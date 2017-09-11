Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals: Could SB 9200 ACHIEVE Greatness?

Even more interesting will be data from the Gilead-led study, starting with the SB 9200 50mg + TAF 25mg cohort followed by the SB 9200 100mg + TDF 300mg cohort.

Top-line results from the second dosing cohort (50 mg) to be announced in the fourth quarter is another important catalyst to look forward to.

Although data continues to appear encouraging, the market apparently wanted more as evidenced by today's reaction in the stock.

Updated results for the SB 9200 monotherapy study including the switch to TDF from weeks 12 through 24 have been released.

Shares have risen substantially since initially recommending the stock in March and my follow-up article in August.

At the time of this writing, shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) have risen by 25% since August 13th when I suggested the stock to readers as a possible year-end runner and subsequently added it to the ROTY model account. They've climbed over 50% since my initial recommendation in March.

SBPH data by YCharts

Keys to the bull thesis included the following:

Promising initial data from the 25mg monotherapy cohort (n=20) of the phase 2a portion of the ACHIEVE trial in treatment-naive HBV patients without cirrhosis.

Potential catalysts involving its STING platform, with drug candidate SB 11285 showing "very potent and highly-durable, immune-mediated anti-tumor activity" in syngeneic mouse models of A20 lymphoma and CT26 colon cancer and set to enter the clinic in 2018. Prior deals in the space pointed toward unrealized value here, including Novartis (NYSE:NVS) betting up to $750 million ($200 million upfront payment) on a collaboration with Aduro for preclinical assets.

The eyebrow raising collaboration whereby a second clinical trial is being funded and led by Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) examining SB 9200 in combination with Vemlidy in chronic HBV patients.

Key institutional investors positioning themselves ahead of future data readouts, including Biotechnology Value Fund which reported a 5.1% stake.

The ACHIEVE presentation at the International HBV Meeting has been posted on the company's website and includes results from the Tenofovir switch segment of the 25mg cohort.

First, the role of RNA sensor RIG-I should be touched on, as it applies antiviral activity via innate sensing which leads to IFN gene expression. Also, it counteracts the binding of HBV polymerase to the RNA.

Figure 2: RNA Sensor RIG‐I dual function (Source: ACHIEVE International HBV Presentation)

SB 9200 was designed to bind, activate and increase sensitivity of sensory proteins RIG-I and NOD2 to viral infection, which management hoped would result in innate and adaptive immune response.

Figure 3: SB 9200 MOA (Source: ACHIEVE International HBV Presentation)

As mentioned in a prior post, in the first portion of the study, SB 9200 was administered once daily for 12 weeks to treatment-naive HBV patients without cirrhosis. A statistically significant reduction in HBV DNA at week 12 (p=0.01) compared to placebo with a mean reduction of 0.6 log 10 was observed while the secondary endpoint of quantitative HBsAg reduction saw 5 of 16 patients (31%) receiving the study drug with in excess of 0.5 log 10 reduction at any time point compared to none in the placebo group.

Importantly, no serious adverse events were observed nor were adverse events of grade 3 or higher. 3 ALT flares (sudden rise of alanine aminotransferase levels) of greater than 200 IU/ml were observed, with one involving a patient on the study drug and two who were on placebo. None exceeded 400 IU/ml.

Updated results include the switch to TDF from week 12 to week 24.

Figure 4: Week 12 HBV DNA reduction and on switch to TDF (Source: ACHIEVE International HBV Presentation)

Reduction in HBV DNA was substantially greater in HBeAg -ve patients on SB 9200 monotherapy. While 3 of 16 patients experienced over 0.5 log 10 sustained reduction in HBsAg at week 12 on monotherapy (all were HBeAg -ve), 6 of 16 patients experienced over 0.5 log 10 sustained reduction in HBsAg at week 24 after TDF, including those who were HBeAg +ve. One would hope with higher doses greater reductions in HBV DNA will be observed (the bull thesis in essence).

Final Thoughts

The low dose of SB 9200 as a monotherapy demonstrated anti‐viral efficacy on HBV DNA, HBsAg and HBV RNA at 12 weeks, which stood out much more in HBeAg -ve patients. The switch to TDF 300mg from week 12 to week 24 appears to magnify the anti-viral effect in HBeAg +ve patients.

As there were no issues with safety at the 25 mg dose, I look forward to top-line results from the second dosing cohort (50 mg) to be announced in the fourth quarter. This is a significant catalyst that could result in a continuation of the run-up seen to date.

Additionally, data supports combining SB 9200 with an oral nucleotide, with the SB 9200 50mg + TAF 25mg cohort set to occur by year-end and the SB 9200 100mg + TDF 300mg to occur around the middle of 2018. Keep in mind this study is being led and funded by Gilead.

I also look forward to more details on their collaborations with Arrowhead (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Arbutus (NASDAQ:ABUS), both currently in pre-clinical studies. The latter is quite intriguing, evaluating how SB 9200 could be combined with a capsid assembly inhibitor for treating patients with chronic HBV.

Monetization of the firm's pre-clinical STING asset is also a possibility that shouldn't be discounted based on prior deals in the space. This could easily occur prior to the initiation of first-in-human studies for SB 11285.

As of June 30th, cash and equivalents totaled $56.4 million, with net cash utilized in operating activities for the first six months of 2017 amounting to $8.8 million. Management has stated that cash on hand will not be enough to fund additional development of SB 9200 after the ACHIEVE study (not even taking into account progressing SB 11285 into the clinic).

The stock's 9% or so loss for the day on low volume suggests to me that Wall Street's initial reaction is that the only problem with the news was no surprise to the upside.

SBPH data by YCharts

Data involving higher doses of SB 9200 from the original study along with results from the Gilead-led trial could be needed to push the stock price to the next level.

The main risk I see at this point is that of disappointing data from ongoing and planned trials, including increased incidences of adverse safety events or less efficacy than expected which would be a nail in the bull thesis. Clinical setbacks with ongoing trials (including enrollment) would stretch out timelines and not be looked on favorably by momentum and catalyst traders. Dilution is also a concern, as the company continues to tap its ATM (at-the-market) offering in order to extend its operational timeline.

Readers interested in the story who have done their due diligence might want to wait for a few days to see how the stock digests current news, then initiate a pilot position in expectation of a continued run-up into additional data updates later this year and early in 2018.

As for the ROTY model account, we will be paying close attention to price action along with price action of stocks on the Contenders List to decide the best course of action.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention to undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.