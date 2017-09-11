Qualcomm: Dividend Danger? (Not Likely)

Several months ago we wrote that Qualcomm’s (QCOM) shares would break below the $50 mark and then we would buy. Over the past week or so, the company’s shares fell below such a mark and yet we failed to pull the trigger and buy QCOM shares. Our investor’s intuition tells us that the company’s shares may experience one final blow off selling spree of about 10 percent or so. Despite QCOM’s shares edging closer to a likely bottom, we still fear more shoes may drop. Could it be Apple (AAPL) and global government agency attacks on QCOM’s current business model that provides about 80 percent of its profits? Absolutely. Could it also be European Union (“EU”) regulators holding up and potentially blocking QCOM’s transformative acquisition of NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)? Well, of course. The adverse news coming out against QCOM on a near weekly basis reminds of us of a boxer on the ropes blocking punches from a stronger more skilled (and wealthy) boxer willing to go the distance. The question is whether QCOM can move away from the ropes and reassert itself to last the entire boxing match to transform into a company not solely reliant on a patent-based royalty model for the majority of its profits.

With respect to QCOM’s acquisition of NXPI, EU antitrust regulators recently halted for a second time their review of the $38 billion acquisition due to the companies failing to provide information regarding key aspects of the transaction. The EU had previously set a December 6, 2017, deadline for its decision, but that date will now likely fall further behind. The EU regulators stated “Once the missing information is supplied by the parties, the clock is re-started and the deadline for the Commission’s decision is then adjusted accordingly.” The EU is investigating competitor concerns that the acquisition may increase prices and decrease innovation in the semiconductor industry. The company, which supplies chips to Android smartphone makers and AAPL, faces the chance that the EU Commission may block the deal if it is unable to address the commission’s concerns with concessions to close the acquisition. On a positive side, if QCOM can close the acquisition they would become the leading supplier to the high growth automotive chip market and reduce their dependence on a patent-royalty licensing fee-based model that is under attack. The EU Commission’s concerns, however, are not the only concerns regarding the closure of the NXPI acquisition as large NXPI investors are pushing QCOM to increase the acquisition offer price for NXPI.

As QCOM fights to close its NXPI acquisition on one front, it still needs to battle AAPL and its iPhone contract suppliers that have withheld patent-based royalties for QCOM’s patent protected wireless modem technologies. With such suppliers withholding royalty payments, QCOM’s profit estimates for 2018 have plummeted. In early September 2017, a court ruled that AAPL’s 11 foreign lawsuits against QCOM could proceed while a dispute continues in the U.S. In a U.S. district court, AAPL and QCOM are participants in litigation over QCOM’s licensing strategy for wireless modem chips, which provide mobile data connectivity to handheld devices such as the AAPL iPhone. Such U.S. litigation focuses on the requirement that QCOM license its wireless modem patents technologies on fair and reasonable terms given that QCOM’s chips have become a standard across the mobile phone industry. While AAPL alleges that QCOM engages in anticompetitive practices by charging unfair licensing fees for its patented technology and is engaging in anticompetitive practices, QCOM counters that it provides fair terms for its technology where it is required to do so. QCOM further maintains that it is within its rights to determine pricing on patented technology not covered by industry standard rules.

QCOM was disappointed with its inability to obtain an injunction against AAPL to temporarily halt the above-noted 11 separate lawsuits against it and its subsidiaries in the U.K., Japan, China and Taiwan involving much of the same QCOM pricing/licensing practices as the U.S. litigation. The standard of proof for QCOM to obtain such injunction, however, was high and difficult to obtain. For AAPL’s part, it praised the injunction denial as noting that QCOM “must establish the fair value of its technology and defend its business practices in court before forcing AAPL and others to pay exorbitant and unfair rates, which amount to a tax on our own inventions.” As QCOM defends itself with the U.S. litigation and the 11 foreign lawsuits, it has also brought an action against AAPL in the U.S. International Trade Commission (“U.S. ITC”) seeking to ban imports of some iPhones. The company also filed a separate civil patent infringement action alleging that AAPL infringes multiple QCOM patents. QCOM is also defending itself against a U.S. Federal Trade Commission antitrust complaint. Finally, four of AAPL’s contract manufacturers (with AAPL later joining the action) instituted a lawsuit against QCOM involving antitrust allegations. The outcome of all of these actions remains uncertain and that is what has investors selling off QCOM’s shares to new lows.

While the outcome of the multiple QCOM related litigation/government actions remain uncertain, a more aggressive investor can surmise that a group settlement by all non-governmental parties will be the likely outcome. Why can investors make such an assumption? The answer is that QCOM, AAPL nor the third-party contracting manufacturers are likely “all correct” in their positions. In other words, QCOM owns valid patents that, unless proven invalid, are likely to remain in force. APPL, on the other hand, will likely show that QCOM’s licensing practices are abusive to a degree given that QCOM’s patents cover technology involving industry standard wireless communications for handheld devices. Investors are pricing QCOM’s shares for an almost worst-case scenario with regard to the company’s longstanding royalty business model. The outcome of the “Goliath vs. Goliath” battle between AAPL and QCOM is likely to damage QCOM’s licensing royalty stream but not in its entirety. In addition, upon the announcement of any settlement AAPL and its contract manufacturers will have to step up and pay multiple billions of dollars in owed and held back royalties to QCOM with possible interest. Until a settlement occurs, tens of millions of dollars in legal fees will continue to pour out of the doors of AAPL, QCOM and the contract manufacturers.

