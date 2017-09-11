McDonald's: Don't Pin Your Hopes On A Plunge

There might be limited upside at this level, but anyone expecting a steep correction in the share price of McDonald's in the near term might be disappointed.

With analysts still cautiously optimistic about the prospects of McDonald's judging by the modest estimates revision despite quarters of consensus beats, the company has room to surprise on the positive.

McDonald's - The "Buy What You Know" Stock

In the quick-serve restaurant category, McDonald's (MCD) is without a doubt the obvious leader. Its market capitalization of $129 billion far exceeds the second-ranked Yum! Brands (YUM). Even if the market cap of Yum China is added arithmetically to that of Yum! Brands, the combined entity would still be far behind at around $39 billion. With operations in more than 36,000 locations spread over 100-plus countries globally, McDonald's outlets are ubiquitous not just in the U.S. but also in major cities worldwide. Naturally, retail investors are inclined to go with McDonald's for the familiarity, especially for those who subscribe to Peter Lynch's "Buy What You Know" investing style.

Investors who have held onto McDonald's stock are sitting on solid capital gains, on top of receiving a decent dividend yield currently at 2.35%, one of the highest among the restaurant sector. The market cap of McDonald's increased 41% over the last five years, a respectable gain considering its already high base. The restaurant sector's rising star, Domino's Pizza (DPZ), may have seen its market cap rise a whopping 339% in the same period, but it remains a small fraction of McDonald's at $9 billion.

MCD Market Cap data by YCharts

Is McDonald's Share Price Appreciation Justified?

The share price of McDonald's has just hit a record high at $160.38 yesterday before closing at $159.71. This meant that the shares are just $12 away from the consensus price target. While the shares of Domino's Pizza often climb to reach or even exceed analysts' price targets, McDonald's have rarely done so historically. This raises the question of when we will next see McDonald's closing the gap even as the price target has seen significant upward revisions in recent months. The narrative at McDonald's has shifted from one of lackluster prospects to one of exuberance some months after the incumbent CEO Steve Easterbrook took the helm in March 2015.

MCD data by YCharts

Nevertheless, despite having beaten the consensus comparable-store-sales estimates in all the segments in the Q2 results reported less than two months ago, analysts have yet to revise their estimates up for the current quarter (Q3 2017) revenue and only slightly increased the EBITDA and EPS projections. In fact, it wasn't just an ordinary beat. The high growth markets segment comparable-store sales grew 7.0%, almost double the expected 3.6% growth. The international lead markets segment also did well, with the comparable-store sales rising 6.3% vs. the 3.3% expected. This suggests that there remains the potential for McDonald's to surprise positively again in the next quarterly result announcement, and the share price could follow the price target revision upwards.

MCD Revenue Estimates for Current Quarter data by YCharts

Nothing to Worry About the Rising Long-Term Debt At McDonald's

In 2014, McDonald's made the conscious decision to optimize its capital structure in order to return about $30 billion to shareholders over a three-year period ending 2016. In 2015 alone, the company debt obligations sky-rocketed 65% through a net long-term debt issuance of $9.7 billion. The company can afford to do that as its free cash flow remains very strong, even as the cash from operations slips.

In the next three-year period, McDonald's targeted to return a smaller amount in the range $22-24 billion. This time around, the exercise would be less dependent on raising new debt. Instead, it would be supported by the sales proceeds from the ongoing re-franchising initiative where the long-term target is for McDonald's to be approximately 95% franchised. This year, the deal with China's CITIC (SEHK:00267) and The Carlyle Group (CG) saw around 2,500 restaurants in Mainland China and around 240 restaurants in Hong Kong turned into franchised locations. These outlets represented almost half of McDonald's company-operated restaurants at the end of 2016, helping McDonald's leap nearer its goal in one fell swoop. In addition, the company completed several other re-franchising efforts since November 2016 which includes locations in Singapore, Malaysia, the Nordics and Taiwan. Hence, the debt obligations are expected to increase at a much more moderate pace in the next couple of years.

