighborhood are covered by approximately a foot of water making it impossible for me to traverse them during my daily bike rides.

At the time, although it was a gamble, I did the math and figured that with the passage of each year, I'd build up enough savings to more than cover any expected losses when combined with the no approximate $20,000 deductible I had to surpass to collect anything. Furthermore, I live on a valuable piece of real estate that with or without a house upon it will probably command the same price when sold. In fact, a number of prospective buyers would probably prefer a vacant lot than one they'd have to demolish and remove in order to replace it with something much larger. Pictured below, notice the construction in the background of the home being built a block over.

The yellow one, across the canal to my right, was built this year.

Finally, to the point of this article. I am invested in a number of high-risk high reward investments that I have made with similar logic-based thinking. Let's briefly discuss a few of the companies whose preferreds I have investments in and the reason why I decided to assume the risk. Gastar (GST), Peregrine Pharmaceuticals (PPHM), Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM), RAIT Financial Trust (RAS), Costamare (CMRE), and Seaspan (SSW).

Gastar has been one of my longest long-term holds that I initially invested in prior to the oil price implosion of 2014 - 2015. Although I have no way of knowing how this investment will eventually turn out, my main reason for sticking with this company is because I believe its CEO, Russell Porter, to be a straight shooter, a relatively rare occurrence in the Oil and Gas E&P sector. I also believe GST is sitting on some valuable oil and gas rich land. However, I am far from an expert about this and might easily be proven wrong and lose my entire investment.

Peregrine is a sentimental favorite of mine because it prompted the writing of my first SA article and the writing bug I've been infected with. As of late, I have become disillusioned by the BOD, but I still have faith in its biomanufacturing arm, Avid Bioservices. I believe that Avid alone can not only ensure the survival of PPHM but also its future profitability should the BOD sensibly decides to reduce or sell off its R&D division. I believe they would do so in the face of an existential threat. No BOD wants to kill the golden goose although they might want to steal its golden eggs.

Navios is another long-term preferred investment I initially made because of its size and the diversity of its subsidiary holdings. I also liked the relatively young age of its fleet and the relatively low cost of its operations. although I'm not crazy about the amount of debt it is carrying. However, when its BOD made, what I considered to be, an extortionate Exchange Trade Offer for its preferred shares and eliminate the remaining preferred shareholders' protections, I was convinced the NM BOD knew the company was here to stay. I decided to remain as well and would stay with it until the bitter end and eventually collect all those suspended cumulative dividends that continued to mount with each missed payment. Furthermore, I knew that the was noticed that NM would ultimately survive, the price of its preferred shares would rapidly skyrocket to prices well beyond their par value.

RAIT is a poorly managed REIT in an apparent mountain of trouble. However, it's, in my opinion, a cockroach company that I expect to survive anything up to and including a limited nuclear. That's the best I have to offer except for the fact it's another long-term preferred hold that keeps paying its preferred payments. I sincerely have little clue of what tomorrow might bring.

Costamare and SSW, in my opinion, are best of the container shipping breed that have long-term contracts that, I figure, will see them through the tough times, which happen to be currently improving.

In conclusion, I am a fly-by-the seat-of-my pants preferred investor who makes logic-based although risky life and investment decisions that have paid off in spades thus far. Yes, I have occasionally lost, but for the most part, I have prospered and continue to live my American dream.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NM-G, NM-H,GST-A, SSW-G,CMRE-B, CMRE-C, PPHMP, RAS-B, RAS-C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.