As AAPL and its contract manufacturers have withheld royalty payments, QCOM’s earnings estimates have fallen dramatically. QCOM’s outsized dividend remains well covered by its 2018 earnings estimates, but any further blows to its royalty-licensing stream may cause the company to freeze its dividend until clarity appears with respect to all licensing related litigation. With this in mind, let us briefly review the company’s latest quarterly report. The company recorded third quarter non-GAAP earnings per share and revenues that met its revised guidance due to better than expected product mix in its semiconductor business. QCOM’s CDMA Technologies (“QCT”) business executed well with increased profitability due to its strong execution from its continued refreshing of its product roadmap, delivering improved product costs and growing EBT margins despite the impact of second sourcing by AAPL. In the mobile space, the QCT business continued to see strength in the highly competitive China region and is executing well across all price points. The company also continues to see good traction in its QCT adjacent opportunities of automotive, networking, mobile compute and Internet-of-Things (“IoT”), where its technologies are gaining momentum.

QCOM forecasts adjacent QCT business growth of more than 25 percent in fiscal 2017 and expects QCT's strong performance to continue as it increases investments necessary to extend its leadership position in fifth generation wireless standards (“5G”) as operators/customers seek to accelerate their 5G launch dates. The company noted that wireless modem technology and complexity is increasing and believes it can continue to outperform its competitors with its 5G innovations. Further, QCOM believes that its pending NXPI acquisition will provide it with greater scale in automotive IoT security and networking with their complementary products and sales channel. A combined QCOM and NXPI would be a technology and semiconductor leader with future annual revenues projected to be more than $30 billion. QCOM sees it closing such an acquisition by the end of calendar 2017 given it continues to make “progress” in its efforts with the remaining non-approving regulators. For QCOM’s Technology Licensing (“QTL”) business, its quarterly results reflected the impact of its dispute with AAPL and the licensee dispute. The company maintains, however, that despite the near-term financial impact to its QTL business, the long-term outlook for such licensing business remains strong.

Despite headline adversities, QCOM points out that it has more than 300 freely negotiated global license agreements and a technology portfolio that is fundamental to the performance of wireless/mobile computing devices now and into the future. In particular, the company sees 3G and 4G wireless technology device trends (key drivers of QTL business financial performance) remaining very healthy. With respect to the above-noted litigation, QCOM continues to litigate its intellectual property interest in the best interest of its shareholders but also understands that fundamentally such litigation issues are being driven by commercial interests and contract negotiations and it will continue to work to reach resolutions as it has done in the past. Returning to the QTL business quarterly results for a moment, such business’ revenues were $1.2 billion with earnings before tax as $854 million and reflected non-payment of royalties on AAPL products by AAPL's contract manufacturers, as well as the non-payment of royalties by a licensee. The company noted that before AAPL instructed its contract manufacturers to stop paying royalties to QCOM, AAPL had been indirectly paying royalties on its products based on its contract manufacturer agreements for 10 years. The company noted further that “nothing has changed” as AAPL continues to generate substantial profits by using its technology despite the contract manufacturer agreements remaining valid.

QCOM believes that AAPL is controlling all of its contract manufacturers’ statements/actions in the relevant litigation and if AAPL had not interfered with the licenses and instructed the contract manufacturers to initiate litigation, the contract manufacturers would not be contesting their licenses. The company further notes that in most cases its license agreements were negotiated/entered into with the contract manufacturers before AAPL entered the smartphone market. With the above-adversities in mind, we note that QCOM ended its latest quarter with cash and marketable securities of $38 billion and total debt outstanding of $22 billion. The company’s strong cash position indicates to us that its high dividend payout likely remains secure despite falling earnings due to AAPL/contract manufacturers withholding royalty payments. Despite this positive, investors should not be surprised if QCOM suspends near-term dividend increases in the face of integration costs involving a closed NXPI acquisition and a protracted fight against AAPL and its contract manufacturers. QCOM expects fiscal fourth quarter revenues to be about $5.4 billion to $6.2 billion, a 6 percent decrease at the midpoint. The company’s revenue and EPS estimates exclude QTL revenues for AAPL related products and for the other licensee in dispute. QCOM estimates non-GAAP earnings per share for its next quarter to be about $0.75 to $0.85 per share.

