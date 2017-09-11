SemGroup: Yielding 6.9% - Is It Worthy Of Consideration?

But a recent deal to acquire assets in the Houston Ship Channel was way too expensive in my opinion.

In March, I wrote a Seeking Alpha article cautioning investors to avoid SemGroup (SEMG) as the outlook was "subdued if not downright stagnant" until the Maurepas pipeline project comes online (see SemGroup: Hard To Get Excited - Avoid The Stock). Since that piece was published, shares are down 23%. However, Maruepas was recently placed into service and the shares now yield 6.9%. Is it time to invest?

Source: SemGroup August Investor Presentation

As shown in the above graphic, the $500 million Maurepas Pipeline project connects the crude oil hub at St. James - which is about halfway between Baton Rouge and New Orleans - to a multitude of local refineries. The project involves three separate pipelines and we found out the status of each during the recent Q2 Presentation:

Construction of all three pipelines is complete.

The largest pipeline, a 24" crude oil pipe, is now operational and delivering cash flow.

The 12" and 6" companion pipelines are expected to start delivering cash flow this month.

This is a strategic and financially significant project for SemGroup because it is underpinned by multi-decade long take-or-pay contracts. It is a 34 mile crude oil pipeline connecting the LOCAP supply pipeline at St. James to Motiva's Convent and Norco refineries. With an integrated crude capacity of over 500,000 bpd, Motiva's Convent and Norco refinery systems rank in the top five of North American refineries in terms of total capacity.

As a result, Maurepas should staunch the bleeding over the past year or so due to falling transportation volumes on SEMG's 100% owned pipelines as well as disappointing volumes on its JV pipelines (principally White Cliffs).

But SemGroup is not out of the woods yet. While the Q2 EPS report showed net income of $0.15/share, over the first 6 months of the year, the company has a net loss of $0.10/share. That compares to a quarterly dividend of $0.45/share. Management is guiding toward a 10% CAGR in the dividend out to 2020.

The HOFTCO Deal

But SEMG increased its consolidated debt load by ~50% with the recent Houston Fuel Oil Terminal Company ("HFOTCO") acquisition.

Source: SemGroup August Investor Presentation

This appears to be a very expensive deal:

SemGroup completed the initial $301 million cash payment funded from SemGroup’s revolving credit facility.

SemGroup issued 12.4 million common shares to Alinda, at a predetermined price of $32.30 per share.

SemGroup assumed $761 million of existing HFOTCO net debt.

SemGroup owes a second payment of $600 million in cash before the end of 2018.

The share issuance increased

That all adds up to a $2.06 billion price tag. However, in the Q2 report, SEMG said it expected an incremental $60 million in adjusted EBITDA. Considering the deal closed in July, at first I assumed the $60 million in incremental EBITDA accounted for roughly a half-year of contributions from HFOTCO. But then I noticed that the midpoint of 2018 EBITDA guidance ($340 million) was only $60 million more than the midpoint of 2017 EBITDA guidance ($280 million). It's clear from those numbers that SEMG is expecting $60 million in incremental EBITDA from HFOTCO.

So that's a purchase price to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 34x. While HFOTCO does have some choice assets on the Houston Ship Channel and is currently executing on contractually supported growth projects - including a new ship dock, new pipeline and connections, and an additional 1.45 million barrels of crude oil storage (expected to be in service mid-2018 and increasing total storage capacity by only 8.6%), this was a very expensive deal in comparison to typical midstream asset sales on the order of an 8-10x multiple.

It is apparent the company is banking on operational synergies between HFOTCO and Maurepas. I say this because of the graphic below - which was taken from the recent August presentation:

Note the red circle and underlined highlights. Apparently, SEMG management believes connecting HFOTCO to Maurepas via the Ho-Ho and Bayou Bridge pipelines is going to provide uplift to overall EBITDA. I have my doubts. Note SEMG does not own an equity interest in Bayou Bridge - which is a joint venture between Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP), Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) and Sunoco Logistics (SXL). PSX has a 40% interest in the pipeline while ETP and SXL each hold a 30% interest. Sunoco Logistics will be the operator of the system.

And while it is true that Bayou Bridge terminates at the St. James crude oil hub and will have inter-connections to the Maurepas pipeline, there are a lot of terminal connections between HFOTCO and St. James: in particular Phillips 66's (PSX) Beaumont and PSXP's Clifton Ridge terminals - both of which are much closer and will likely dominate volume shipments on Bayou Bridge. Note that crude oil barrels in PSX's interest in the Explorer and ETCO pipelines will also likely receive priority. So it appears to me that Phillips 66 is in a much better position to benefit from Bayou Bridge's connection to Maurepas than is SEMG. Note that Plains and NuStar also have connections to Bayou Bridge at the St. James crude oil hub. The point is, it appears to be a stretch for SEMG to ship crude oil from its Houston Ship Channel assets to the Maurepas pipeline via Bayou Bridge.

Source: PSXP Investor Update

Also consider that the fully diluted outstanding share count increased from 45.65 million in Q2 FY16 to 66.28 million in Q2 FY17. That means the HFOTCO deal diluted existing shareholders by 45% to obtain an estimated 20% uplift in annual EBITDA. And that doesn't even account for the additional debt. This was a terrible deal (unless you are a partner at Alinda Capital).

Not surprisingly, SEMG's stock is now trading at $26.10 - down over $6 since the issuance of shares to Alinda to help fund the HFOTCO deal. Obviously the market response to the deal was not positive. Lastly, note the that HFOTCO was affected by hurricane Harvey so the previous guidance fpr FY2017 may be guided down. So in addition to the very high price tag, even the timing of the completion of the deal was not in SEMG's favor.

Source: SemGroup August Investor Presentation

Lastly, SEMG's 2018 EBITDA guidance also implies that any uplift due to Maurepas cash flow will be shunted by continued weakness in SEMG's other legacy businesses - otherwise, where is the associated incremental increase in EBITDA due to new contributions from Maurepas coming online?

Summary & Conclusion

SemGroup still looks risky to me. The consolidated net leverage ratio as a result of the HFOTCO acquisition has risen considerably (3.7x to 5.2x). Not only is 5.2x on the high side - it is higher still when looking at the incremental expected EBITDA growth the acquisition is expected to generate. The company is looking to sell off SemLogistics - its petroleum products storage business located in the United Kingdom - and that will certainly help debt metrics. However, note that equity income from its 12% stake in NGL Energy Partners (NGL) has pretty much evaporated as that company's stock has fallen from over $20 at the start of the year to a current $8.70/share and is yielding an astonishing 18%. That signals that NGL Energy Partners is under severe stress.

So it appears that SEMG will be challenged to keep its current dividend payment intact, let alone grow it at a CAGR of 10% through 2020. While Maurepas will certainly be a much needed shot in the arm, servicing the extra debt load for what appears to be a very expensive HFOTCO deal - could put a lid on the stock until the latter half of 2018. In fact, it is possible SEMG could see a debt rating downgrade if Q3 results disappoint.

Despite the 23% drop in SEMG shares since my first Seeking Alpha on SEMG, I reiterate my previous AVOID rating. The 6.9% yield is likely to go higher over the next 12 months. Unfortunately, that will be a function of a lower stock price as opposed to any potential increases in the quarterly dividend. At the same time, I cannot recommend going short. The 6.9% could prop-up the stock over the short term as investors seek yield an an era of a 2.1% 10-year Treasury.