MCD Net Total Long Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Research Models Suggest The Fundamentals of McDonald's To Be Strong Among Peers

Academics have over the years performed extensive research to uncover models that can predict the future of companies. There are several models that focus on foretelling the probability of failures or bankruptcies. The formula in the models was developed with extensive back testing. In this investigation, I used Fulmer H Factor and Springate Score. While the models were generally meant for predicting the probability of bankruptcy, the metrics employed in the model calculations (e.g. Average Total Debt/Total Equity, Average Working Capital/Average Total Debt) are essentially used in the fundamental analysis in some form or another. YCharts' glossary stated that the Fulmer H Factor model "can certainly be used as a guide to understanding which stocks may be safer, and which may be less safe." Hence, although recognizing the limitations, the model is a neat method to compare the metrics of two or more companies.

Over the five-year period, McDonald's consistently outperformed its peers in the restaurant sector, indicating its sustained strong financial metrics. A simpler model, the Springate Score, employs the use of only four out of nineteen common financial ratios to determine the likelihood of firms failing. While this time round, Domino's Pizza showed a better result, the fact remains that McDonald's score was stable over the years even with the higher debt obligations highlighted earlier. This further supports the argument that McDonald's has maintained its financial prudence amid its quest to improve shareholder returns.

MCD Fulmer H Factor (TTM) data by YCharts

McDonald's Valuation Is Reasonable Based On Historical Multiples

Using a more commonly used metric, the EV to EBITDA ratio, McDonald's also does not appear to be "expensive" relative to its peers. While the ratio has risen substantially over the five-year period, at 15.84, it is still lower than Yum! Brand's (18.07) and Domino's Pizza (21.01). Darden Restaurants (DRI) has lower EV/EBITDA ratio but McDonald's is a much larger operation and fundamentally stronger.

MCD EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

Another gauge of valuation, the P/E Value is calculated by multiplying the trailing-twelve-months EPS with the annual median price of each of the past five years and dividing it by the EPS for the corresponding year. As McDonald's current share price at $159.71 is lower than the P/E Value at $178.50, it means that the share is still undervalued based on historical multiples, albeit the same can be said for the other three companies being compared.

MCD data by YCharts

Risks to the Downside

The U.S. dollar has weakened considerably since the beginning of the year. In fact, it has fallen to levels not seen since early 2015 based on the U.S. dollar index futures indicator. Kevin M. Ozan, the Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Executive Vice President of McDonald's, said during the Q2 2017 earnings call that the company was expecting the impact of foreign currency on the EPS to be positive $0.01 to $0.03 in the third quarter and $0.00 to positive $0.02 for the full year. With the large international sales at McDonald's, if the U.S. dollar were to rebound significantly, the earnings would certainly be negatively impacted.

McDonald's is also vulnerable to food safety scandals. We have already seen the disastrous consequence to Chipotle's (CMG) sales and its share price following a number of incidents.

McDonald's has been buying back its shares amid an uptrend in its share price. That has provided capital gains on its treasury shares and effectively reduced the cash outlay for its dividend payout. In the event that the share price reverses direction into a downtrend, the share repurchases would become a destruction of shareholder value instead.

MCD Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

Conclusion - McDonald's Is A Great Company But The Valuation Is Fair

McDonald's have been rewarding to shareholders both on capital gains as well as dividends. Nevertheless, as the rise in the share price has outpaced the increase in dividends with the payout ratio maintaining at around 77%, the dividend yield has shrunk to 2.35% currently. That, though, is still higher than Yum! Brands and Domino's Pizza. With analysts apparently still cautiously optimistic about the prospects of McDonald's judging by the modest estimates revision despite quarters of consensus beats, the company has room to surprise on the positive. Fundamentally, McDonald's also remains very strong, and its current valuation is in line with historical multiples as discussed. Hence, talks of the shares being significantly overvalued appear to be unfounded. There might be limited upside at this level, but anyone expecting a steep correction in the share price of McDonald's in the near term might be disappointed.

MCD Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