With a discussion of the above-noted litigation in mind, investors should know that QCOM is moving forward with its efforts to gain global government approvals of its acquisition of NXPI. We continue to believe that the NXPI acquisition is critical to the future success of QCOM given the substantial global attacks on QCOM's licensing based profit model, which accounts for 80 percent of its profit. Although the U.S. Department of Justice has approved the NXPI acquisition with no conditions, EU Commission’s halted review remains a thorn in QCOM’s side. While there is little overlap of businesses between QCOM and NXPI, EU regulators remain focused on preserving competition for European chip buyers. A possible regulatory area of concern is NXPI's smartcard technology, Mifare, which enables contactless payments and other transactions. Competitors have pushed EU regulators to ensure that they would still be able to use NXPI technology known as Mifare if the NXPI acquisition closes. (Note also that the Chinese competition authority may also push to force QCOM to divest certain key technologies or businesses, such as Mifare, to strengthen the country's national policy of building its own semiconductor industry.)

As noted above, the NXPI acquisition would make QCOM the leading supplier to the high growth automotive chip market if it closes, and, as such, the EU regulators remain concerned that: 1) the merger of QCOM and NXPI would create a company that could squeeze out competitors and increase prices; 2) the merged QCOM/NXPI would be able to bundle its products, excluding rivals in baseband chipsets and near-field communication chips; and 3) the merged companies could decrease competition for semiconductors used in automobiles. While QCOM may have to offer concessions to EU and Chinese authorities, a review of news reports leads to the conclusion that all regulatory agencies will clear QCOM's acquisition of NXPI. QCOM's earnings estimates for 2017-18 have fallen significantly due to withheld royalty payments in the face of AAPL and contract manufacturer litigation. Not only is QCOM facing EU antitrust related pressures relating to the NXPI acquisition, but it is being pressured by: 1) the above noted U.S, FTC case against it, 2) slowing smart phone demand and 3) patent-licensing-related litigation instituted by AAPL. (Commentators argue that QCOM's alleged anticompetitive behavior, if not controlled or punished, could have significant effects on the entire standards-setting system.)

Although many investors have argued that QCOM has faced and withstood these attacks previously, we believe that this time such attacks may cause more damage than in the past. Attacks on the company's licensing model (and its overall profitability) underscore the importance of the EU antitrust regulator's approval of the NXPI acquisition. The NXPI acquisition is a strategic positive as it allows QCOM to drive revenue/earnings growth through diversification of its product offerings and reduces/mitigates its dependence on its current royalty-based business model.

Our View

Few companies face an all out battle that is directed straight at its current business model and its main profit center. With that said, QCOM’s shares trending downward and establishing new 52-week lows indicate that such shares may fall another 10 percent or so under overall market weakness and company-specific news. The company’s about 4.5 percent dividend is providing the clear support for the shares. As noted above, QCOM’s cash position should support such a dividend through its near-term adversities but do not expect dividend increases if the NXPI acquisition closes and QTL-related litigation with AAPL and others drag on at great litigation expense. With respect to the NXPI acquisition, our review of reports surrounding such an acquisition leads us to believe that the acquisition will close but with conditions imposed by the EU and Chinese authorities. The likely closure of the NXPI acquisition is significant to QCOM since such an acquisition would allow it to overcome slowing growth in the mobile market where products are being commoditized and volume growth is moderating. Such an acquisition also allows QCOM: 1) to become a more diverse company that has the potential to participate in new markets and drive revenue/earnings growth; and 2) to target the IoT market, i.e., the addition of connections and computing power to products such as home appliances, vehicles and industrial equipment.

Automotive and industrial IoT applications are a more profitable market for semiconductors and allow QCOM to transform toward such higher growth areas of automotive, IoT, security and networking. Further, the NXPI acquisition would allow QCOM to establish its global leadership in integrated semiconductor solutions, expand its footprint across key growth market opportunities such as automotive, IoT, security and networking. While the NXPI acquisition would allow QCOM to expand into new industries and decrease its dependence on the slow growth smart phone market, many near-term adversities (as we have outlined in recent QCOM articles) remain. Uncertainty reigns supreme with investors and uncertainty is likely peaking with respect to QCOM. Although investors have sold the company’s shares down to new 52-week lows of late, we have seen little to no insider buying in QCOM’s shares except a near million-dollar purchase at about $53 a share earlier in 2017. Our confidence in an investment in the company’s shares would increase dramatically if we saw multiple QCOM insiders buy shares near term. With that said, we reiterate as noted above that the company’s shares will remain under pressure until it resolves its licensing disputes along with its attempts to close its NXPI acquisition.

QCOM's forward price-to-earnings ratio is about 11.95 based on fiscal 2017 earnings estimates of $4.16, and about 14.70 based on fiscal 2018 earnings estimates of $3.38. Estimates for each year have fallen significantly in recent months. Despite near-term adversities and the many uncertainties arising from the ongoing AAPL and U.S. FTC litigation and the pending NXPI acquisition, we believe that such adversities/uncertainties will dissipate in the long-term as QCOM benefits from its transformational NXPI acquisition towards growth market opportunities such as automotive, IoT, security and networking. Over the long term investors will benefit from share price appreciation, dividend increases, share buybacks and the transformative benefits from the company's NXPI acquisition (if it closes).

(Click "Follow" next to our contributor name at the top of this article to follow our upcoming articles on QCOM and more.)