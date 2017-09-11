Bank Stocks Just Got More Attractive

Frothy values have been tamed and the cheap end of the sector has become even more attractive.

With the KRE (KRE) down over 15% from the peak in 2017, investors should be looking to add to banks positions.

This isn’t the kind of buying moment we had in February 2016, when the KRE had undergone a 25% drop, all driven by factors that were ephemeral for domestically focused US Banks in the shape of a China slowdown that had no sinister implications for US GDP and the drop in the oil price that, whatever the arguments advanced at the time, had a marginal impact on credit quality across the sector (and was positive for banks with low energy risk exposure).

However, the weakness is still notable given that there is little reason for increased concern in the current economic data both from an activity and an inflation point of view. That isn’t to say there’s a lot to celebrate. Nobody thinks 2Q felt like a 3% quarter growth wise and we all know that inflation is stuck.

One reason for this is that the pace of wage growth as levelled off after job switcher wage growth breached the 4% line earlier in the year. However, as we can see in the chart below, the rate of growth remains stronger than at previous stages of the recovery and the gap between switchers and overall age growth remains material (latest numbers are 3.8% Y/Y for switchers and 3.3% for overall wage growth).

I’d wish anyone forecasting a marked weakening of wage growth in the near term good luck, given the overall solid state of activity data and the direction of the unemployment rate.

Similarly, while loan growth for the system is presently chopping around week to week, there has been a material move up from the stasis of the first four months of the year, when investors were rightly asking what was behind the lack of growth.

Mid-single digit growth looks likely for this year, perhaps 100bps or so below the preceding couple of years. As GDP is generally stronger in the third quarter, I expect a short term lift in the aggregate level through September.

What about the action in the 10 year though? Bank stocks have of course recently shown some of their normal sensitivity to this.

Bloomberg

There’s been an aversion to risk driven drop in the yield, after an attempt to recover in July. What does this mean for bank earnings? Not much. Look at the evolution of some leading banks’ net interest margins over the last ten quarters in the chart below and try to make sense of them from the fluctuations in the 10 year yield shown in the chart above over the same period.

Company data

The moves up in NIM at Comerica (CMA) and Keycorp (KEY) you see in the chart reflects asset repricing on the back of Fed hikes while US Bancorp (USB) and bank of America (BAC). The message overall is one of solidity and improvement rather than overt sensitivity to whatever the 10 year is doing. Banks assets don’t all roll over into lower or high yields as the curve gyrates. So unless you think we’re in for sustained materially lower rates over the medium term, the chart demonstrates that bank angst over this is misplaced.

Valuation is more attractive

While some of the smaller banks’ valuations have been over concern for a while,

many of these stocks now look more reasonable, if hardly cheap. Fulton Financial (FULT), which has seen a 17% drop from the peak, is an example. I think attractive value has emerged in the likes of KEY, STI and become even more attractive in things like BAC and Citigroup (NYSE:C). Remember, most of these banks can and will now distribute 100% of their earnings to shareholders. Capital return metrics are great, and operational leverage improvements augment the slow but steady growth of the sector.

Conclusion

This is a good time to add to favoured bank positions. Further downside will just increase the opportunity. The outlook remains solid.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC, C, USB, KEY, STI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.