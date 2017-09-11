Can Oracle, With Stabilization Of Legacy Businesses And Cloud Growth Return To Mid-Teens EPS Growth?

Oracle actually diluted shareholders last quarter - maybe due to NetSuite acquisition - that has to stop.

The emerging Cloud business is still less than 15% of Oracle's total revenue but growing far faster than rest of business.

The stock jumped after the June '17 report, making its first all-time-high since September 2000.

Oracle's (NYSE:ORCL) fiscal Q4 '17 reported on June 21, 2017, was - according to the Jefferies analyst - Oracle's strongest new business quarter in years - and following the earnings release, Oracle traded up from $44.50 to over $50 per share, making its first new all-time-high since the $46.47 high print in September 2000.

The only real question for readers is "Can the breakout continue?"

First, here is the monthly chart of Oracle, showing the late 1999, 2000 peak in the stock and the 17 years following:

As readers can see, that chart is telling a good story. After a 16-17 year consolidation, the stock is poised to run again, and it has a powerful growth catalyst in terms of Oracle's developing Cloud business.

Here is the revenue distribution table that we've put up the last few earnings previews:

% of Total Q4 '17 Q3 '17 Q2 '17 Q1 '17 Q4 '16 New s/ware lic 24% 15% 15% 12% 26% Cloud Saas/Paas 11% 12% 10% 9% 7% Cloud Inf AAS 2% 2% 2% 2% 2% S/ware lic upd & sprt 45% 51% 53% 56% 45% S/Ware / Cloud rev (total) 82% 80% 79% 79% 80% *H/Ware Systems 5% 5% 6% 5% 7% *H/Ware Systems support 5% 6% 6% 6% 5% = H/Ware revenue (total) 10% 11% 11% 12% 12% Services revenue 8% 9% 9% 9% 8% Total revenue 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%

Source: earnings release, 10-Qs. Internal spreadsheet

Actual data. Oracle fiscal year ends May 31 every year.

Y/Y growth Q4 '17 Q3 '17 Q2 '17 Q1 '17 Q4 '16 New s/ware lic -5% -16% -20% -11% -12% Cloud Saas/Paas 67% 85% 81% 81% 88% Cloud Inf AAS 23% 17% 6% 7% 6% S/Ware lic upd & sprt 2% 2% 2% 2% 3% S/Ware / Cloud rev (total) 5% 5% 13% 5% 0% * H/Ware systems -18% -16% -13% -19% -11% * H/Ware systems/sprt -7% -2% -6% -4% -5% = H/Ware revenue (total) -13% -9% -10% -12% -9% Services revenue 3% 2% -2% -6% -3% Total revenue 3% 3% 0% -2% -1%

Source: Internal spreadsheet

A couple things to note from the revenue distribution:

1) New license software improved last quarter but only became "less negative' still it is 25% of Oracle's total revenue and no doubt a big part of Oracle's software support business. The legacy database business grew for the 4th quarter in a row per one source.

2) Cloud SAAS/PAAS's rapid revenue growth is slowing a little but will likely remain the fastest growing segment of Oracle's revenue for some time.

3) Cloud infrastructure as a service is Oracle's direct response or competition to Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services - that is a business to keep an eye on. Note the improving growth rates although still a small part of Oracle's total revenue.

4) If the Hardware business would be just flat for a period of time, it would help. Would Oracle ever spin that business off or divest it?

The CEO of AT&T (NYSE:T) and Mark Hurd of Oracle struck a deal for AT&T to become a user of Oracle's Private Cloud, and from the CNBC interview, it is totally Oracle's business, which is quite a coup for Oracle. Oracle announced with the Q4 '17 press release it will begin migrating - over the coming year - the AT&T business to the Oracle Cloud.

So, what will Thursday hold for investors?

Per Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates, Street consensus for Oracle's fiscal Q1 '18 to be reported Thursday night, 9/14/17 is for $0.61 in earnings per share (EPS) on $9.127 billion in revenue, for 11% and 6% year-over-year growth, respectively, which, if achieved, will be the fastest rate of revenue growth since fiscal Q2 '12, or the December 2011 earnings report.

No doubt the weak dollar will help revenue, since the period from late 2014 through late 2015, when the US dollar had its fastest six-month appreciation (from October '14, through March '15), and this appreciation just crushed Oracle's revenue growth.

However, Oracle is benefiting from faster Cloud growth and has made the transition all late 1990s "bubble babies" that other large-cap tech stocks are struggling with, i.e. the transition from the PC or hardware-centric models to the cloud and other emerging technologies. Like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Oracle, it's far easier for software companies than hardware companies.

Full-year fiscal '18 consensus today is expecting $2.95 in EPS on $39.4 billion in revenue for expected year-over-year growth of 7% and 4%. If Oracle generates 7% EPS growth this fiscal year, it will be the fastest year of EPS growth since fiscal 2014.

For fiscal Q2 '18 to be reported in December '17, current Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus is expecting $0.69 in EPS and $9.497 bl in revenue for expected year-over-year growth of 5% and 13%.

Can Oracle - with the Cloud growth and the stabilization of the legacy businesses - return to mid-teens EPS growth?

What to look for Thursday night?

1) Is the Cloud segment still growing rapidly? Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-service (IAAS) growth last quarter nice surprise - needs to continue for sure.

2) Can legacy businesses stabilize, particularly hardware?

3) Fully diluted shares outstanding rose in May '17 quarter - with the way incentive stock options are doled out, that shares need to continue to shrink. Oracle has the cash for it.

4) Nice boost in dividend - from $0.15 to $0.19 per quarter - won't be another one till calendar '18, but Oracle has to use share repos to offset the crack of incentive stock options. Still, plenty of room to further improve dividend over the years if Oracle can ease up on the acquisitions financed with stock options.

5) NetSuite should be a good deal, eventually, after integration. One of Oracle's top 10 deals NetSuite was second only to PeopleSoft in size and, from the looks of it, should give Oracle the ability to further penetrate ERP (enterprise resource planning) niche. Could NetSuite's ERP niche lead to eventual deal with Salesforce (CRM) for a fully-integrated, front-to-back enterprise software model? Here is the difference between ERP and CRM - I had to look it up.)

6) Operating income growth has lagged EPS growth at Oracle - need to see that change. The difference is the share repurchases driving EPS growth which isn't included in operating income.

7) Not wild about the "dual COO" structure with Safra Catz and Mark Hurd. Presumably, Mark is more the operator or internal guy, and Safra is more customer-centric and outward-focused.

Conclusion:

Oracle is making the transition to the emerging Cloud software space, and re-positioning the company for better growth.

That is the key - with the Cloud (Paas/Saas/Iass) can Oracle return to mid-teens EPS growth?

The weaker dollar will help revenue growth, but "steady-state" I'd like to see Oracle return to high-single-digit revenue growth, mid-teens operating income and EPS growth, and a 40-50% operating margin.

One lesson learned since the mid 1990s: never bet against Larry Ellison.

Clients have a 2% position in the stock, which may be added to, pre-earnings. I could easily see Oracle eventually becoming a 5% position in client accounts, given that it is a 1990s growth stock, that spent the last 16-17 years consolidating the 1990s gains and has now broken out to an all-time high again.

Fundamentals must follow the technicals, though.

