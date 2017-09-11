Will Facebook's Advertising Revenue Growth Continue?

Investment Thesis

In the past few years, Facebook (FB) has been enjoying very strong revenue growth. Its advertising revenue, which accounts for over 98% of the total revenue in Q2 fiscal 2017, has more than doubled to over $9 billion in Q2 2017 from Q2 2015. However, this growth rate is decelerating. Upon examining Facebook’s growth engines (video contents, and other social networking platforms), and its effort in enhancing its advertising platform, we believe Facebook’s revenue growth will continue, though not at a fast rate we have seen in the past.

Revenue Growth (Source: Q2 2017 Company Presentation)

Facebook has done well

Let us begin by taking a look at what Facebook has done well. As we stated previously, Facebook has done an excellent job growing its revenue. Facebook’s strategy to increase the ad-load in both its desktop websites and mobile apps have been a major driver to grow its revenue. Not only did Facebook’s revenue grew due to its increasing user base, its average revenue per user or ARPU continues to grow YoY. As the chart below shows, its worldwide ARPU grew from $2.97 per user in Q3 2015 to $4.73 per user in Q2 2017 or a growth of 59.3% in 7 quarters. It's US & Canada ARPU growth was even more impressive. We saw its ARPU grew from $10.49 in Q3 2015 to $19.38 in Q2 2017 or a growth rate of 84.7%.

Source: Created by author, company reports

Is Facebook’s Revenue Growth Decelerating?

During Facebook’s conference call in both Q1 and Q2 fiscal 2017, management continues to give investors warnings that they expect its advertising revenue growth to decelerate as we progress towards the second half of 2017. Since Facebook’s advertising revenue represents over 98% of the company’s total revenue, this deceleration will mean a deceleration to its total revenue.

In Facebook’s recent quarterly report, its revenue grew by 46.9% YoY to $9.3 billion. While we consider this as strong growth, it is actually a decline in growth rate from its two-year peak reached in Q2 2016. The graph below shows Facebook’s revenue and its revenue growth year over year. The blue bars represent Facebook’s quarterly revenue while the orange line represents its revenue growth rate YoY. As the graph shows, since Facebook’s revenue growth rate reached the peak of 63.0% in Q2 2016, its growth has decelerated for four consecutive quarters. This deceleration is expected to continue as management sees slower ad load growth ahead.

Source: Created by author, company reports

Another data that suggests its future revenue growth decelerating is Facebook’s user base growth rate in North America. In the United States and Canada, where the region makes up 49% of Facebook’s revenue, we also see its monthly active user growth rate decelerating. As the chart below shows, Facebook’s monthly active users increased to 236 million users in the United States and Canada. This means two out of three people in the United States and Canada are Facebook’s active monthly users. With a high penetration rate already, we see its growth rate decelerating just as the orange line in the chart shows.

Source: Created by author, company reports

Although we anticipate Facebook’s advertising revenue growth rate decelerating, it does not mean a declining in revenue anytime soon. In fact, we think its revenue growth will still be decent, just not as rapid as we have seen in the past. Its vast collection of user behaviour and any information its members posted and shared on Facebook enables its advertisers to penetrate to the specific group of people they targeted. The company is even integrating AI to help its clients to find the right audience for their advertisements. We think the user data, and its advertising platform will continue to give Facebook a competitive edge over its competitors.

Facebook’s Future Growth Engines

We have so far discussed about Facebook’s decelerating revenue growth rate, we will now take a look at Facebook’s possible growth engines to see if they will contribute to future advertising revenue growth.

Monetizing Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger

Besides its flagship social network site, Facebook also has a few other social network platforms that according to Mr. Zuckerberg, they are still in the early innings of its monetization. WhatsApp, its 2014 acquisition, has reached 1 billion daily active users (or 1.3 billion monthly active users). On average, there are 55 billion messages sent, 4.5 billion photos shared, and 1 billion videos shared per day (read here). Instagram Stories hits 250 million daily active users earlier this year, and Facebook Messenger reached 1.2 billion daily active users at the end of Q1 2017 (read here).

While Facebook’s strategy is to attract people and businesses using these social networking platforms to build its user base, and user behavior, they are rolling out ads to these social platforms in small volumes to test the water to get an understanding of the ads effectiveness.

We think Facebook’s approach of building the user base, study the behaviour, and roll out advertisements in small volumes and in different formats is the right approach. In order to keep its users and businesses to continue to use these social networking platforms, the user experience is the key. Aggressive monetization without understanding its user behaviour have a high chance of ruining its users’ experiences and may lead to a decline in its active users base. Management’s patient and careful approach towards monetization means advertising revenue contribution from these platforms will likely not be significant in the near-term.

Video Contents

Another place where Facebook can grow its revenue is through video contents. Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes this is an important area to focus on in its past few conference call Q&A. Personal videos, live videos, and even professional videos contributed will increase its user's engagement and prolong the time its users spend on Facebook and its related apps. The more time its users spend on Facebook, the more opportunity Facebook has to display ads to its users.

At the end of Q2 2017, Facebook’s active users spent 50 minutes per day on Facebook and its related apps. With more and more video contents on Facebook, we expect the average time its users spend on Facebook will continue to increase. However, Facebook may have to tweak its advertising formats to make it suitable for video contents. This means advertising revenue from video contents may take longer to meaningfully contribute to Facebook’s revenue pool.

Other areas to grow its revenue

Besides video contents, Facebook also has other projects aiming to make its content relevant for its users such as to foster local communities and groups in local Marketplaces, etc.

In the long term, we think Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality will help the company to further increase its user’s engagement. This has the potential to grow its advertising revenue further. However, we think it is still quite far down the road.

We noted that Facebook has no debt on its balance sheet. This is positive as it gives the company the resource to invest through merger & acquisition to further expand its users base, enhances engagement and/or help expand or strengthen its ecosystem.

Investor Takeaway

We think Facebook’s emphasis on video contents, rolling out ads on Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger will have great potential to grow its advertising revenue. However, the near-term impact on its advertising revenue may not be great as many of the emphases are in the initial innings of the monetization. Despite Facebook’s YoY revenue growth rate decelerating, we think Facebook can grow its revenue as its competitive advertising platform and the vast amount of user data it holds will be attractive for advertisers to target to its audiences. As such, we continue to see Facebook as a long-term growth stock, although the growth rate may not be as high as they once enjoyed.

