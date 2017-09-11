Cabot Oil & Gas: Improving Earnings = Improving Stock Price

The combination of better financials and progress on exit capacity has resulted in a higher stock price.

Also, FERC gave approval for the Transco mainline to begin partial service to a portion of Sunrise on September 1.

The Q2 report was bullish: CFO was up 200%+ and EBITDAX more than doubled.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) has been a thoroughbred locked in the starting gate for years now as inadequate pipeline exit capacity has effectively prevented the company from fully leveraging its advantageous Marcellus acreage. But as several pipelines have been placed into service, COG's Q1 and Q2 EPS reports are starting to demonstrate the power of the company's Tier-1 acreage. But let's start with the good news on the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline project.

Atlantic Sunrise

On August 31, COG reported that Williams Partners (WPZ) had received two key required permits for the construction of the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline expansion project:

The Chapter 105 (Water Obstruction and Encroachment) and Chapter 102 (Erosion and Sediment Control) permits from Pennsylvania DEP on Aug. 30; and

The Clean Water Act Section 404 permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Aug. 29.

In addition, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ("FERC") gave approval to place a portion of the Atlantic Sunrise project into service early. As a result, WPZ expects to begin partial service Sept. 1. This will provide 400,000 dth/day of firm transportation service on Transco's existing mainline facilities to various delivery points as far south as Choctaw County, Alabama. The partial service milestone is the result of recently completed modifications to facilities in Virginia and Maryland in order to increase bi-directional flow on the existing Transco pipeline system.

Source: Williams Partners (Atlantic Sunrise Shown In Red)

The Atlantic Sunrise Project is designed to supply enough natural gas to meet the daily needs of more than 7 million American homes by connecting producing regions in northeastern Pennsylvania (i.e., COG's acreage) to markets in the Mid-Atlantic and southeastern states. The expansion will add 1.7 million dekatherms per day of pipeline capacity to the Transco system.

As a result of the newly acquired permits, Williams has requested a "Notice to Proceed" with construction from FERC, targeting the start of greenfield pipeline construction in Pennsylvania this fall. The full project capacity is scheduled to be placed into service in mid-2018.

COG's stock took no time to react to the positive news:

The reason is that Atlantic Sunrise, despite some misconceptions, is actually a more important pipeline for COG than is the delay-suffering Constitution pipeline - first, because it represents twice the firm transport capacity to COG, and second, because it comes online mid next year - a year (or more) before Constitution. This is shown graphically below:

Source: COG EnerCom Presentation (available here).

Meantime, COG's Q2 EPS report continued the earnings momentum I reported about back in May after the Q1 report (see COG: An Awesome Q1, A 150% Dividend Increase, Guidance Raised, And Shares Go Down?). Highlights from Q2 include:

CFO was up 200%+ and EBITDAX more than doubled.

Natural gas price realizations ($2.38/Mcf) improved by 46% yoy.

Average production cost per Mcfe fell more than 10% yoy:

In addition, the company repurchased 3.0 million shares during Q2 at a weighted-average share price of $22.41. The stock closed Friday at $25.97. The company has ~7.1 million shares remaining under its share repurchase program. CEO Dan Dinges said:

We will remain opportunistic with our share repurchase program as we continue to become more confident in the timing of infrastructure additions and the resulting increased level of positive free cash flow that we are anticipating in the coming years.

Increased realized prices combined with a reduction in unit production cost; it's clear that COG will see a literal step-function increase in free cash flow next year as a result of having an additional 1 Bcf/d of exit capacity when Atlantic Sunrise is placed into service. Note that compares to 1.7 Bcf/d of Marcellus production during Q2. That is, COG is estimated to grow production from the most prolific acreage in the Marcellus by over 50% next year.

Summary & Conclusion

COG has net debt of $1 billion (in comparison to Q2 EBITDAX of $274.4 million), a net-debt-to-cap ratio of 27.6%, and a net-debt-to-LTM EBITDAX of 1.1x. With increasing margins on its Marcellus dry gas production, and the potential to grow that production by over 50% next year when Sunrise comes online, I reiterate my BUY recommendation and my 2018 year-end price target of $42.

