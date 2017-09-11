National Beverage Looks A Little Bubbly

The short case here looks dead and buried (unless an investor sees sparkling water as a fad), but the numbers have a hard time working at current levels.

And with FIZZ including the soda business trading at almost 50x EPS even backing out cash, the implied valuation on LaCroix alone likely is in the 80x+ range, at least.

I've been bullish on FIZZ since it traded at $40 last year; having tripled since then, valuation is starting to look a bit stretched.

National Beverage (FIZZ) has turned into a bit of a battleground stock over the past few years. A short report from Glaucus Research almost a year ago tanked the stock, but at least from my admittedly anecdotal perspective, brought some attention to FIZZ as well.

Glaucus alleged earnings manipulation at National Beverage, an allegation I refuted at the time and still don't really believe. But combined with CEO Nick Caporella's colorful and unusual language in earnings report, and the sudden emergence of FIZZ stock after being "dead money" for years, both bulls and bears have flocked to the stock:

And it's been a rout:

National Beverage's Q1 numbers only added to the shorts' pain. FIZZ now has tripled since the Glaucus short report. It's more than doubled since fiscal Q3 earnings were released in March.

And though I don't think much of the short case, I do wonder just how much more upside FIZZ has. I thought coming out of the Q4 report there was a clear path to $100+ - in 18-24 months. FIZZ instead has moved to $120 in the four months since releasing preliminary Q4 figures in response to an analyst report. While Q1 earnings were good, I'm not sure they were quite good enough to support a valuation that is starting to look extremely stretched - particularly if you look close.

Q1 Earnings, Briefly

Q1 was another impressive quarter for National Beverage. Revenue increased 19.7% year-over-year, and EPS rose 32%. Gross margin cleared 40%, up 80 bps year-over-year, with manufacturing leverage and mix, per the 10-Q, driving the upside. SG&A did increase 12.5% due to increased marketing and distribution costs (more on that in a moment), but still deleveraged 110 bps, falling to 18.0% of sales. The quarter beat analyst estimates handily, though I believe the two analysts are from Credit Suisse, who I think still is behind the story, and Maxim, whose analyst drew the ire of (and unfounded accusations from) Caporella back in May.

What's impressive about the numbers is that the comparison was extremely tough. It was Q1 FY17 figures that turned me bullish on FIZZ in the first place. A year ago, revenue increased 17% on the back of a 45.6% increase in Power+ (basically LaCroix, along with Shasta Sparkling, an energy drink, and juices). Revenue growth accelerated off that comparison to nearly 20%, with Power+ volume up 37.9% this quarter, according to the 10-Q.

National Beverage has some tough comparisons in FY18 - but it passed the first test with flying colors. So I can see why the market responded so well to the report - even with FIZZ having climbed into it. But it's worth considering just what FIZZ is pricing in at this point.

Stick A Fork In The Bear Case

Shorts are starting to cover here, as seen in the chart above, and no doubt more did after the quarter. Short interest isn't quite as high as percentage-of-float figures make it appear, because Caporella himself still owns 73.5% of outstanding shares, per the most recent proxy statement.

Regardless, at this point, the short case has to be about done. Again, I didn't think the Glaucus argument made sense at the time - and for two reasons. The most obvious was that volume and short interest in the stock were pretty much nil, and there was no Street coverage, either. What's the point of manipulating earnings when there's no benchmark to hit and no one's paying attention anyway?

But the other reason was looking at the supposedly manipulated marketing and distribution figures year by year, there didn't seem to be any anomalies. LaCroix - as anyone who lives in Chicago knows - has grown by word of mouth, limiting marketing expense. And the concentrated nature of a good chunk of that product's sales, which aligned with production in Wisconsin and Michigan, likely meant that distribution costs didn't have to rise all that much, either (and they did rise modestly over the period). Glaucus alleged that National Beverage's numbers didn't add up. From my perspective, they seemed perfectly logical - and those numbers were precisely why FIZZ had the opportunity it did.

So it's worth emphasizing that National Beverage did record higher expense in Q1, and in FY17, with SG&A up 12.5% in the quarter and 10.3% last year. That, too, adds up: LaCroix is expanding its distribution into new markets. That takes money on both fronts - and National Beverage seems to be spending it.

At the least, the past few quarters have to put the nail in the coffin of the short case. There's really only two pillars left for a short case:

Sparkling water is a fad and/or competition is going to overtake LaCroix (and I think the latter driver is pretty much disproven - other brands have been targeting the space at the same time FIZZ is growing Power+ volume 38%); or Valuation.

#2 looks suicidal in a stock that's 75% owned by management and the board. And #1 just isn't a bet worth taking.

The Bull Case And Valuation

Of course, the absence of a short case isn't necessarily a bull case - and it's getting tougher and tougher to justify the valuation here. On an enterprise basis (adjusting net cash for the dividend payable of ~$70 million), FIZZ trades at 48x trailing twelve-month EPS and almost 30x EBITDA.

Neither multiple necessarily sounds that high. Monster Energy (MNST), which remains an interesting comparable, trades at ~37x 2017 EPS and ~24x EBITDA on the same basis. National Beverage would seem to be earlier in its growth cycle, and its almost total lack of single-serve sales would seem to give a future growth driver Monster no longer has. As many bulls have pointed out, if LaCroix can get into the convenience store channel, there's simply a massive opportunity ahead.

But the one key problem with the comparable to MNST is that National Beverage and LaCroix are not the same thing. Channel estimates in the past have suggested that LaCroix is somewhere around 40-50% of revenue. Volume figures in the 10-K (Power+ up 42.6%, branded carbonated flat, total volume +16.6%) suggest that Power+ brands generated ~39% of volume in fiscal 2017. Q1 volume figures suggest a lower penetration (no higher than 38%, given a cited decline in soda).

LaCroix does have higher prices, at least at the wholesale level (the Q1 10-Q cited mix as helping pricing), so the revenue contribution likely is in the mid-40s. And its likely lower cost (given fewer ingredients) suggest its gross profit dollar share may be over 50%. Still, given that the soda brands are in clear decline, the implied valuation for Power+ is in the 50x+ range (assuming even a high-single-digit multiple for the soda business) - more than double that of MNST.

That's just a huge number, even with 19% revenue growth and 30%+ EPS growth in the quarter. Again, comparisons are getting tougher. Margin growth is going to slow given upfront investments. And there's really no room for error in the valuation at this point.

There's obviously a case for just letting it ride at this point, and growth stocks (which FIZZ truly has become) can float above their valuation for some time. But as impressive as National Beverage has been over the past year, FIZZ has been even more impressive. And the stock might just have outrun the company.

