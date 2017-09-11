Chipotle Is Undervalued

Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) has seen significant decrease in price over the last year. The company is over 40% down from their 52-week high and only 2% above their 52-week low. There are several factors that have been weighing down CMG. Slowing sales as well as concerns regarding the quality of CMG are mostly to blame for the poor performance of CMG. The poor sales growth hit the restaurant industry and CMG at the wrong time. Growth concerns combined with E.coli out breaks among CMG restaurants led to major sell offs by large investors. While I have no doubt that CMG financials will continue to improve the question has become will consumer trust return for CMG. CMG financials over the last year have shown a strong recovery from 2016.

Financials

TTM 2016 2015 2014 2013 Revenue $4,310 $3,904 $4,501 $4,108 $3,215 Gross Profit $696 $498 $1,174 $1,118 $855 % Change +40% -57% +5% +30% +16%

Source: Morningstar

We can see that gross profit has already begun to make a rebound, up over 40% from last year. This is due to the rebound in sales that CMG has seen. CMG has also been able to keep their cost of goods low, which is important. EBITDA is also another measure that is used to judge how well a company is performing. CMG has seen a significant rebound in this as well.

Year TTM 2016 2015 EBITDA +108% (79%) +9%

This shows that again CMG is seeing a significant rebound from its slip in 2016. EBITDA is a common measure that is used to determine how much income the company is earning before taxes and depreciation. This ratio is often found to be more telling of a company’s financial health than Net Income is. EPS has also seen a significant rebound as well, up +508% from its 2016 EPS of $0.78.

CMG also has increased its return on equity from 1.30% in 2016 to 9.31% TTM. This has also happened with other ratios like return on assets, which was down to .97% in 2016 and is now back up to 6.55%. Another thing worth mentioning is the extremely low financial leverage of 1.43. It's worth noting that also CMG has no outstanding bonds. This is important because CMG has the option to raise debt if it needs additional capital and given the increase in interest rates that has occurred it frees CMG from interest expense.

Valuation

The most common valuation to run on CMG is a discounted FCF. This is due to the fact that CMG does not offer a dividend and thus we cannot utilize a dividend discount model. Also, given the high growth possibility of CMG, using multiples would severely undervalue CMG, and they are inadequate for this valuation. If CMG were not such a high-growth-potential company, then using multiples would be acceptable, but given its high growth potential, multiples would not reflect the growth opportunity.

There are a couple of assumptions made when running a DCF. Some are easier to determine than others.

The FCF used is pulled from Morningstar. The TTM FCF is $167 million. The terminal growth rate we used is 2% indefinitely The high growth years I decided to use were 4 years. This is the due to the fact that I believe CMG will continue to improve their financials to the previous levels.

These next two assumptions are more ambiguous and difficult to determine.

The high growth rate is one of the more heavily debated assumptions. Over the last couple years, due to the E.Coli breakout and downturn of the restaurant industry, CMG has seen a low FCF growth rate. However, their 10+ year rate is 43%. Their growth rate from 2016 to TTM is +86% as the company has rebounded. While I believe that a growth rate as high as the TTM is very unreliable, a relatively high growth rate of 30% would be justified if CMG can continue to improve the public perception of their operations. The WACC is another important assumption that needs to be made. Little changes in the WACC can have drastic effects on the valuation. GuruFocus calculates a WACC value of 2.77%. I believe this is very low and the reason for this low WACC is due to the fact that CMG has no outstanding bonds and very little debt. This combined with a low beta make the cost of equity very low for CMG. NYU Professor Aswath Damodaran calculated a restaurant industry cost of equity at 6.82% and an average beta of 0.77. With that said I am going to use a WACC of 6.0%. This is because that CMG has a beta of 0.12, which is well below the industry average.

With these assumptions made, I am able to run a discounted FCF model to value CMG.

With these assumptions we see an upside of close to +30% for CMG. It is important to test the strength of these assumptions and the value of the company. I ran sensitivity analysis on both the WACC and high growth rate.

With the current WACC of 6.0% I began to lower the growth rate to see how low of growth CMG can see and still have a positive upside.

Growth Rate 30% 28% 26% 24% 22% Upside +28% +21% +14% +7% +0.40%

We can see from this table how well the value holds up given a lower growth rate.

For the next analysis I returned to a 30% growth rate but began to increase the WACC.

WACC 6% 6.5% 7% 7.5% Upside +28% 13.46% 1.62% (8%)

From this analysis we can see how much WACC begins to affect the valuation of CMG. However, given these two analyses, you can begin to see that the growth rate and WACC have room for error and there still be upside to CMG.

Customer Outlook

The major factor that is riding on CMG value is the customer trust in CMG. It is essential that CMG begins to rebuild consumer trust in the safeness of their product. Articles everywhere discuss that the main problem for CMG is getting customers to return (see here and here).

However, it is clear from the rebound in sales that customers have already begun. CMG has made giant strides through promotions and other PR events to regain confidence in consumers. CMG has also opened test kitchens, which are very new to a company that has left the menu unchanged for years. The main catalyst is adding queso to the menu, which is something customers have been wanting for a long time. While Credit Suisse doesn’t view this as a silver bullet for CMG, it is still predicted to increase sales by 3%. The cannibalization rate that Credit Suisse sees is also relatively high with 50% of those people who get queso dropping guacamole in lieu of queso. If investors have a better outlook with a lower cannibalization outlook given that adding queso is little more than an extra dollar, the increase in sales will easily be over 3%. Another catalyst worth considering is the involvement of Bill Ackman in CMG. Influential investors like Ackman are bullish signs for companies and investors.

Conclusion

While I think CMG still has a long way to go in order to recover consumer trust, the company has weathered the storm and rebounded its sales. The company has taken further steps to integrate more consumer demanded products to their menu like queso. I know personally that among teens CMG still remains very popular, and given more time it will continue to regain the confidence of more skeptics.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CMG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.